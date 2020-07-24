School Board District 4: Three first-time candidates vie for open seat

The District 4 primary pits a Spanish dual-immersion parent against a Hennepin County social worker and an entrepreneur- turned-schoolteacher.

Adriana Cerrillo, Christa Mims and Ken Shain, all first-time candidates for public office, are seeking election to a seat that covers Downtown, the ECCO neighborhood and the seven Southwest Minneapolis neighborhoods north of Lake Street.

One-term incumbent Bob Walser is not running.

The Minneapolis DFL endorsed Mims over Cerrillo and a third candidate, Kirsten Ragatz, during a virtual convention held April 25-May 4. Ragatz did not file for election.

Shain said he would have sought the DFL endorsement but didn’t because he thought Walser was running; he said he had planned to support Walser for the seat.

Walser declined to comment on when and why he decided not to run but said he would support Shain over Mims and Cerrillo.

“Ken’s values are the closest to mine,” he said.

The Minneapolis teachers union did not endorse a candidate in this race.