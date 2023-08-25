Top 20 Most Famous Persons In The World – Global Icons of 2023

In the realm of fame and recognition, a select few rise above the rest, making headlines, influencing global events, and changing the very fabric of culture. As we stride forward in 2023, let’s spotlight the twenty luminaries who’ve cast the most indelible shadows on the world’s stage this year.

In a globalized age, where social media drives perceptions and popularity, being ‘famous’ takes on a new dimension. The following list, sourced from various metrics like search engine data, social media presence, and global influence, presents a glimpse of personalities that resonate universally. Their impact is manifold, be it in entertainment, politics, sports, or business.

Overview of the Famous People:

Number Name 20 Leonardo DiCaprio 19 Robert Downey Jr. 18 Justin Bieber 17 Donald Trump 16 Rihanna 15 Johnny Depp 14 Shakira 13 Barack Obama 12 Tom Cruise 11 Warren Buffett 10 Beyoncé 9 Selena Gomez 8 Taylor Swift 7 Jeff Bezos 6 Bill Gates 5 Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) 4 Mark Zuckerberg 3 Lionel Messi 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 Elon Musk

1. Leonardo DiCaprio

A name synonymous with Hollywood excellence, DiCaprio’s journey from teenage heartthrob to Oscar-winning actor is the stuff of legends. With roles in blockbuster films and staunch environmental activism, he’s more than just an actor—he’s a global icon.

He has had a diverse career, starting from supporting roles in sitcoms like “Growing Pains” (1985) to leading roles in blockbuster movies directed by acclaimed directors like Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan.

Some of his most notable works include “Romeo + Juliet” (1996), “Titanic” (1997), “The Departed” (2006), “Shutter Island” (2010), and “Inception” (2010). In recent years, he has been involved in the following projects:

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) – Main Actor

Ozi: Voice of the Forest (2023) – Producer

Continuing his crusade against climate change, this year we saw him investing and promoting sustainable technologies. Moreover, his latest film roles have not only been box-office hits but also have sparked critical conversations around pressing global issues.

2. Robert Downey Jr.

From his early roles in the 1980s to his spectacular portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Universe, Robert Downey Jr.’s career trajectory has been nothing short of phenomenal. He’s a testament to personal and professional redemption.

He has showcased his talent in a variety of roles, from dramatic to comedic, and has become one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. Downey Jr. is best known for his portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of his recent works include:

“Oppenheimer” (2023) – Portraying Lewis Strauss

“Dolittle” (2020) – As Dr. John Dolittle

“Avengers: Endgame” (2019) – As Tony Stark/Iron Man

His philanthropic efforts, particularly the Footprint Coalition aiming to use advanced technologies for environmental sustainability, set him apart as a star who leverages fame for the greater good.

3. Justin Bieber

A pop sensation discovered on YouTube, Bieber’s journey from a teen idol to a mature artist with a slew of chart-topping albums is remarkable. His influence isn’t just limited to music; it stretches across fashion, business, and social causes.

Justin Bieber’s estimated net worth is around $285 million, but this figure can vary based on different sources and recent financial activities.

He married Hailey Baldwin in 2018. Before that, he had a well-publicized on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez for several years.

This year, Justin ventured deeper into the world of entrepreneurship. He also consistently used his platform to raise awareness about mental health, reminding fans and critics alike of his multifaceted persona.

4. Donald Trump

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump’s influence on global politics and business cannot be understated. Whether revered or reviled, his decisions and opinions never fail to make headlines.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump in March, making him the only former president in American history to face criminal charges.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump and his business in September 2022, alleging that the Trump Organization had engaged in years of financial fraud by misrepresenting the value of its assets.

Much of Trump’s fortune remains tied up in New York City real estate, which has faced challenges in recent years due to changing market dynamics.

Trump also owns golf courses, a winery, and has a stake in the parent company of Truth Social, his social media app.

In 2019, he changed his official residence from Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, FL.

Trump began his career working for his father, Fred, who developed affordable housing in Brooklyn and Queens.

Post-presidency in 2023, Trump remains active in global dialogues. From publishing books to rallying his base for future political endeavors, he remains as influential and controversial as ever.

As of August 25, 2023, Donald Trump has a net worth of $2.5 billion.

