11 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Chicago 2023: Inside the Danger Zones

Chicago stands as one of America’s leading cultural and economic powerhouses. Yet, certain districts of the city are known for high crime rates and violence. This piece explores the ten neighborhoods in Chicago with the highest crime rates.

With a population of 2,746,388, Chicago is a vibrant, sprawling city with much to offer. However, the Windy City is also notorious for its elevated levels of violent crime. On average, Chicago is about 67% riskier than the US average. Both violent and property crimes pose significant issues, with gun violence being particularly prevalent.

Top 10

West Garfield Park

Washington Park

Austin

East Garfield Park

Englewood

North Lawndale

Grand Crossing

West Englewood

Riverdale

South Shore

West Garfield Park

Inhabited by: 17,277

Violence related Crime (per 100k): 3,371

Property-related Crime (per 100k): 8,974

Situated on top of the list of Chicago’s most dangerous neighborhoods. Situated on the city’s South Side, this neighborhood is plagued by an exceptionally high violent crime rate. With crime rates being 257% higher than the rest of the city, residents here face a 1 in 20 chance of falling victim to a violent crime. The violence in West Garfield is primarily associated with rampant gang activity.

Washington Park

Inhabited by: 11,871

Violence related Crime (per 100k): 3,084

Property-related Crime (per 100k): 6,222

Another neighborhood grappling with high crime rates. The violent crime rate here is a staggering 701% above the national average. With a population of 12,707 and an overall crime rate 297% higher than the national average, Washington Park is one of Chicago’s least safe areas. Murder, robbery, and assault are particularly high, creating a risky environment for residents.

Austin

Inhabited by: 98,514

Violence related Crime (per 100k): 2,419

Property-related Crime (per 100k): 5,610

Austin, situated on the city’s West side, consistently ranks among the city’s most crime-infested neighborhoods. In 2022, Austin ranked 11th in violent crime and 25th in property crime in Chicago. The same year, it was ranked 5th for quality-of-life crimes like loitering, unruly conduct, and vagrancy.

Grand Crossing

Inhabited by: 32,217

Violence related Crime (per 100k): 2,679

Property-related Crime (per 100k): 5,519

Located on Chicago’s South Side, has a population of 32,217. The crime rate in 2020 was 8,724 incidents per 100,000 people, making the crime rate here 317% higher than the national average. Violent crimes were reported at 2,858 incidents per 100,000 people. The area also struggles with gun violence, and residents report frequent gunshots heard at night. The property crime rate in Grand Crossing is 5,866 incidents per 100,000 people, which translates into a 1 in 18 chance of becoming a victim.

Englewood

Inhabited by: 25,858

Violence related Crime Rate (per 100k): 2,837

Property-related Crime (per 100k): 5,984

Englewood is another high-risk area in Chicago. Located in the city’s South Side, this neighborhood has 25,858 residents and an elevated poverty rate. In 2022, Englewood’s crime rate was 125% higher than the Chicago average. Violent crimes, particularly robbery and assault, are common, and the area struggles with high murder rates and gun violence.

West Englewood

Inhabited by: 32,317

Violence related Crime (per 100k): 2,599

Property-related Crime (per 100k): 6,377

With a population of 32,317, has a high overall crime rate of 9,551 crimes per 100,000 people – twice the Chicago average. The rate of violent crimes in West Englewood is 2,773 per 100,000 people, which means residents have a 1 in 37 chance of falling victim. Property crimes were reported at 6,778 per 100,000 people, making the likelihood of becoming a victim of a property crime 1 in 15. Burglary, assault, and robbery are common, and solo travel at night is not recommended.

East Garfield Park

Inhabited by: 20,100

Violence related Crime (per 100k): 2,886

Property-related Crime (per 100k): 6,696

In 2022, the neighborhood reported over 2,800 instances of violent crime and over 6,500 instances of property crime. Predominant issues in East Garfield include gun violence and gang activity, with over 77 shootings recorded in 2021 alone.

The total crime rate stands at 10,195 crimes per 100,000 people, which implies a 1 in 10 chance that residents of East Garfield Park will fall victim to some form of crime. In 2020, there were 7,117 property crimes per 100,000 people, thus the probability of falling victim to a property crime is 1 in 14. Violent crimes that year were 3,078 per 100,000 people, indicating a 1 in 33 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime.

