New Hampshire Wildlife Chasing: Interesting Wild Animals and Where to Find Them

New Hampshire is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish. The state’s forests, wetlands, lakes, and mountains provide habitats for a wide variety of species, some of which are rare or endangered. In this article, we will explore some of the most iconic wild animals of New Hampshire and their significance to the state’s natural heritage.

1. Moose

The moose is the largest mammal in New Hampshire, and it is a symbol of the state’s wildness and ruggedness. Moose can be found in many parts of the state, but they are most commonly seen in the northern regions. These majestic animals are known for their distinctive antlers and their ability to survive in cold, snowy environments. Moose are herbivores, and they feed on a variety of vegetation, including leaves, twigs, and bark.

2. Black bears

Black bears are common in New Hampshire, and they are known for their adaptability and intelligence. These animals are omnivores, and they feed on various foods, including berries, nuts, insects, and small mammals. Black bears are often attracted to human settlements by the smell of food, so it is important for people to secure their garbage and food storage to avoid conflicts with bears.

3. White-tailed deer

White-tailed deer are a common sight in New Hampshire. They are very graceful and beautiful animals. These animals are herbivores, and they feed on a variety of vegetation, including leaves, twigs, and acorns. White-tailed deer are important prey for many predators, including coyotes, bobcats, and mountain lions.

4. Bald eagles

Bald eagles are a symbol of America’s natural heritage, and they are also an important part of New Hampshire’s wildlife. These majestic birds are known for their distinctive white head and tail feathers, and they are powerful hunters that feed on fish and small mammals. Bald eagles were once endangered, but thanks to conservation efforts, their populations have rebounded in many parts of the country.

5. Common loons

Common loons are a beloved symbol of New Hampshire’s wilderness, and they are known for their haunting calls and striking plumage. These birds are found in many of the state’s lakes and ponds, and they are skilled swimmers and divers that feed on fish and crustaceans. Common loons are a conservation success story in New Hampshire, as their populations have rebounded in recent decades after years of decline due to habitat loss and pollution.

6. Bobcats

Bobcats are shy and elusive predators that live in many parts of New Hampshire. These animals are skilled hunters that feed on small mammals, birds, and reptiles. Bobcats are adapted to living in a variety of habitats, including forests, wetlands, and mountains. They are an important part of New Hampshire’s natural heritage, and they play an important role in maintaining healthy ecosystems.

7. Timber rattlesnakes

Timber rattlesnakes are one of the few venomous snakes found in New Hampshire, and they are a rare and endangered species. These snakes are found in rocky areas and forests, and they are skilled hunters that feed on small mammals and birds. Timber rattlesnakes are important indicators of the health of New Hampshire’s ecosystems and are protected under state and federal law.

Best Places to See New Hampshire Wildlife

New Hampshire offers many opportunities for wildlife viewing, from the mountains and forests to the lakes and wetlands. Here are some of the best places to see wildlife in New Hampshire:

1. White Mountain National Forest

The vast forested area is home to a variety of wildlife, including black bears, moose, white-tailed deer, bobcats, and coyotes. Visitors can take a scenic drive along the Kancamagus Highway, hike the many trails, or explore the waterfalls and rivers to catch a glimpse of these animals in their natural habitat.

2. Moose Alley

This stretch of Route 3 in the North Country is known for its high concentration of moose sightings. Visitors can drive along the road at dawn or dusk to increase their chances of seeing a moose or take a guided moose-watching tour with a local outfitter.

3. Squam Lakes Natural Science Center

This educational center in Holderness offers visitors a chance to see native wildlife up close, including black bears, mountain lions, bobcats, and bald eagles. The center also has a variety of interactive exhibits and educational programs for visitors of all ages.

4. Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge

The protected wetland area on the Seacoast is home to a variety of waterfowl, shorebirds, and other wildlife, including bald eagles, ospreys, and beavers. Visitors can hike the trails, explore the salt marsh, or take a guided kayaking tour to see these animals in their natural habitat.

5. Lake Winnipesaukee

A large lake in the Lakes Region, it is home to a variety of fish, including landlocked salmon, lake trout, and bass, which in turn attract bald eagles, ospreys, and other birds of prey. Visitors can take a scenic boat tour, go fishing, or hike the nearby trails to see these animals in action.

6. Pawtuckaway State Park

This park in the southeastern part of the state is home to a variety of wildlife, including black bears, moose, white-tailed deer, and bobcats. Visitors can hike the trails, fish in the lake, or explore the rocky outcroppings to see these animals in their natural habitat.

7. Monadnock State Park

The beautiful park in the southwestern part of NH is home to a variety of birds, including peregrine falcons, which nest on the cliffs. Visitors can hike to the summit of Mount Monadnock for a chance to see these birds in flight or explore the surrounding forests and meadows for other wildlife sightings.

Conclusion

New Hampshire is home to a rich and diverse range of wildlife. From the majestic moose to the elusive bobcat, it has everything. These animals are an essential part of the state’s natural heritage. They provide many benefits to ecosystems and humans alike. It is important to protect and conserve these species and their habitats to ensure that they continue to thrive.