5. Rihanna

A multi-platinum singer, business mogul, and philanthropist, Rihanna’s evolution in the global limelight is nothing short of inspiring. From hits like “Umbrella” to her billion-dollar Fenty Beauty empire, her journey is a masterclass in versatility.

Top 5 Hits:

“Needed Me” – Peaked at No. 7 on July 2, 2016

“We Found Love” (Featuring Calvin Harris) – Peaked at No. 1 on November 12, 2011

“Disturbia” – Peaked at No. 1 on August 23, 2008

“Work” (Featuring Drake) – Peaked at No. 1 on March 5, 2016

“Umbrella” (Featuring Jay-Z) – Peaked at No. 1 on June 9, 2007

Rihanna’s estimated net worth is around $1.4 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world. However, this figure can vary based on different sources and recent financial activities.

She has been in a relationship with A$AP Rocky. The couple recently welcomed their second child in 2023.

In 2023, Rihanna’s Fenty brand expanded into new territories, including sustainable fashion. Simultaneously, her philanthropic efforts focused on education and emergency response, proving her commitment to societal betterment.

6. Johnny Depp

A versatile actor known for roles in “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Edward Scissorhands,” Johnny Depp has been a cinematic mainstay for decades. His enigmatic persona, both on and off-screen, often captivates global audiences.

Over the years, he has portrayed a myriad of characters, from the quirky Edward Scissorhands to the roguish Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series.

Depp’s ability to immerse himself in his roles has earned him acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Some of his recent works include:

“Jeanne du Barry” (2023) – Portraying Louis XV

“Sea of Dawn: Adventurer’s Game” (Video, 2022) – As Phillip Artoosh

“Puffins Impossible” (TV Mini Series, 2021–2022) – As Johnny Puff

“Minamata” (2020) – As W. Eugene Smith

“Waiting for the Barbarians” (2019) – As Col. Joll

This year, Depp delved into independent cinema, earning accolades for his intense performances. Beyond film, he continued to support charities and foundations, particularly those focusing on children’s healthcare.

7. Shakira

The Colombian superstar Shakira, with her distinctive voice and hip-shaking moves, has ruled the global music charts for years. Beyond music, she’s recognized for her humanitarian efforts, especially in education. Her estimated net worth is around $300 million.

Top 5 Hits:

“La Tortura” (Featuring Alejandro Sanz) – Peaked at No. 23 on September 24, 2005

“Hips Don’t Lie” (Featuring Wyclef Jean) – Peaked at No. 1 on June 17, 2006

“Whenever, Wherever” – Peaked at No. 6 on December 29, 2001

“Underneath Your Clothes” – Peaked at No. 9 on May 18, 2002

“She Wolf” – Peaked at No. 11 on September 26, 2009

She has been in a long-term relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué since 2011. The couple has two children together. The couple split in June 2022.

2023 marked her return to the world stage with a world tour. On the side, her foundation continued to uplift children in impoverished communities, proving her dedication to global welfare.

8. Barack Obama

The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama’s tenure was marked by numerous policy changes and a distinct approach to international diplomacy.

His eloquence, charisma, and forward-thinking vision endeared him to many, both domestically and internationally.

Accomplishments:

Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

He faced challenges to his legacy as his successor, Donald Trump, threatened to unravel some of his signature achievements, including healthcare reform and the Iranian nuclear accord.

Obama has yet to announce plans for after his term ended in January 2017.

He has been involved in various philanthropic and social causes post-presidency.

Obama has also been active in the Democratic Party, influencing and endorsing candidates in various elections.

Post-presidential life sees him actively engaged in his memoirs and the Obama Foundation. The latter, committed to leadership development across the world, showcases his undying commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders.

9. Tom Cruise

An actor whose name is synonymous with Hollywood blockbusters, Tom Cruise’s career has been both long-lived and versatile. From the “Mission: Impossible” series to dramatic roles like “Jerry Maguire”, Cruise continues to captivate audiences globally.

Some of his recent works include:

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (2023) – As Ethan Hunt

“Top Gun: Maverick” (2022) – As Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell

“Au Revoir, Chris Hemsworth” (Short, 2020) – As Team Member

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018) – As Ethan Hunt

“American Made” (2017) – As Barry Seal

This year, he astounded fans with a unique cinematic experience, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in film. Off the big screen, Cruise’s efforts in promoting Scientology remain a significant aspect of his public persona.

