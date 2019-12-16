News

King’s Highway Luminaria to shed light on domestic abuse

Updated: December 12, 2019 - 2:01 pm
Luminaries
Luminaries shine along King's Highway in 2017. Submitted image.

Each Christmas Eve, King’s Highway in East Harriet glows with paper lanterns to shed a light on domestic abuse. 

The King’s Highway Luminaria will celebrate its 21st year this Dec. 24, with lights expected to start at 6 p.m., according to longtime organizer Mickey O’Kane. 

The Luminaria raises money for the Domestic Abuse Project, a Minneapolis nonprofit that for years was located in Stevens Square before moving to Northeast in 2018. Neighbors have raised more than $26,000 for the Domestic Abuse Project since 2003, O’Kane said. 

The Luminaria runs from 42nd Street to 47th Street, with sand-and-candle-filled bags lining the parkway, creating a pleasant glow for the holiday night.