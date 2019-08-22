Justice for Justine group angry about disparities

In the wake of Minneapolis’ tentative $200,000 settlement with the adoptive father of Jamar Clark, a group of Fulton residents advocating for police reform is angry about disparate outcomes in lawsuits brought forth by families of people killed by police.

Todd Schuman, a spokesman for the group Justice for Justine, said the city’s settlement with James Clark is an example of the “two systems of justice that are in play.”

He said his group “strongly feels” the Minneapolis Police Department was culpable for Jamar Clark’s death “in every way that they were” for the death of their neighbor Justine Ruszczyk Damond, whom a Minneapolis officer fatally shot in 2017.

Minneapolis police officer Dustin Schwarze shot Clark in the early-morning hours of Nov. 15, 2015, as Clark and Schwarze’s partner, Mark Ringgenberg, grappled on the ground outside of a North Minneapolis apartment building. Clark died the next day. The high-profile shooting led to an 18-day protest outside of Minneapolis’ 4th Precinct police station.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman declined to file charges against the two officers, noting that Clark grabbed Ringgenberg’s gun during their struggle and ignored commands to let go of it.

The U.S. Justice Department also declined to file charges against the two officers.

Damond’s family settled a wrongful-death lawsuit with the city for $20 million in May, days after a jury convicted Mohamed Noor, the officer who killed Damond, of third-degree murder and manslaughter. The advocacy group Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar subsequently called on Minneapolis to settle James Clark’s excessive force lawsuit for the same amount.