10. Warren Buffett

Known as the “Oracle of Omaha”, Warren Buffett’s investment strategies and business acumen have made him one of the wealthiest and most respected individuals in the world.

His philosophy of value investing continues to influence countless individuals and institutions.

Accomplishments

He runs Berkshire Hathaway, which owns dozens of companies, including insurer Geico, battery maker Duracell, and restaurant chain Dairy Queen. Buffett first bought stock at age 11 and filed taxes at age 13.



He has promised to donate over 99% of his wealth and has so far given more than $51 billion, mostly to the Gates Foundation and his children’s foundations.

In 2010, he and Bill Gates launched the Giving Pledge, asking billionaires to commit to donating at least half of their wealth to charitable causes.

In 2023, despite his advanced age, Buffett remains active in investment and philanthropy. Through the Giving Pledge, co-founded with Bill Gates, he continues to encourage billionaires to donate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

As of August 25, 2023, Warren Buffett has a net worth of $118.4 billion.

11. Beyonce

Queen Bey, as she’s affectionately known, is more than just a music icon. Beyonce has etched her mark in the spheres of business, fashion, and social activism, with her powerful anthems becoming the backdrop of a generation.

Top 5 Hits:

Perfect” (with Ed Sheeran) – Peaked at No. 1 on December 23, 2017

“Cuff It” – Peaked at No. 6 on February 18, 2023

“Telephone” (with Lady Gaga) – Peaked at No. 3 on April 3, 2010

“Halo” – Peaked at No. 5 on May 23, 2009

“Irreplaceable” – Peaked at No. 1 on December 16, 2006

Relationships: Beyoncé has been married to rapper and music mogul Jay-Z since 2008. The couple has three children together: Blue Ivy Carter, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter. Her estimated net worth is around $500 million.

This year saw her amplify her humanitarian initiatives. From advocating for women’s rights to supporting disaster relief efforts, Beyonce’s impact transcends the confines of the music industry.

12. Selena Gomez

From a child star on Disney to a global pop sensation, Selena Gomez’s journey in the limelight has been filled with both challenges and triumphs. Her candidness about personal struggles has endeared her to fans worldwide, making her a beacon of resilience.

In 2023, Gomez ventured into film production, with projects emphasizing strong female leads. Additionally, her work in mental health advocacy continues to inspire and bring attention to a crucial global issue.

Selena Gomez has been in several high-profile relationships over the years. One of her most talked-about relationships was with pop star Justin Bieber, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship for several years. As of my last update, Selena has kept her personal life relatively private, and there haven’t been any widely publicized relationships in recent years.

Her estimated net worth was around $75 million.

13. Taylor Swift

With a discography that spans various genres and resonates with myriad emotions, Taylor Swift stands as one of the most influential musicians of her generation. Her songs, often personal, strike a universal chord.

Top 5 Hits:

“You Belong With Me” – Peaked at No. 2 on August 22, 2009

“Shake It Off” – Peaked at No. 1 on September 6, 2014

“Love Story” – Peaked at No. 4 on January 17, 2009

“Teardrops On My Guitar” – Peaked at No. 13 on March 1, 2008

“Anti-Hero” – Peaked at No. 1 on November 5, 2022

Her estimated net worth was around $365 million. However, this figure can vary based on different sources and recent financial activities.

Taylor Swift has had several high-profile relationships over the years, with celebrities like Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston. She has been in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn since 2017, but the couple split in february of 2023.

Swift’s 2023 was marked by further chart-topping releases and her continued fight for artists’ rights in the music industry. Off the stage, she remained a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and equality.

14. Jeff Bezos

Founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos transformed how the world shops. Beyond e-commerce, his ventures into space exploration with Blue Origin signify his vision for humanity’s future.

His Accomplishments:

Founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994.

Stepped down as CEO of Amazon to become executive chairman in 2021.

Owns a bit less than 10% of Amazon.

Donated more than $400 million worth of stock to nonprofits in 2022.

Owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company. He briefly flew to space in a Blue

Origin rocket in July 2021.

Announced in a November 2022 interview with CNN that he plans to give away the majority of his wealth in his lifetime.

