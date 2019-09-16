Four-story apartment building pitched near Fuller Park in Tangletown

A proposed apartment building near 48th & Grand would include 23 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with rents averaging about $1,800 per month. Submitted image

A single-family home and a duplex near Fuller Park in Tangletown could be razed to make way for a four-story, 23-unit apartment building with 10 garage parking spaces and 12 bike racks in the lobby. The developer is asking the city for a reduction from the 23-space parking minimum.

The site of the proposed building, located a half block north of the 48th & Grand commercial intersection, is currently zoned for high-density, multi-family development up to four stories in height. But the Minneapolis 2040 plan, yet to be approved by the Met Council, would downzone the site to an Interior 2 designation that caps most development at 2.5 stories.

Developer Joshua Segal said the fact that the project will come before the Planning Commission on Oct. 7, four days before the City Council votes on the 2040 plan, could be a stroke of good fortune, though the timing was unintentional.

“We had found this project and started it even before we knew about the 2040 plan,” he said.

The project, dubbed Fullertown Flats, would be the first apartment building built by Segal, who lives near 54th & Washburn and co-founded the fitness studio Urban Cycle at 50th & Penn almost 10 years ago. He said his previous development experience is in teardowns and rebuilds. Segal’s company, ReImagine Southwest, would also manage Fullertown Flats.

Segal acquired the single-family house at 4740 Grand Ave. in August 2018 and is set to close on the duplex immediately to the north. Segal said monthly rents for the house and for both duplex units were about $1,800.

The market-rate Fullertown Flats apartment building would consist of a mix of studio (between 460 and 510 square feet), one-bedroom (580–730 square feet) and two-bedroom (1,040 square feet) units. Segal said rents in the building would average about $1,800 per month, including utilities and parking.

Designs call for a facade of stucco, aluminum and white brick. “We wanted to build something that’s in line with the neighborhood,” Segal said. “We chose something a little more modern in terms of the white brick, but we definitely wanted a brick — kind of more of a brownstone — building.”

Plans include a first-floor lobby with a fireplace and a fourth-floor community room and co-working space for tenants.

Segal will present his plans to the Tangletown Neighborhood Association at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Fuller Park.