House District 59B: DFL-endorsed Agbaje, incumbent Dehn face off in primary

Agbaje said the main differences between her and Dehn come from different life experiences and perspectives. Her experience as a lawyer, she said, has given her the ability to work with and against people who have different goals. If Republicans don’t want to act, she said, the DFL caucus should let them own the failure.

Dehn believes his experience working with people in various state departments and other elected officials sets him apart and he can reap dividends for residents. With the state budget being strained due to COVID-19, he said, he can work to ensure the district isn’t harmed by any financial cuts.

“Those are critical relationships when it comes to serving the district,” Dehn said.

When it comes to developing the Upper Harbor Terminal site, Agbaje said current plans do not benefit North Side residents.

“When we do this project, we need to start with the community,” she said.

The Upper Harbor Terminal project has been improved by community concerns, Dehn said, and while he knows many are skeptical of the project, he believes it can continue to be made better and pay off for the area in the long run if there are strong requirements for affordable housing.