Moving Interstate Tips: Expert Advice for a Seamless Long-Distance Move

When moving, emotions get shuffled even more than your furniture, clothing, and other belongings do. This is true even when you’re moving to the next town. When you’re moving interstate, well, that’s a reason to be worried. But, not too much. After all, you have us.

In this article, we are going to give you some expert advice on how to handle the big move. A new city, a new job, a new apartment or house, new friends, and a bunch of new experiences are a reason for joy. Let us help you feel that way.

Plan Ahead

When moving, planning is a job half done. In this field, it is vital to plan ahead. If you leave everything to the last moment, that will not do the trick. You need to start early. We’re not talking days, weeks, or even months.

You need to think years to be able to start months early. To work on your move properly and to honor the timeline you’ve set you need to have a checklist. Moving involves many tasks that need to be done.

Focus on The Checklist

As we said, you need to plan ahead, and this is best done through a detailed checklist. This can be your lifesaver in the process of planning your interstate move and going ahead with the plan. This is the department where you do not want to make your life too complicated.

Make a comprehensive checklist. Start with packing. This is where your checklist needs to have the most details. Next, move on to the movers. Lastly, you need to take good care of updating your records. Do not leave anything to the case. To ensure that you have everything under control, here’s our checklist:

Work Within a Budget

Moving can be quite expensive. What’s important to know is how much everything costs. This is where you could get in trouble. Leaving one place and moving to another has its expenses. You need to count on moving company fees, travel expenses, and packing supplies among other things.

Also, you will have to set some money aside for insurance and different expenses that could pop out on the way. While there are many things you can DIY, that’s no reason why you should work outside of a budget. Set one, and stick to the focal points.

Contact Interstate Moving Companies

At the end of the day, moving interstate is not an IDY task. If you own a truck and have the people to help you in your hometown and in the place you’re moving to, then we’re wrong. In any other scenario, this can’t be done without the help of a moving company.

You need to check out all the movers in your vicinity before you make the right section. Only contact those who are licensed and insured, have good customer reviews, are professional, and are members of moving associations such as the American Moving and Storage Association.

Pick The Best Moving Quote

When you start working on a move you might get itchy to get everything done as fast as possible. This is where many people make their big mistakes. We’re talking about settling for the first quota you receive. Never do this. You need more estimates than one.

Talk to at least three moving companies and receive three moving offers before you make a final decision. This is the best way to keep your costs under control and to see if your budget is going to do the trick.

What you need to have in mind is that the cheapest option is not always the biggest but that also doesn’t make it the worst. Compare everything and make a reasonable decision.

Declutter and Downsize

When you’re moving interstate, you’re not leaving only your family, friends, old job, and house behind. You can do the same with too many of your belongings that you no longer need. Moving interstate, you need to leave a lot of things behind, and getting rid of many unusable things might be the right move at the right moment before you move states.

Less things to move means that you’ll spend less time packing, you’ll have less costs, and you’ll unpack faster. Getting rid of old things doesn’t always mean throwing everything away. You can organize a garage sale or give things to charity.

Efficient Packing

Every move is done with much more ease and efficiency if you take good care of packing. When moving, packing is an essential factor that needs to be addressed accordingly. When moving interstate, you need to take high care of packing.

Think of things such as high-quality boxed, doorbell wrapping materials, and items that need to be moved too but are fragile. Consider everything that needs to be done in this department and also ensure that you label every item and every box.

The last thing you want to have is to lose something you cherish while moving places. The new home is best used with some of your dear old things.

Notify Important Parties

When people start to wrap up their moving, they tend to believe that everything is done when a truck is loaded. That’s not the case. Moving away is not only about yourself. There are important parties that need to be notified of a move, especially a big one such as an interstate one.

For one, you need to handle business with local post offices and healthcare providers. Moving on you have your utilities and banks. All of these people need to be notified about your changing addresses.

Last Preparations and Settling In

That first mile is the most important one. When you’re packed and ready to go, all that is left is to start the engine. This is where the interstate move begins. In addition to all of your big belongings, you need to pack yourself for the trip.

Think of bare necessities such as a bottle of water, some medications, and all-important documents. When you reach the new destination all that is left is to unpack and settle in. After you handle the interstate move the right way this should be the easier part.

