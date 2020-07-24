U.S. House 5th District: Ilhan Omar challenged in bid for second term

An Uptown mediation lawyer is posing the best-funded challenge to first-term DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose left-wing policy views and status as one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress vaulted her to national prominence but who has been criticized by Republicans and some in her party for comments on the political influence of Israel.

DFLer Antone Melton-Meaux raised over $3.2 million between April and June in his bid to unseat Omar, and he had almost twice as much cash on hand as of June 30. (More than 90% of Melton-Meaux’s funding comes from individual contributions over $200; about 40% of Omar’s money is from large donors.) Also running to represent the DFL are John Mason, Daniel Patrick McCarthy and Les Lester.

The primary winner will be heavily favored in the general election in the staunchly Democratic district.

Three Republicans are vying to become their party’s nominee, including Lacy Johnson, a North Minneapolis businessman who has the party’s endorsement and has also been endorsed by President Trump.

Omar was endorsed by the DFL.

The Southwest Journal asked the three Republican and five DFL candidates to submit statements on why they’re best for the job and what their priorities would be if elected. Every DFL candidate except John Mason responded. Republican Danielle Stella did not respond. Dalia Al-Aqidi will be listed on the ballot, but she said she has suspended her campaign and is supporting Johnson.