School Board At-Large: Longtime board member faces four challengers

Another reason for her candidacy is the loss of Minneapolis Police Department officer Charles Adams at North, which she wrote was “like throwing the baby out with the water.” Adams was one of 14 school resource officers (SROs) working in the district. The board in June voted to cut ties with the MPD and end the SRO program, a decision that was criticized by students at North.

As a volunteer, Crockett said, she’s seen firsthand many parents who’ve felt disrespected and unheard by school officials for decades, she said. Grappling with language barriers, cultural differences and the achievement gap, she said, she’s seen parents driven away from her district because they feel powerless.

“The system’s the problem,” she said. “And the policies are what drives the system, so a dramatic change is needed.”

Although she often wakes up in the morning thinking she’s too old to run for office, the 75-year-old said she constantly receives requests for help and advice from community leaders, parents and students, which motivates her to keep pushing for change.

If elected to office, she wants to empower parents and make them feel more welcome and involved in their schools, hire more people of color and change policies that discriminate against students of color.

“I am the people I am trying to represent,” she said. “Teen mothers, battered women, [people in shelters], kids who get into trouble, family members who have problems with drugs, family members with problems with mental health — I’m you. I understand who you are because I’ve been there, I’ve done that.”