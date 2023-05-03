New Jersey Wild Animals Lookout: Sunning Wildlife in The Garden State

New Jersey may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking about wildlife, but the state actually has a diverse range of species that call it home. From the black bear to the elusive bobcat, there are plenty of amazing wild animals to discover in New Jersey.

Black Bear

The black bear is one of the largest and most well-known animals in New Jersey. They can be found throughout the state, but are most commonly seen in the northwestern part of the state. Black bears are typically shy and avoid humans, but they can become dangerous if they feel threatened or if humans feed them. The best way to view these amazing animals is from a safe distance in their natural habitat.

Bald Eagle

The bald eagle is a symbol of American strength and freedom, and it is also one of the most amazing wild animals in New Jersey. These majestic birds can be found throughout the state, but are most commonly seen near the coast and along major rivers. The bald eagle was once an endangered species, but conservation efforts have helped its population recover in recent years.

Bobcat

The bobcat is a shy and elusive wildcat that can be found in New Jersey’s forests and wetlands. They are typically solitary animals and are rarely seen by humans. Bobcats are known for their distinctive tufted ears and short tails. They are excellent hunters, feeding on small mammals, birds, and reptiles.

Red Fox

The red fox is a common sight in New Jersey’s fields and forests. They are known for their striking red coat and bushy tail. Red foxes are highly adaptable and can be found in both rural and suburban areas. They are opportunistic predators, feeding on a variety of prey including rodents, birds, and insects.

White-tailed Deer

The white-tailed deer is one of the most recognizable and beloved animals in New Jersey. These graceful creatures can be found throughout the state, from the suburbs to the forests. They are known for their distinctive white tail and brown coat. White-tailed deer are herbivores, feeding on a variety of plants and grasses.

Eastern Box Turtle

The eastern box turtle is a small and fascinating reptile that can be found in New Jersey’s forests and wetlands. They are known for their distinctive domed shell and bright colors. Eastern box turtles are omnivores, feeding on both plants and small animals. They are also long-lived, with some individuals living up to 100 years.

Top Spots for Animal Watch in Jersey

New Jersey is home to a diverse range of wildlife, and there are many great spots where you can see these amazing animals in their natural habitats. Here are some of the best spots in New Jersey to see wild animals:

1. Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge

The 7,700-acre refuge is located in Morris County and is home to a variety of birds, including bald eagles, great blue herons, and ospreys. You may also spot white-tailed deer, red foxes, and other small mammals.

2. Cape May Point State Park

This park is located at the southern tip of New Jersey and is a popular spot for birdwatching. It is particularly known for its migrating birds, including peregrine falcons, hawks, and shorebirds.

3. Duke Farms

The 2,700-acre property in Hillsborough Township has a variety of habitats, including woodlands, wetlands, and meadows. It is home to a variety of bird species, as well as white-tailed deer, red foxes, and other mammals.

4. Sandy Hook

This barrier peninsula is located at the northern tip of the Jersey Shore and is a great spot for birdwatching, particularly in the spring and fall when migratory birds are passing through. You may also spot dolphins and whales in the ocean.

5. Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

This park stretches over 70,000 acres and straddles the border between New Jersey and Pennsylvania and has a variety of habitats, including forests, wetlands, and rivers. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including black bears, bobcats, and bald eagles.

6. Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge

This 47,000-acre refuge is located along the Atlantic Flyway and is a popular spot for birdwatching. You may spot bald eagles, ospreys, and a variety of shorebirds and waterfowl.

7. Palmyra Cove Nature Park

The small, 250-acre park is located in Burlington County and has a variety of habitats, including woodlands, wetlands, and tidal coves. It is home to a variety of bird species, as well as river otters and other mammals.

Conclusion

New Jersey may not be known for its wildlife, but it is home to a diverse range of amazing wild animals. From black bears to bald eagles, there is plenty to discover and appreciate in the Garden State’s natural world. However, it’s important to remember that these animals are wild and should be respected and observed from a safe distance in their natural habitat.