Get Ready for New 2024 Honda Odyssey: Release Date, Price, and More

Today, we're thrilled to bring you the inside scoop on Honda Motors' most exceptional SUV yet – the 2024 Honda Odyssey. This marvel of engineering is set to hit the roads soon in various countries, including the United States and Canada, boasting a fresh design and contemporary features.

The 2024 Honda Odyssey is not just any SUV; it’s a spacious haven that comfortably accommodates up to eight passengers. But that’s not all. It’s equipped with the innovative Magic Seat System, allowing you to customize your seating arrangement for maximum comfort.

Now, let’s talk about the fun stuff. The Odyssey is loaded with a plethora of connectivity features to keep you entertained throughout your journey. Imagine cruising down the highway with an 8.0-inch touchscreen display at your fingertips, Bluetooth connectivity, a premium sound system, a JBL audio system, a USB port, a wifi hotspot, and music streaming capabilities. Plus, it’s compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Talk about a tech-savvy ride!

We've got all the juicy details about this upcoming Honda Odyssey SUV, including its release date, price, design, features, range, speed, color options, safety features, and much more.

Redesign Honda Odyssey

The Honda Odyssey, a stalwart in the SUV family since its inception in 1994, is no stranger to evolution. Now, as part of its fifth generation, the 2023 Honda Odyssey continues to impress. The last major redesign was in 2017 for the 2018 model year, followed by a refresh in 2020 for the 2021 model year, introducing minor changes and new features. The design then remained consistent for the 2022 and 2023 models.

As we look ahead, we anticipate the 2024 Honda Odyssey to debut with a new hybrid powertrain, subtle refinements, and cutting-edge features.

Industry insiders and top auto websites hint at a significant redesign for the 2024 model. They predict the inclusion of features like enhanced safety measures, expanded cabin space, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen display. The Odyssey is also expected to retain its popular connectivity features such as Bluetooth, a premium sound system, a JBL audio system, a wifi hotspot, music streaming, a USB port, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

While Honda Motors has yet to unveil the design specifics of the new Honda Odyssey, rest assured, we’ll keep you updated with the latest information as soon as it becomes available. The future of the Odyssey looks promising, and we can’t wait to see what’s next!

Release Date

Based on reports from leading industry experts, the new Honda Odyssey is expected to hit the market either in late 2023 or early 2024 as the 2024 model. Pre-orders are anticipated to kick off by the end of this year.

If you’re eager to get behind the wheel of a Honda Odyssey and can’t wait for the 2024 model, you can opt for the 2023 Honda Odyssey. However, do keep in mind that the price of the upcoming Honda Odyssey might be slightly higher than the current model, as confirmed by Honda Motors.

2024 Honda Odyssey Price & Variants

While Honda Motors hasn’t officially announced the pricing for the 2024 Honda Odyssey, the 2023 model is currently available in five trims – EX, EX-L, Sport, Touring, and Elite. The base trim, EX, starts at $37,490 and can go up to $49,620, including the destination fee.

We anticipate the 2024 Honda Odyssey to offer the same trims as the 2023 model, albeit with a potential increase in price. Below, we’ve provided the pricing for the upcoming Honda Odyssey based on the 2023 model.

Trims Price (Estimated) EX $40,000 EX-L $43,000 Sport $45,000 Touring $48,000 Elite $55,000

Driving Range

The new Honda Odyssey is a large SUV that packs quite a punch when it comes to its driving range. It can cover an impressive distance of over 429 miles on a single tank, which holds 19.5 gallons. However, it’s crucial to remember that the actual range of the new Honda Odyssey SUV can vary based on several factors, including driving conditions, weather, driving style, vehicle maintenance, traffic, and other variables.

The new Honda Odyssey doesn’t just excel in terms of range, but it also boasts impressive speed. It can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 6.5 seconds and can effortlessly reach a top speed of 111 mph.

Colors

The 2024 Honda Odyssey is set to arrive in a variety of vibrant colors. Here’s a sneak peek at the color palette for the new 2024 Honda Odyssey:

Crystal Black Pearl

Modern Steel Metallic

Obsidian Blue Pearl

Pacific Pewter Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Radiant Red Metallic II

These colors are sure to add an extra layer of style and personality to this already impressive SUV.

Odyssey Features

The new Honda Odyssey SUV is a treasure trove of features, boasting a powerful engine, expansive cabin space, an 8.0-inch touchscreen display, music streaming capabilities, and much more. Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect:

Robust and potent engine

Safe driving features

Spacious cabin

8.0 Inch Touchscreen Display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Bluetooth connectivity

Premium sound system

JBL audio system

USB port

Wi-Fi hotspot

Music streaming

Driver and front passenger seat-belt reminder

Child-safe rear door locks

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with traction control

Three-point seat belts in all seating positions

Front three-point seat belts with automatic tensioning system

Lower anchors and tethers (LATCH) system for children in all second-row and third-row outboard seating positions

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the new 2024 Honda Odyssey, which comes equipped with a suite of advanced safety features to ensure the well-being of passengers and drivers alike. These features provide assistance during any unforeseen incidents on the road. Here are some of the safety features you can look forward to:

Rearview camera

Honda Sensing®

SmartVent® Front Side Airbags

Advanced Airbag System

Occupant Safety Ring

Anti Lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™)

Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™)

With these features, the 2024 Honda Odyssey is not just about performance and comfort, but also about ensuring a safe journey for everyone on board.

