Social Media Royalty: Ranking Top 10 Most Followed TikTok Accounts

2022 was a massive year for TikTok. It was the year when this platform reached 1 billion monthly active users. Besides that, we can see that the app itself was downloaded more than three billion times. Since the results have improved significantly, the influencers who have accounts on this platform have gained prominence.

What was characteristic of other social media platforms before is something that we can say about TikTok.Therefore, you will see accounts that have a massive following.

Today, we want to talk about the top 10 most followed accounts on this social media platform.

Khaby Lame – 162.2 Million

The first account we want to talk about is Khaby Lame. We are talking about an Italian TikToker who has gained a lot of prominence. What makes his growth interesting is that he managed some of the most popular accounts on his way. The amount of content he produced in such a short time is nothing short of impressive. Also, he is a current record holder for the most followed individual on the platform ever.

The niche where he thrives is a mockery of overly complicated life hacks that have been posted by other users. Some believe that this had an important influence on his account’s growth. His humor is nothing short of exceptional, and he is able to touch interesting aspects that many others overlook for some reason.

Charli D’Amelio – 151.6 Million

Charli D’Amelio’s account was the most followed one until recently. Still, this doesn’t mean that the quality of her content has plummeted; it’s quite the contrary. At the same time, she managed to build a massive YouTube channel that has 9 million. She is best known for the content that focuses on dance choreographies. Her success wasn’t unnoticed. She was featured in the “Super Bowl” commercial.

Bella Poarch – 93.4 Million

The next entry on this list is another interesting case of massive growth in a short period. We are talking about Bella Poarch. She was able to gather a massive following in less than a year, which was unthinkable before. She was able to take over the third place on this list from some prominent TikTok faces. Even though her following dropped a bit this year, she still holds one of the prime places, as you can see.

Mr. Beast – 90 Million

Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is an American YouTuber who became active on TikTok. When it comes to the content, he was able to come up with some original pranks that attracted a large following over time. Besides that, he is also known for his expensive giveaways. Surely, you will agree that this is a great way to attract new followers, which is exactly what made it possible for his account to thrive.

Addison Rae – 88.8 Million

Addison Rae is one of the best-known faces on the platform, without a doubt. Even though she is not in first place when it comes to the number of followers, we are certain that she is still a favorite face on the platform for millions of people worldwide.

She has paid a lot of attention to various fields, not just social media influencing. She appeared in an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which made her even more popular.

Zach King – 80 Million

The next influencer we want to discuss is Zach King. He is a very-well illusionist who has become even more popular for his online content. His best work was a video that received 916 million likes and featured digital sleight- videos. As you very well know, this video was in short form, which makes sense since TikTok is a platform that favors this sort of content. Over the years, he amassed several awards for his craft.

Kimberly Loaiza – 80 Million

The first Mexican influencer on this list of ours, Kimberly Loaiza, is a social media personality and a singer whose popularity has grown steadily over the years. Besides her music, she gained attention with her TikTok content. She mostly creates comedic content. What is different from any popular accounts is that she doesn’t focus on pranks but rather on recreating comedic situations, with her personal touch, of course.

Burak Özdemir – 74.6 Million

The next entry is about Burak Özdemir, a Turkish chef and restauranteur. His following grew by almost 10 million in less than a year. One thing that is particularly interesting about Mr. Burak is that he has a successful career as a chef. So he doesn’t depend on earning money from the platform. Still, he has created some memorable videos that have more than two or three million views.

Will Smith – 74.3 Million

The ninth place might be a little bit strange for some who don’t follow what happens on the platform. However, legendary actor Will Smith has an account on this platform and has, naturally, attracted a lot of followers. But different from many celebrities, whose accounts are practically empty, Will Smith films comedic videos regularly, both from real life and pranks. As always, Smith is masterful in this role as well.

The Rock – 73.5 Million

The final account we would like to talk about is owned by another celebrity, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Another legendary actor, an ex-professional wrestler, has gathered sympathies from people all over the globe. His TikTok account has more than 73 million followers and is easily among the most followed ones on the platform. For now, he is in tenth place, but we have no doubt it will grow in the future.

Summary

As you can presume, the competition is quite steep on TikTok, but there are accounts that stand out from the crowd. Here, you can find the most followed ones at the moment. We are certain you will find this insight of ours interesting.