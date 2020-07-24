Senate District 59: Entrepreneur challenges two-term senator

Isse, a first-time candidate for public office, said he hasn’t seen a lot of change in District 59 in the last 10 to 15 years.

“Everything is getting worse,” he said, adding that residents are suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lingering effects of the Great Recession.

If elected, he said, his top priority would be increasing mental and chemical health access, adding that there need to be more community-based clinics. He also wants to create an emergency-preparedness plan for COVID-19, to fund afterschool programming in District 59 and to encourage minority and female developers to build housing. He also supports a $15 minimum wage, legalizing marijuana and expunging cannabis-related convictions.

Champion said he wants a third term to build upon his work over the past 11 years, which has included authoring “ban the box” legislation that prevents employers from asking about criminal history on job applications or during interviews.