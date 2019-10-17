Pedestrian dies after being struck on Lyndale Avenue

A pedestrian who was struck by a motorist while crossing Lyndale Avenue South last weekend has died, according to Minneapolis Police.

The victim, identified by the Star Tribune as 54-year-old Theodore Ferrara, died Oct. 16 from injuries sustained in the collision, according to MPD public information officer John Elder.

Ferrara was struck while attempting to cross Lyndale Avenue near West 26th Street at about 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 13. He was crossing the street mid-block when he was struck, Elder said.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators, Elder said. Police do not believe speed was a factor in their preliminary investigation.

“There is no indication of wrongdoing on behalf of the driver,” Elder said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Lyndale Avenue, or County Road 22, from Franklin Avenue to Lake Street is considered a high crash concentration corridor by the city of Minneapolis. The intersection of 26th & Lyndale had the 10th most pedestrians struck by vehicles in the city’s pedestrian crash study, which counted 15 people hit by cars there from 2007-16.