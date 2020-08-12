Omar Fateh ousts Jeff Hayden; Ilhan Omar defeats challenger

Omar Fateh was overcome with emotion Tuesday night after learning of his likely victory over incumbent state Sen. Jeff Hayden in the Senate District 62 primary. Photo by Isaiah Rustad

Two longtime DFL state legislators who represent parts of Southwest Minneapolis appear to have been defeated in Tuesday’s primary by challengers, while the fields were set in two School Board races with contested primaries.

In the U.S. House 5th District, Uptown mediation lawyer Antone Melton-Meaux was soundly defeated in his bid to unseat first-term DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar, who earned 57.4% of votes in a five-way primary, unofficial returns show.

In the DFL primary for state House District 59B, which includes Bryn Mawr, Harrison, Near North, Willard-Hay, North Loop and Downtown, Esther Agbaje led four-term incumbent Raymond Dehn 47.4% to 41.9%.

In state Senate District 62, which includes Stevens Square, Whittier, Lyndale, Kingfield, most of Tangletown and all or part of nine South Minneapolis neighborhoods east of Interstate 35W, Omar Fateh led Sen. Jeff Hayden 54.5% to 45.5%.

Agbaje and Fateh, both of whom were endorsed at their district DFL conventions, will be heavily favored in the general election in their districts, both of which are staunchly Democratic.

In the five-way citywide School Board primary, incumbent Kim Ellison, who has been on the board since 2012, was the leading candidate with 57.7% of the vote. Her general election opponent will be Michael Dueñes, a parent and former dean at North Hennepin Community College who was second in the primary with 23.8% of the vote.

Lynne Crockett, Doug Mann and William Awe were eliminated from the race, after receiving 11.6%, 5.3% and 1.6% of the vote, respectively.

In the three-way primary in School Board District 4, which covers Downtown, the ECCO neighborhood and the seven Southwest Minneapolis neighborhoods north of Lake Street, Christa Mims and Adriana Cerrillo were the two leading vote-getters.

Mims, a Hennepin County social worker who was endorsed by the DFL, received 44.5% of the vote, while Cerrillo, a consultant and activist, received 38.1% of the vote.

A third candidate, teacher Ken Shain, was eliminated from the race after receiving 17.4% of the vote.

In the state Senate District 59 DFL primary, two-term Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, who had the party endorsement, defeated challenger Suleiman Isse 77% to 23%.