In 2023, post his Amazon CEO role, Bezos focused on space endeavors, with Blue Origin launching landmark missions. Concurrently, his Earth Fund played a pivotal role in environmental conservation initiatives.

Net Worth: As of August 25, 2023, Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $154.5 billion.

15. Bill Gates

A name synonymous with computing, Bill Gates’ influence goes beyond Microsoft. His philanthropic endeavors, particularly the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, work towards global health, development, and education.

Bill Gates turned his fortune from software firm Microsoft into diversified holdings, including investments in zero-carbon energy.

In May 2021, Bill and Melinda Gates announced they were ending their marriage after 27 years. They still co-chair the charitable Gates Foundation.

Gates, who co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975, transferred at least $6 billion worth of shares in public companies to Melinda as part of the divorce settlement.

As of March 2020, when Gates stepped down from the Microsoft board, he owned about 1.3% of the software and computing company’s shares.

He has invested in dozens of companies, including Republic Services and Deere & Co., and is one of the largest owners of farmland in the U.S.

To date, Gates has donated more than $59 billion to the Gates Foundation, including a $20 billion gift announced in July 2022. Most of his early donations were gifts of Microsoft stock.

This year, Gates’s commitment to combating global health crises, including the tail-end strategies for the COVID-19 pandemic, showcased his unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes.

As of August 25, 2023, Bill Gates has a net worth of $115.2 billion.

16. Dwayne Johnson (The Rock)

Athlete, actor, and entrepreneur – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s multifaceted career is a testament to his work ethic and charisma. From wrestling rings to the big screen, his presence is undeniably magnetic.

He made his mark in the WWE as “The Rock” and later transitioned to a successful career in Hollywood. Dwayne has showcased his versatility in various roles, from action-packed sequences to comedic performances. Some of his recent works include:

“WWE Smackdown!” (TV Series, 1999–2023) – As The Rock

“Fast X” (2023) – As Hobbs

“Black Adam” (2022) – As Black Adam/Teth Adam

“DC League of Super-Pets” (2022) – Voice of Krypto

“Red Notice” (2021) – As John Hartley

“Jungle Cruise” (2021) – As Frank Wolff

Johnson’s movies continued to top box offices, while his ventures in tequila businesses saw remarkable growth. Beyond that, his motivational talks and initiatives resonated deeply with audiences, underscoring his influence.

17. Mark Zuckerberg

The mind behind Facebook (now Meta), Mark Zuckerberg, has shaped the digital age’s social landscape. While his innovations stand as milestones, they also spark crucial discussions about privacy and digital ethics.

Accomplishments:

Zuckerberg started Facebook at Harvard in 2004 at the age of 19 for students to match names with photos of classmates.

He took Facebook public in May 2012; he now owns about 13% of the company’s stock.

Facebook changed its name to Meta in November 2021 to shift the company’s focus to the metaverse.

In June 2021, a judge dismissed antitrust cases brought by states and the federal government, which could have forced Facebook to sell off Instagram and WhatsApp.

In December 2015, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, pledged to give away 99% of their Facebook stake over their lifetimes.

This year, under Zuckerberg’s guidance, Meta delved deeper into the realm of the metaverse, promising a new era of internet interaction. However, with such innovations came increased scrutiny, marking another year of balancing innovation with responsibility.

As of August 25, 2023, Mark Zuckerberg has a net worth of $101.7 billion.

18. Lionel Messi

Greatness.

One of soccer’s all-time greats, Lionel Messi’s feats on the football pitch are unparalleled. His gameplay, characterized by incredible skill and vision, leaves fans and critics in awe.

Recent Achievements and Career Highlights

Current Club: Messi recently joined Inter Miami CF in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on July 15, 2023.His contract with the club is set to expire on December 31, 2025.

Messi recently joined Inter Miami CF in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on July 15, 2023.His contract with the club is set to expire on December 31, 2025. Performance: In the US Open Cup 2023, Messi has made one appearance and provided two assists.

Transfer History

Joined Inter Miami CF from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer on July 15, 2023.

Moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from FC Barcelona on a free transfer on August 10, 2021.

Messi recently won the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami, marking his 44th title and making him the player with the most career trophies.

National Team

Messi has represented Argentina’s senior national team since August 17, 2005, and has accumulated 175 caps and scored 103 goals for his country.

