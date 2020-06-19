Early voting begins June 26 for primary elections

Early voting for primary elections in Minneapolis and Minnesota begins June 26.

Voters can vote in person or by mail, which the city and county encourage. Visit mnvotes.org to request a mail-in absentee ballot. The Secretary of State’s office recommends that voters apply for the primary absentee ballot by July 10. Ballots must be received by Aug. 11.

There are two locations Minneapolitans can vote early in person. One is the city’s Elections & Voters Services center, located at 980 E. Hennepin Ave. The other is the Hennepin County Government Center, at 300 S. Sixth St. Hours are on the city’s voting website, tinyurl.com/vote-mpls. Voters who are already registered do not need to bring anything to vote early. Those who need to register or update their registration will need to show proof of residence.

Primary elections determine who is on the general election ballot. For partisan offices such as state House or Senate, one candidate from each political party is allowed on the ballot. For nonpartisan races such as School Board, two candidates are allowed on the ballot.

On the primary ballot for all Southwest Minneapolis voters are five candidates vying for one open citywide School Board seat — William Awe, Lynne Crockett, Michael Duenes, incumbent Kim Ellison and Doug Mann. The two candidates who receive the most votes will move on to the general election.

Rep. Ilhan Omar and Sen. Tina Smith each have four DFL challengers. GOP voters will choose between five candidates running for U.S. Senate and three running for Congress.

Voters north of Lake Street and north of 36th Street between Bde Maka Ska and Hennepin Avenue also will choose between three candidates — Adriana Cerrillo, Christa Mims and Ken Shain — vying for the open District 4 School Board seat.

In addition, DFL voters east of Lyndale Avenue and north of 50th Street also will choose between two candidates running for state Senate, Omar Fateh and incumbent Jeff Hayden.

The primary election is Aug. 11, and the general election is Nov. 3.