2020 Election

Primary Voter's Guide

Choosing candidates for public office isn’t easy; with dozens running for local, state and national offices, it can be hard to keep them all straight.

The Southwest Journal is here to help.

Our voter guide has stories on School Board and state Legislature candidates on the primary ballot in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood and the 20 neighborhoods south of Interstate 394 and west of Interstate 35W.

There’s also information on the Democratic and Republican candidates seeking their parties’ nominations for the 5th District U.S. House seat, which covers Minneapolis.

Our guide does not include detailed information on local candidates without primary challengers (they’ll be profiled in our pre-general election voter guide) or those running for president or U.S. Senate. A list of these candidates can be found at the end of this story.

The best places to find information on how and where to vote are the city and Secretary of State websites.

Voting by mail is open to all voters and is being encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Make sure to flip your ballot over, since School Board races are on the backside.

Primary election day is Aug. 11, and mail-in ballots must be postmarked by that date. Those voting in person should note that 50 of Minneapolis’ 125 polling places have been relocated to ensure voter safety during the pandemic. Your polling place can be found online. Read more about the city’s polling place relocation.

The general election is Nov. 3.

Also on the ballot

These candidates will be on ballots in Southwest Minneapolis precincts but do not have primary challengers. They will be profiled in our general election guide.

State Senator District 59

Paul Anderson (GOP)

State Senator District 61

Jennifer Zielinski (GOP)
Scott Dibble (Incumbent, DFL)

State Senator District 62

Bruce Lundeen (GOP)

State Representative District 61A

Kurtis Fechtmeyer (GOP)
Frank Hornstein (Incumbent, DFL)

State Representative District 61B

Lisa Pohlman (GOP)
Jamie Long (Incumbent, DFL)

State Representative District 62A

Arjun Kataria (GOP)
Hodan Hassan (Incumbent, DFL)

State Representative District 62B

Ross Tenneson (GOP)
Aisha Gomez (Incumbent, DFL)

School Board District 6

Ira Jourdain (Incumbent)

U.S. Representative District 5

Michael Moore (Legal Marijuana Now Party)

The U.S. Senate seat held by Tina Smith is also on the ballot this year. The Southwest Journal is not covering that race.