Engine & Performance

Based on various reports, the upcoming Honda Odyssey is expected to feature a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain, akin to the 2023 model. This is in line with Honda Motors’ strategy to compete with rivals that offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Below, we’ve detailed the anticipated specifications of the next Honda Odyssey, based on the 2023 model year.

The 2023 Honda Odyssey was equipped with a 3.5-litre V6 engine, delivering 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain was paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission and a front-wheel-drive drivetrain. The performance of this setup was impressive, with the 2023 Honda Odyssey accelerating from 0-60 mph in just 6.6 seconds. We anticipate the upcoming Honda Odyssey to feature a similar powertrain setup.

However, Honda Motors has yet to disclose any specifics about the next Honda Odyssey’s powertrain. As such, we can’t provide any concrete details about the engine, power, and performance of the upcoming model. Rest assured, we’ll update you as soon as any information about the next Honda Odyssey’s powertrain becomes available.

Hybrid

Honda is known for offering hybrid powertrains in its new models. According to the EPA, the current hybrid model achieves up to 19 MPG in the city and 28 MPG on the highway. However, CarAndDriver’s test results suggest even better fuel efficiency, with 30 MPG in the city and 36 MPG on the highway. We expect the next Honda Odyssey to deliver similarly impressive fuel economy figures.

Interior

The interior of the currently available 2023 Honda Odyssey is a testament to luxury and spaciousness. It’s equipped with a host of modern safety features, ensuring both entertainment and security during your travels. As such, we anticipate that the interior of the upcoming Honda Odyssey will largely remain the same, with only minor tweaks.

The seating arrangement in the Odyssey is nothing short of impressive. It comfortably accommodates up to eight passengers, with each seat crafted from high-quality materials for optimal comfort and support. For added safety, Advanced Airbags have been integrated into the seating design.

The rear cabin is equally impressive, offering ample space for luggage. If you find yourself needing more room, the rear seats can be folded to create additional space.

The interior dashboard is adorned with an 8.0-inch touchscreen display system, which houses a plethora of modern connectivity features. These include Bluetooth connectivity, a premium sound system, a JBL audio system, a USB port, a Wi-Fi hotspot, music streaming, and compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In summary, the 2023 Honda Odyssey’s interior is a blend of style, comfort, and modern technology. We expect the interior design of the upcoming Honda Odyssey to follow suit, with the potential addition of new safety features and amenities.

Dimensions

Dimension Measurement Length 205.2 in Width 78.5 in Height 69.6 in Wheelbase 118.1 in Ground-Clearance 4.5 in Curb-Weight 4,535 lbs

FAQ

What is the fuel recommendation for my Honda Odyssey?

The Honda Odyssey is designed to run on regular unleaded gasoline with a minimum octane rating of 87. However, it’s always best to refer to your vehicle’s owner’s manual for the manufacturer’s specific recommendations.

How often do I need to change the oil?

The oil change interval can vary depending on your specific model and driving conditions. However, a general rule of thumb is to change your oil every 5,000 to 7,500 miles. Some newer models equipped with a Maintenance Minder system will notify you when it’s time for an oil change.

What is HondaLink® and what features are available for my Honda Odyssey?

HondaLink® is a connectivity suite that allows you to connect your smartphone to your Honda vehicle. This system offers a variety of features such as remote start, roadside assistance, vehicle health reports, service scheduling, and more. The availability of these features can vary depending on the model and trim level of your Honda Odyssey.

How do I use Roadside Assistance?

Roadside Assistance is available to you in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada throughout your three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty term, starting with 2015 vehicles. Services include jump-starting, flat tire assistance, lockout assistance, towing, and more. You can access this service by calling 1-866-864-5211.

What is the Honda Odyssey’s timing belt or timing chain replacement interval?

Honda Odyssey models from 2005 and later are equipped with a timing belt that needs to be replaced at intervals recommended by Honda. Typically, this is around the 105,000-mile mark. However, it’s always best to check your vehicle’s owner’s manual for the specific replacement interval.

What are some common fuel pump problems?

While fuel pumps are designed to last the life of the vehicle, there can be conditions where a fuel pump can fail prematurely. Contaminated fuel, for instance, can cause the fuel pump to wear out faster. If you notice a decrease in fuel efficiency, power, or if your Odyssey is not starting, it could be a sign of a failing fuel pump.

Final Words