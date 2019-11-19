Man shot in chest in apparent carjacking near 36th & Lyndale

A man in his late 20s was shot once in the chest in an apparent carjacking near 36th & Lyndale early in the morning of Nov. 19.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. The victim was found in the street and taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center. He is in stable condition.

The victim and his assailant were driving together on Lyndale Avenue in the victim’s car. After the shooting, the assailant fled the scene in the victim’s car, the victim told police.

The assailant has not yet been identified, and the shooting is under investigation.

Vehicle thefts in the 5th Precinct are up 47% so far this year above a five-year average, while violent crime totals are up 8%, according to the Minneapolis Police Department’s crime dashboard.

But 5th Precinct Inspector Amelia Huffman said gun violence in the Southwest Minneapolis neighborhood where the shooting occurred is “very unusual.” The man shot on Lyndale Avenue was the year’s ninth shooting victim in Southwest Minneapolis; there have been a total of 241 shooting victims this year citywide.