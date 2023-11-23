NCAA College Football Favorites 2023: Exploring Odds and Top Contenders

The postseason will begin on December 15, and, aside from any all-star games that are scheduled, end on January 8, 2024, with the College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

This will be the tenth and final season of using the four-team College Football Playoff (CFP) system, with the bracket being expanded to 12 teams for the 2024 season.

In this article, we will explore the current rankings, odds, and top contenders for 2023.

Current Rankings and Odds

The top four teams remained unchanged from the previous week, with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and Washington holding the spots that would qualify them for the playoff semifinals.

The odds to win the national championship are quite similar among many betting providers, with Georgia as the clear favorite at +230, followed by Michigan at +280 and Ohio State at +500. Washington has the fourth-best odds at +650, while Florida State is at +800 and Oregon is at +900. Alabama, the defending champion, is at +750, while Texas is at +2000.

When it comes to the conference championships, the odds are not so straightforward. In the ACC, Florida State is the overwhelming favorite at -400, followed by Louisville at +350. In the Big 12, Texas is the favorite at -154, followed by Oklahoma at +242.

For the Big Ten, Michigan is the favorite at -112, followed by Ohio State at +517. In the Pac-12, Washington is the favorite at -183, followed by Oregon at +300. In the SEC, Georgia is the favorite at -154, followed by Alabama at +242.

Oregon quarterback Jayden Daniels has the best chance to win the Heisman Trophy as the frontrunner at -110, followed by Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis at +140 and Auburn quarterback Bo Nix at +242.

Daniels leads the nation in passing yards, touchdowns, and efficiency rating, while Travis is second in rushing yards and third in total offense among quarterbacks. Nix has thrown for 3,104 yards and 28 touchdowns, with only three interceptions.

Top Contenders

The 2023 college football season has been full of excitement, drama, and surprises, as the top teams in the nation have battled for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Among the contenders, five teams stand out as the most likely to cut: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Washington, and Florida State.

Georgia

The Bulldogs have been the most dominant team in the country, with a perfect 11-0 record and a No. 1 ranking in the CFP, AP, and Coaches polls. Their defense has been the best in the nation, allowing only 8.2 points per game and shutting out three opponents.

The offense has been balanced and efficient, led by quarterback Carson Beck, who has thrown for 3,154 yards and 33 touchdowns, with only four interceptions. Running back Kendall Milton has added 1,019 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, while tight end Brock Bowers has been the top receiver, with 1,021 yards and 14 touchdowns.

They have won every game by at least 17 points, except for their 27-20 victory over Auburn on the road. Their most impressive performance was their 43-20 win over Florida in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, where they scored 28 unanswered points in the second half and held the Gators to 244 total yards.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes have been the most explosive team in the country, with an average of 45.5 points per game, second only to Oklahoma. Their offense has been led by quarterback Kyle McCord, who has thrown for 3,211 yards and 36 touchdowns, with only six interceptions.

Running back Blake Corum has rushed for 1,087 yards and 15 touchdowns, while wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has caught 1,112 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Buckeyes have also been solid on defense, allowing 18.5 points per game and forcing 23 turnovers.

Their only close game was their 17-14 win over Notre Dame on the road, where they scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter. Their most impressive performance was their 41-7 win over Michigan State on the road, where they held the Spartans to 217 total yards and forced four turnovers.

Michigan

The Wolverines have been the most resilient team in the country, with an 11-0 record and a No. 3 ranking in the CFP, AP, and Coaches polls. Their offense has been led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has thrown for 2,497 yards and 28 touchdowns, with only three interceptions.

Running back Blake Corum has rushed for 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns, while wide receiver Roman Wilson has caught 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Wolverines have also been strong on defense, allowing 14.5 points per game and recording 37 sacks.

The most challenging game was their 24-15 win over Penn State on the road, where they scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and sealed the game with an interception. The most impressive performance was the 49-0 win over Michigan State at home, where they avenged their loss from last year and dominated the Spartans in every aspect of the game.

Washington

The Huskies have been the most consistent team in the country, with an 11-0 record and a No. 4 ranking in the CFP, AP, and Coaches polls. Their offense has been led by quarterback Sam Huard.

The Huskies have also been solid on defense, allowing 20.5 points per game and forcing 21 turnovers. Their only close game was their 36-33 win over Oregon at home, where they scored the game-winning touchdown with 2:12 left in the fourth quarter.

The best performance was their 52-42 win over USC on the road, where they scored 28 points in the third quarter and held off a late rally by the Trojans.

The Bottom Line

Keep in mind that anything can happen in the remaining games and the CFP, as there are still other teams that could challenge them, such as Alabama, Oregon, Texas, and Louisville. The college football season is full of uncertainty and excitement, as every game matters and every play counts.

In the end, you should also be aware that the selection of the betting platform can make a difference. In that matter, always compare the odds, check out available promotions, and start with a plan since that is the only way to prevent losing more than you can afford.