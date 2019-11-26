Body discovered in Chain of Lakes

A body was recovered from the channel between Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska the morning of Nov. 26.

The body was discovered at about 7:30 a.m., according to a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office chief of staff Rob Allen. Calls directed first responders to the channel between Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska north of Lake Street, where a heavy emergency presence was visible.

Details related to the identity of the deceased and the cause of death are currently unknown and will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Allen said.