2023 was a landmark year for Messi, with record-breaking performances and continued humanitarian work through his foundation, emphasizing education and health care for vulnerable children.

19. Cristiano Ronaldo

Another titan in the football world, Cristiano Ronaldo’s athleticism and goal-scoring prowess are legendary. Off the pitch, his philanthropic endeavors and business ventures are equally commendable.

Recent Achievements and Career Highlights

Current Club: Ronaldo is currently playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He joined the club on January 1, 2023, and his contract is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

Performance: In the Saudi Pro League 23/24 season, Ronaldo has made one appearance so far.

Transfer History

Joined Al-Nassr FC on January 1, 2023, after being without a club.

Left Manchester United on November 22, 2022.

Transferred from Juventus to Manchester United for €17.00m on August 31, 2021.

National Team

Ronaldo has been representing Portugal’s senior national team since August 20, 2003. He has accumulated 200 caps and scored 123 goals for Portugal.

This year, Ronaldo’s performances in top-tier leagues and his CR7 brand’s global expansion further solidified his iconic status. Moreover, his charitable efforts, particularly in children’s hospitals, showcased his commitment to giving back.

20. Elon Musk

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk is a force of nature in the realms of technology, transportation, and space exploration. His ventures, be it electric vehicles or interstellar missions, promise a revolutionary future.

Accomplishments:

Cofounded six companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX, and tunneling startup Boring Company.

Owns about 23% of Tesla between stock and options.

SpaceX, founded in 2002, is valued at $127 billion as of a funding round in May 2022.

Boring Company raised $675 million in April 2022 at a $5.7 billion valuation.

Acquired Twitter for $44 billion in April 2022, now owning an estimated 74% of the company.

In 2023, Musk’s endeavors ranged from groundbreaking SpaceX missions to Tesla’s expansion in global markets. Furthermore, his outspoken nature on platforms like Twitter continued to shape tech and business discourses.

Net Worth: As of August 25, 2023, Elon Musk has a net worth of $229 billion.

FAQs

Has Rihanna released any new albums in 2023?

Answer: Rihanna has been more active in the business and philanthropic sectors in recent years. While she has released singles and collaborated with other artists in 2023, there hasn’t been a full album release this year.

What political endeavors is Donald Trump involved in during 2023?

In 2023, post-presidency, Donald Trump has been active in global dialogues, publishing books, and rallying his base for potential future political endeavors, although specifics about a run for office remain speculative.

Are there any new business ventures from Dwayne Johnson in 2023?

Beyond his successful movies and expanding tequila business, Dwayne Johnson has hinted at exploring the world of digital entertainment and fitness wearables in 2023. Further details are anticipated later in the year.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo launched any new CR7 products this year?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 brand expanded in 2023, introducing a new line of athletic footwear and partnering with tech companies for limited-edition fitness trackers.

With Meta focusing on the metaverse, how involved is Mark Zuckerberg in its day-to-day operations?

Mark Zuckerberg has transitioned to a more visionary role for Meta, guiding its overarching strategy, especially concerning the metaverse. However, he remains deeply involved in critical decisions and product launches.

Does Taylor Swift have her own record label in 2023?

While Taylor Swift has expressed interest in supporting emerging artists, as of 2023, she hasn’t officially launched her own record label. However, she continues to advocate for artists’ rights and has been instrumental in reshaping industry standards.

Has Tom Cruise received any major film awards this year?

Tom Cruise’s new cinematic projects in 2023 have garnered critical acclaim. While award seasons are ongoing, he has already been nominated for several accolades, reinforcing his status as a top-tier actor.

Conclusion

In the rapidly evolving landscape of our globalized world, the influence of individuals, especially those in the public eye, cannot be understated. The figures we’ve discussed in this article represent not only the zenith of their respective fields, whether that be entertainment, business, sports, or politics, but they also serve as icons, inspirations, and sometimes, points of contention for many.

As we reflect upon their contributions and influence in 2023, it’s evident that fame is not just about popularity. It is about impact, the ability to resonate with people across borders, and to inspire action, thought, or emotion.

Whether you’re an ardent fan of these personalities or simply a curious observer, their imprint on global culture this year is undeniable. As we anticipate the next chapters in their illustrious careers, one thing remains certain: the world will be watching.