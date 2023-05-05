New Orleans, Louisiana Dog Parks: Best NOLA Spots to Take Your Furry Friend

New Orleans is a vibrant city with plenty of attractions for both humans and their furry companions. One of the best ways to spend time with your dog in New Orleans is by visiting one of the many dog parks scattered throughout the city. In this article, we will explore some of the best dog parks in New Orleans, Louisiana.

1. City Bark

City Bark is a popular dog park in New Orleans’ City Park. This expansive park features separate areas for large and small dogs, water fountains for dogs and humans, and plenty of space for your furry friend to run and play. City Bark also has a convenient washing station for dogs, making it easy to clean your pup after a day of play.

2. Wisner Dog Park

Wisner Dog Park is another popular dog park located in the Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans. This park is fully fenced and features separate areas for large and small dogs. Wisner Dog Park also has a water fountain, agility equipment, and plenty of shade trees to keep you and your furry friend cool on hot Louisiana days.

3. Markey Park

Markey Park is a hidden gem located in the Bywater neighborhood of New Orleans. This park is fully fenced and features plenty of space for dogs to run and play. There are also several benches for humans to sit and relax while their pups play. Markey Park does not have a water fountain, so be sure to bring water for your dog.

4. The Fly

The Fly is a popular park located on the Mississippi River levee in Uptown New Orleans. While not technically a dog park, The Fly is a great place to bring your furry friend for a walk or a game of fetch. Dogs are allowed off-leash as long as they are under voice command, and there is plenty of open space for them to run and play. The Fly also offers stunning views of the Mississippi River and is a great place to watch the sunset.

5. Bark Park

Bark Park is a private dog park located in the Lower Garden District of New Orleans. This park requires a membership fee, but the amenities are worth it. Bark Park features a swimming pool for dogs, agility equipment, and plenty of space for dogs to run and play. The park also has a washing station, making it easy to clean your pup after a day of play.

6. The Dog Levee

The Dog Levee is a popular off-leash dog park located along the Mississippi River levee in the Algiers Point neighborhood of New Orleans. This park is fully fenced and features separate areas for large and small dogs, water fountains, and plenty of shade trees. The Dog Levee is a great spot to let your dog run and play while taking in stunning views of the river and downtown New Orleans.

7. Conrad Park

Conrad Park is a small but well-maintained dog park in the Carrollton neighborhood of New Orleans. This park is fully fenced and features separate areas for large and small dogs, agility equipment, and a water fountain for dogs. Conrad Park is a popular spot for locals and their pups to socialize and play.

8. Lemann Playground

Lemann Playground is a public park located in the Mid-City neighborhood of New Orleans that features a fenced-in dog park area. This park offers plenty of space for dogs to run and play, as well as water fountains for both dogs and humans. The park also features a playground, basketball court, and plenty of green space for picnicking and relaxation.

9. Wisner Trail

Wisner Trail is a scenic walking and jogging trail in the heart of New Orleans’ Audubon Park. While dogs must be leashed on the trail, it offers a great opportunity for long walks or jogs with your furry companion. The trail offers stunning views of the park’s lagoons and gardens, making for a peaceful and enjoyable walk with your pup.

Conclusion: NOLA Loves Dogs

New Orleans offers plenty of options for dog owners looking to spend time with their furry companions. Whether you’re looking for a fully-fenced park or a scenic spot to walk your dog, there’s a park in New Orleans for you and your furry friend to enjoy. Be sure to bring plenty of water for your dog, especially on hot Louisiana days, and always clean up after your pet to keep these parks enjoyable for everyone.