Rebranding looms for East Calhoun

The East Calhoun Community Organization is down to two possibilities for its name, with one familiar finalist.

The neighborhood will choose between changing its name to East Bde Maka Ska or sticking with the acronym ECCO but stripping the abbreviation of the words it represents.

Residents voted in August to change the name of their neighborhood organization, a move groups have pursued since Lake Calhoun was changed to its Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska, to stop affiliating with the legacy of John C. Calhoun, a 19th-century vice president who supported slavery and the Indian Removal Act.

The neighborhood organization solicited potential names from residents and narrowed submissions to 10 choices that were put to a vote in October.

Any adult living in the neighborhood — bound by Lake Street to the north, 36th Street to the south, Hennepin Avenue to the east and Bde Maka Ska to the west — can vote online, via a postcard being mailed to all addresses or in-person from 7–9 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the organization’s meeting at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church.