Riverdale

Inhabited by: 13,047

Violence related Crime (per 100k): 1,866

Property-related Crime (per 100k): 4,743

Another high-crime area located at the far South end of Chicago, recorded approximately 7,682 crimes per 100,000 people in 2021. With an exceptionally high rate of violent crime, residents here have a 1 in 39 chance of becoming a victim. Property crime is also rampant, with 4,743 incidents per 100,000 people. This means residents have a 1 in 22 chance of becoming a victim of property crime.

North Lawndale

Inhabited by: 35,417

Violence related Crime (per 100k): 2,816

Property-related Crime (per 100k): 7,153

Aggregate Reported Crimes: 9,969

Neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side that was hit hard by the 2008 recession, is among the city’s most dangerous areas. It has a population of 34,794, and it’s estimated that about 70% of men aged 17-45 in North Lawndale have criminal records. The crime rate here is 198% higher than the Chicago average, with 10,606 crimes per 100,000 people. This equates to a 1 in 9 chance of becoming a crime victim. Violent crime incidents in 2020 were 3,003 per 100,000 people, meaning residents have a 1 in 34 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime

South Side

Inhabited by: 54,000

Violence related Crime (per 100k): 2,301

Property-related Crime (per 100k): 4,816

South Side, a neighborhood known for its picturesque Great Lakes beaches and a population of 54,000, is also a high-risk area in Chicago. The overall crime rate is 7,573 crimes per 100,000 people, indicating a 1 in 13 chance of becoming a victim of any type of crime. The violent crime rate is 2,454 per 100,000 people, and robbery and assault are common. Murder and gun violence are significantly higher than the national average. The rate of property crime in South Shore is 5,120 incidents per 100,000 people, implying a 1 in 20 chance of being a victim of property crime.

Chatham

Inhabited by: 30,760

Violence related Crime (per 100k): 1,965

Property-related Crime (per 100k): 5,218

Chatham, a neighborhood in Chicago, experiences a crime rate 83 percent higher than other parts of the city. However, there’s a silver lining as the area has witnessed a 14 percent decrease in crime over the past couple of years.

A local survey conducted last year revealed that 67 percent of residents feel that crime in the area is minimal and the neighborhood is generally safe. Nevertheless, opinions were split about night safety, with half of the respondents expressing confidence in walking alone after dark, while the other half deemed it as a high-risk activity.

In 2020, Chatham recorded a total of 7,183 crimes, encompassing offenses such as homicide, sexual assault, burglary, grand theft auto, and other property-related crimes. Out of these, 1,965 were classified as violent crimes, while property crimes accounted for the remaining 5,218.

Turnaround: Chicago’s Most Secure Districts

Before delving into areas that might be less secure, let’s focus on a positive note with the most secure districts in Chicago.

Forest Glen

An epitome of tranquility and safety, Forest Glen stands as one of Chicago’s most secure neighborhoods with a crime rate that’s 71 percent lower than the city average. Populated largely by retirees and families with young children, it’s an indication of the safety the neighborhood offers. Known for its top-notch schools and a wide array of entertainment options, Forest Glen is truly a gem.

Lincoln Park

Positioned south of Lake View, Lincoln Park is often seen as one of Chicago’s posh neighborhoods. It has a crime rate that’s approximately 24 percent lower than the city’s average. While not the safest, Lincoln Park is far from being deemed dangerous. Its proximity to many tourist hotspots makes it an ideal residence for many.

Lake View

Lake View stands as one of the most sought-after living areas in Chicago, boasting a crime rate that’s 40 percent lower than the city’s mean. Overlooking the stunning Lake Michigan, the neighborhood is ideal for renters and commuters, offering easy access to the city’s well-known public transportation system. In comparison to other safe districts in Chicago, Lake View is relatively affordable for young professionals.

Norwood Park

Touting a crime rate that’s 72 percent lower than the city’s average, Norwood Park is one of the most secure districts in Chicago. Known for its excellent schools and rich history, the area is a preferred choice for families.

Edison Park

Located in the northwestern part of Chicago, Edison Park takes the crown as the safest neighborhood on this list, having a violent crime rate that’s 77 percent lower than the city average. Predominantly home to Chicago’s police force, the area is highly receptive to families and young professionals.

An interesting aspect of Edison Park is its distinct character from the rest of the city – once being an independent town. This contributes to the safety of the area.

Mount Greenwood

Mount Greenwood is an ideal choice for the upper-middle-class demographic planning a move to Chicago. With numerous amenities and strong police support, the neighborhood records a crime rate that’s 61 percent lower than the city average.

