50 polling places are moving

The city of Minneapolis is relocating 50 of its 125 polling places to ensure voter safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixteen of the polling places being relocated were in senior homes, high-rises and other residential buildings. Another 32 were in areas with limited space in which it would have been difficult to keep people at least 6 feet apart. Two were moved because of construction.

In total, 94 Minneapolis buildings, including 35 schools and 22 park facilities, will be open for the Aug. 11 primary and Nov. 3 general elections, with some holding more than one precinct.

Registered voters will receive mailed postcards with their new polling places. Voters also can find their polling places online at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.

The city is encouraging voters to vote early by mail. In-person voters will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Voters who can’t leave their cars for mobility or health reasons can ask to have a ballot brought to their vehicle.

Voters who want to cast their ballots in person before Aug. 11 also can go to the city’s Early Vote Center at 980 E. Hennepin Ave. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and the center also will have Saturday hours on Aug. 1 and Aug. 8.