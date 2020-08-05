A look at campaign finance, early voting numbers

As city, state and federal officials continue to encourage mail-in voting, Southwest Minneapolis residents are submitting absentee ballots at record levels ahead of the Aug. 11 primary elections.

As of Aug. 1, nearly three times as many Southwest Minneapolis residents had submitted a mail-in ballot than did in the run-up to the March presidential primary, which took place just before the pandemic began to alter life in the city. Citywide, over 37% of the city’s 258,000-plus registered voters had requested a mail-in ballot as of Aug. 1, and about a third of those had been returned.

City, state and federal officials have been encouraging mail-in voting to keep people away from polling places during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Aug. 1, only about 7% of all early votes cast have been placed in person, with a majority of the city’s in-person votes cast in Ward 6, where residents are also deciding who will fill a vacant City Council seat.