West Lawn

West Lawn is a secure neighborhood, especially suited for working-class residents. Its crime rate is 41 percent lower than the rest of Chicago. Besides, the area hosts a plethora of public and private schools, making it an excellent choice for individuals seeking educational opportunities in Chicago.

Westmont

Celebrated as one of Chicago’s most family-friendly neighborhoods – with the child population significantly higher than in other areas. The crime rate in Westmont is 65 percent lower than the city’s average.

Steps to Take if You’ve Experienced a Violent Crime in Chicago

Regardless of the safety levels across various Chicago neighborhoods, it’s crucial to have a contingency plan in case an unfortunate incident occurs. If you’ve been harmed in a violent crime, remember that you have rights.

The initial step is to report the incident to the police. Following that, gather as much evidence as possible. If you intend to pursue compensation for your damages, hiring a personal injury attorney in Chicago becomes paramount. These attorneys have a deep understanding of the area’s legal terrain and know how to handle cases effectively.

Attempting to pursue justice independently can be extremely challenging, if not impossible.

A common misconception is that a personal injury attorney is unaffordable, especially after experiencing a violent crime. However, this isn’t the case. Personal injury attorneys typically operate on a contingency fee basis. This means they receive a portion of the total settlement only AFTER winning the case – they don’t demand any upfront charges.

In short, a personal injury attorney is accessible to everyone following an incident.

FAQ

Q1: Which city in the United States is known for its high crime rate?

A1: Chicago is one of the cities in the United States known for having a high crime rate. While it is a vibrant and culturally rich city, it is also notorious for high levels of violent and property crimes.

Q2: What are the ten neighborhoods in Chicago with the highest crime rates?

A2: The ten neighborhoods in Chicago with the highest crime rates include West Garfield Park, Washington Park, Austin, East Garfield Park, Englewood, North Lawndale, Grand Crossing, West Englewood, Riverdale, and South Shore.

Q3: What types of crimes are most prevalent in these high-crime neighborhoods in Chicago?

A3: These neighborhoods are plagued by both violent and property crimes. Violent crimes mainly include murder, robbery, and assault, often associated with rampant gang activity and gun violence. Property crimes typically involve burglary and theft.

Q4: Which neighborhood in Chicago has the highest rate of violent crime?

A4: West Garfield Park, located on the city’s South Side, has an exceptionally high violent crime rate. The crime rates here are 257% higher than the rest of the city, making it the neighborhood with the highest rate of violent crime in Chicago.

Q5: How does the crime rate in the Austin neighborhood compare to the rest of Chicago?

A5: Austin, a neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago, consistently ranks among the city’s most crime-infested neighborhoods. The overall crime rate in Austin is significantly higher than the city’s average. In 2022, it ranked 11th in violent crime and 25th in property crime in Chicago.

Q6: Which neighborhoods in Chicago are considered the safest?

A6: Some of the safest neighborhoods in Chicago include Forest Glen, Lincoln Park, Lake View, Norwood Park, Edison Park, Mount Greenwood, and West Lawn. These neighborhoods have significantly lower crime rates compared to the city’s average.

Q7: What factors contribute to the low crime rates in neighborhoods like Edison Park?

A7: Edison Park, located in the northwestern part of Chicago, is predominantly home to the city’s police force, which significantly contributes to its low crime rate. Also, it has a distinct character from the rest of the city, which further enhances its safety.

Q8: How has the crime rate in the Chatham neighborhood changed in recent years?

A8: Chatham, a neighborhood in Chicago, has seen a 14 percent decrease in crime over the past few years. Despite its high crime rate compared to other parts of the city, local surveys indicate that a majority of residents feel that crime in the area is minimal, and the neighborhood is generally safe.

Q9: Are certain neighborhoods in Chicago more prone to property crimes than others?

A9: Yes, neighborhoods like Grand Crossing, West Englewood, and North Lawndale have high property crime rates, significantly higher than the city’s average. Residents in these areas have a much higher likelihood of falling victim to property crimes such as burglary and theft.

Q10: Does crime rate impact the cost of living in Chicago’s neighborhoods?

A10: Yes, typically neighborhoods with high crime rates may have lower property values and rent prices, whereas safer neighborhoods like Lincoln Park and Lake View, known for their low crime rates, are generally more expensive. However, many other factors such as location, amenities, and economic conditions also influence the cost of living.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Chicago is an iconic American city rich in history, culture, and opportunities, it also grapples with issues of crime and violence, particularly in specific neighborhoods. Areas such as West Garfield Park, Washington Park, Austin, and Englewood have historically struggled with high crime rates and continue to face significant challenges.