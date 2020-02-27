Southwest officials, residents share who they’re supporting for president

In the days before Super Tuesday, the Southwest Journal reached out to local elected officials, prominent members of the community and regular citizens to ask who they are supporting in the presidential race. Some answers have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Lisa Bender

City Council Member (Ward 10)

Elizabeth Warren

Lisa Goodman

City Council Member (Ward 7)

Pete Buttigieg

Andrea Jenkins

City Council Member (Ward 8)

Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg

I, like many African Americans, and many others for that matter, am undecided on my choice for the Democratic nominee for the party. At a time when so much is at stake, including (in my opinion) our entire democracy as we know it, making a pragmatic choice is foremost on my mind.

Linea Palmisano

City Council Member (Ward 13)

Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar speaks to people, not past them. This translates into her being an experienced, effective politician who brings people together across the political spectrum. I admire Klobuchar’s genuine approach to governing, and I believe she can make urgent progress on things important to Minnesotans, specifically immigration, climate change, and government transparency.

Hodan Hassan

State Representative (District 62A)

Bernie Sanders

In the era of religious intolerance, polarization and racial tensions, we as a community need each other more than ever to unite our voices and build our strengths. I want my president to be someone who has the courage and decency to represent us all and fight for all Americans. I believe in Sen. Sanders’ leadership and his capacity to lead us effectively.

Aisha Gomez

State Representative (District 62B)

Bernie Sanders

David Brauer

Kingfield

Elizabeth Warren

I support Warren because she is a tough, smart woman who can best fight oligopoly and wealth concentration in our country, as she proved spearheading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She supports Medicare for All, aggressive climate change goals, and other truly progressive policies.

John Edwards

Wedge LIVE! blogger

Lowry Hill East

Elizabeth Warren

In the most important election of our lives, we need a President Warren. She has a keen understanding of our unjust economic system and a plan to fix it. She has a long record of fighting (and winning) for people against corrupt special interests. Sen. Warren is a brilliant thinker and debater, capable of putting her bold vision in a compelling, common-sense package.

Jeff Gellerstedt

Whittier

Bernie Sanders

He actually cares. He’s been fighting for it his whole life. I thought he should have run against Trump — he would have won against Trump. He should pick Pete as his vice president and as soon as he wins, he should throw in Amy as his attorney general.

David Gilbert-Pederson

Whittier

Bernie Sanders

I’m supporting Bernie because I’m a labor organizer and an educator and he has the most union support of any of the candidates combined and has put out an incredible plan that moves us forward on workers’ rights as well as an educational platform that prioritizes the education that kids need — giving them support and fully funding our public schools.

Elizabeth Glidden

Former City Council Member

Kingfield

Elizabeth Warren

I believe in Warren’s motto — “dream big, fight hard”! From the time she burst onto the national scene, ready to protect consumers and hold banks accountable, I have been a fan. My admiration of her tenacity, and her authenticity, has only grown over time; she is the the candidate who truly excites me with hope for the future.

Louis King

Owner, Lola on the Lake

Joe Biden or Michael Bloomberg

I believe that the next president must have the ability to bring the country together more than any single issue. The perpetuation of single issues or identity politics will only further divide us. Neither extreme can get that done. I am supporting Biden or Bloomberg, warts and all.

Tim LaRocque

East Isles

Donald Trump

He’s taken on policy initiatives very effectively, particularly in regard to anti-abortion efforts. On almost every metric, the economy is doing very well. Also, he’s taking more of a non-interventionist stance in terms of foreign affairs than other presidents have.

Aldona Martinka

Whittier

Bernie Sanders

I was a Bernie Sanders supporter in 2016, but I didn’t want to go into this election fully committed, so I looked around. I talk with my organizer friends a lot about a politics of abundance rather than scarcity and the world that’s possible when we really work to imagine it, and no one’s doing that the way Bernie is.

Jared Mollenkof

Hennepin County public defender

Whittier

Elizabeth Warren

She is planning on revamping the federal clemency process so it would be an internal White House procedure. I think that critical justice reform should be a larger part of the federal conversation because the culture that is set by the president and their administration affects the way all 51 jurisdictions play out their criminal-justice systems.

Thuy Nguyen

Lynnhurst

Donald Trump

I am very concerned about the principles and policies being exposed on the left. I’m a war refugee [from Vietnam] and I know what it’s like to flee a country from a government that believes it has the right to command its citizens on how to live, and I’m horrified at the prospect of America turning into what we fled.

Donald Patterson

Whittier

Joe Biden

He was my homeboy as vice president. He was a good politician. He’s been through ups and downs, whether it’s his wife or his son. And he’s more qualified than Donald Trump.

Daniel Swenson-Klatt

Owner, Butter Bakery Cafe

Amy Klobuchar and/or Elizabeth Warren

I’ve been learning about the power of white privilege and my role in sustaining systems that make our society less equitable for people who are not “white male.” So I’m supporting women and people of color for leadership to allow for fresh perspectives that will help us build a democracy that better reflects all people.

Nina Utne

Linden Hills

Bernie Sanders

Throughout his life, Bernie has embodied the values I care about. In this election, moderate approaches don’t sufficiently address extreme income inequality or the threat of climate change. My grown children are avid Bernie supporters. I owe it to them and their children to vote for their candidate, one who stands for the future they want.

Betty Tisel

Kingfield

A primary with this many candidates should have a ranked ballot. I’d choose Elizabeth Warren as my No. 1 choice, Bernie Sanders as my No. 2, and I’m undecided on No. 3 — maybe Amy. A ranked ballot would improve the quality and tenor of the campaign and would provide more information about voters’ opinions. Elizabeth Warren is qualified, inspiring, brilliant and persistent.

Carol Zelenak

Cedar-Isles-Dean

Elizabeth Warren

It’s time for a woman president. She’s like a female Bernie. She is a fighter. She knows her stuff. She took the banks to court. She knows how rigged the system is and she’s for basically the same big ideas as Bernie — free tuition, Medicare for All. I believe those are in our near future, maybe not this election.

Jennifer Zielinski

Candidate, Senate District 61

Windom

Donald Trump

I support the president because of the economy and because we do need immigration reform. It’s not about keeping people out but about modernizing our immigration system so we can get people through our system even faster.