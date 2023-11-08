Most Popular Apps in Malaysia used by Smartphone Users 2023: Exploring App Trends

Like in most of the world, mobile apps are the biggest trend in Malaysia. There are common apps as in many other countries, while there are also specific options popular only in this country.

Trending apps are related to social media, various services, and entertainment. Online gambling is also very popular. If you want to read more about the best real money casinos in Malaysia, check out basketballinsidersmalaysia.

Also, there is a difference between users on PC and mobile devices. In this article, we will present the most popular mobile apps in this country.

Communication and Social Media

It should not be a surprise that this category is the most popular. According to the statistics, 78.5% of the population is using social media. To break it down even more, here is a detailed statistics related to favored social platform:

Facebook 75%

TikTok 60%

X 9.5%

Instagram 6.9%

Pinterest 3.7%

Reddit 1%

When it comes to communication, most users are on Whatsapp, Telegram, FB, and Instagram when they are chatting with their friends and family.

Specialized Services

This category has some differences when compared to trends in other countries. That is not a surprise since there are local businesses that are providing various services while using the convenience of mobile apps.

For example, the most popular app for online shopping is Lazada. We can notice that users are quite satisfied with what this app can offer due to the very high rating it got from over 24 million users.

Another similar option that is also very popular is Shopee. The main benefit of using it is that you can get discounts and special offers. The app is part of the Alibaba ecosystem, known for offering flexibility, personalized search, and other great terms.

Touch’n Go e-wallet is the most popular solution for online payments. There are many excellent features available, such as paying for tolls, meals in restaurants, shopping online, but also transferring money to other people. Similar features are seen from MAE, and this app is even better if you need to manage your tasks and finances.

Grab holds the same popularity as Uber in the US. You can use this app to order food delivery and taxi. The best feature is that it is personalized, with special offers created according to your history of food orders and places you visited with a taxi service.

Entertainment

We will start with games. The interesting fact is that mobile games are getting more popular than those for PC, which can be seen in the whole world. The most popular option in Malaysia is Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Another interesting option is Monopoly Go. It is a great game if you want to have fun with your friends. Also, classic arcade games are more popular among older generations. The leader in this category is 2048 Merge Mania.

There is also a great option that you can use with friends, called Sing!Karaoke. It provides a great collection of songs and their instrumentals.

Dating Apps

These special apps took over quite fast. People love the convenience and simplicity when they are interested in meeting someone new. We can see a lot of common ones, but there is also a platform that is common only in this part of the world, called Paktor.

What makes it different is that it uses location and personal characteristics to quickly connect you with people nearby.

Another similar option is Tan Tan, one of the biggest apps in Asia. It shares most of its features with top apps like Tinder and Badoo.

The usual apps are also available. Therefore, if you are a tourist, you can still meet someone by using Badoo, Tinder, Coffee Meets Bagel, and OkCupid.

Online Gambling

If you love testing your luck on online gambling platforms, Malaysia is a great place for you. There is a wide range of available online casinos, and most of them provide mobile apps for increased convenience.

Some of the most popular apps are BK8, 12Play, We88, GemBet, and Aw8. The interesting fact is that GemBet is one of the main sponsors of Leicester City FC from the UK.

You will be able to find generous deals, and some of them are up to 3 times your initial payment. The slots are the favorite category for most players.

We can see that some friends are the same, but there are also unique titles common only in this country. For example, the top trending game is Megawins Aztec Gold, followed by Roma, Lighting Dragon, and Lucky Gems.

That is quite different when it comes to main leaders in Europe and the US, where the top choices of most players are Mega Moolah and Mega Joker.

More About the Internet Community

The first stat worth mentioning is that there are more mobile phones than people, with 1.2 devices per person. The amount of mobile phones is growing by 2.9% per year.

The coverage of mobile networks is more than decent, at 94%.

This can be an important factor for tourists who are planning to travel there. You won’t need to worry about using your favorite apps even when you are hiking and checking out wonderful nature and attractions in this country.

The amount of users who are shopping online with their phones is growing steadily each year with a current rate of over 8% per year.

Online games and streaming platforms are also common, especially among the youth. Stats are showing that the annual spending on streaming platforms was over $160 million, almost 25% more when compared to a year before.

Last Words

As you can see, a lot of trends seen in this country are the same as in most other places. On the other hand, there are some unique options that people in Malaysia prefer, especially when it comes to payment processors, food ordering, and shared rides.

Malaysia represents a significant market for online services due to the high rate of internet users, which will get close to 100% in the next few years.