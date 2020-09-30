U.S. House 5th District voter’s guide: Rep. Ilhan Omar challenged by Lacy Johnson, Michael Moore

DFL: Ilhan Omar (Incumbent)

ilhanomar.com

Endorsements: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Minnesota Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Tina Smith, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Money raised/cash on hand: $4,282,287 (Jan. 1, 2019-July 22, 2020)/$732,446 (as of July 22)

Top accomplishments and top priorities: As someone who experienced hunger as a child and has worked on food insecurity, our efforts to keep families and children fed makes me really proud. I introduced a bill to eliminate student lunch debt with Sen. Tina Smith and another to make school meals universal. My MEALS act, which helps keep 22 million kids who rely on school meals fed during the pandemic, passed into law as part of the coronavirus package.

Minnesota has some of the worst racial health disparities in the country, and this pandemic is only making them worse. Millions are losing their employer-provided health insurance, and there’s no end in sight. This is a health crisis, and that’s why we have to pass Medicare For All, which I’m co-leading.

On a single night, more than 10,000 people in Minnesota were homeless last year — the highest number ever recorded. We have the power to fix this with my Homes For All bill.