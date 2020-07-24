Primary voter’s guide

Choosing candidates for public office isn’t easy; with dozens running for local, state and national offices, it can be hard to keep them all straight.
The Southwest Journal is here to help.
Our voter guide has stories on School Board and state Legislature candidates on the primary ballot in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood and the 20 neighborhoods south of Interstate 394 and west of Interstate 35W.
There’s also information on the Democratic and Republican candidates seeking their parties’ nominations for the 5th District U.S. House seat, which covers Minneapolis.
Our guide does not include detailed information on local candidates without primary challengers (they’ll be profiled in our pre-general election voter guide) or those running for president or U.S. Senate. A list of these candidates can be found at the end of this story.
The best places to find information on how and where to vote are the city and Secretary of State websites.
Voting by mail is open to all voters and is being encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Make sure to flip your ballot over, since School Board races are on the backside.
Primary election day is Aug. 11, and mail-in ballots must be postmarked by that date. Those voting in person should note that 50 of Minneapolis’ 125 polling places have been relocated to ensure voter safety during the pandemic. Your polling place can be found online. Read more about the city’s polling place relocation.
The general election is Nov. 3.
- Senate District 62: Hayden and Fateh vie for DFL nomination
- House District 59B: DFL-based Agbaje, incumbent Dehn face off in primary
- Senate District 59: Entrepreneur challenges two-term senator
- School Board District 4: Three first-time candidates viewer open seat
- School Board At-Large: Longtime board member faces four challengers
- U.S. House 5th District: Ilhan Omar challenged in bid for second term
Also on the ballot
These candidates will be on ballots in Southwest Minneapolis precincts but do not have primary challengers. They will be profiled in our general election guide.
State Senator District 59
Paul Anderson (GOP)
State Senator District 61
Jennifer Zielinski (GOP)
Scott Dibble (Incumbent, DFL)
State Senator District 62
Bruce Lundeen (GOP)
State Representative District 61A
Kurtis Fechtmeyer (GOP)
Frank Hornstein (Incumbent, DFL)
State Representative District 61B
Lisa Pohlman (GOP)
Jamie Long (Incumbent, DFL)
State Representative District 62A
Arjun Kataria (GOP)
Hodan Hassan (Incumbent, DFL)
State Representative District 62B
Ross Tenneson (GOP)
Aisha Gomez (Incumbent, DFL)
School Board District 6
Ira Jourdain (Incumbent)
U.S. Representative District 5
Michael Moore (Legal Marijuana Now Party)
The U.S. Senate seat held by Tina Smith is also on the ballot this year. The Southwest Journal is not covering that race.