14 Most Dangerous Cities In Idaho 2023: Darker Side of Gem State

Living in Idaho can be an amazing experience – the natural beauty, activities, and scenery are truly captivating. I’ve always thought about settling down in one of Idaho’s safest cities.

Idaho is known for being one of the safest states in the US. However, like any other state, it has its dangerous places.

There are certain cities with high crime rates and rural areas lacking adequate medical facilities that I would think twice about before calling home.

In this discussion, I’m going to share some of the most dangerous cities in Idaho that I believe are best avoided when considering a place to live.

14 Riskiest Places in Idaho

Besides this list, it’s also important to consider the FBI’s crime rate data for Idaho. This information can help you make a well-informed decision about visiting or settling in Idaho.

Now, let’s begin with identifying the most hazardous areas in Idaho, places where extra caution is advisable.

City Total Crime Rate Violent Crime Rate Property Crime Rate Notable Crime Factors Garden City Very High Very High Very High High crime rate, drug trafficking, poverty Pocatello High Very High High Drug use, homelessness, poverty Twin Falls High High High Downtown safety concerns Blackfoot High High High Drug use, poverty Chubbuck Very High High Very High High crime rates, property crimes Mountain Home Very High High Very High Higher crime rates in rural areas Caldwell Very High Very High Very High High violent and property crime rates Nampa Very High Very High Very High High property crime rate, break-ins Payette Very High Very High Very High High crime rates, particularly violent Lewiston High High High High property crime rate Coeur d’Alene High Very High High High crime rates, especially violent Sandpoint High High High Above-average crime rates Jerome High High High Higher than state average crime rate Boise Moderate Moderate Moderate Lower crime rates compared to averages

14. Boise

Boise, Idaho, the state’s capital and largest city, presents an intriguing picture regarding safety and crime. With a population of around 422,665, it’s a major urban center in the region.

The Boise Police Department has launched new public data dashboards to provide transparent information about crime reports in Boise.

These dashboards, which offer insights into crime trends within the community, are part of the department’s commitment to maintaining open and transparent processes that inspire public confidence.

The goal is to give the public quick access to data that the police department uses to track trends and improve public safety response.

Despite being the largest city in Idaho, Boise’s total crime rate is relatively lower compared to the state and national averages, with a total crime rate of about 541 per 100,000 population.

This figure is significantly lower than the Idaho average of 1,784.42 and the United States average of 2,912.43 per 100,000 population.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate About 541 per 100,000 Lower than both Idaho and U.S. averages Violent Crime Rate Moderate Lower than national average Property Crime Rate Moderate Lower than national average Notable Crime Factors Lower crime rates compared to state and national averages. Commitment to transparency through data dashboards.

13. Jerome

Unfortunately, Jerome stands out as one of the riskier places to live in Idaho for me. The latest FBI data shows a worrying total crime rate of 2,104.0 incidents per 100,000 people in Jerome.

Despite being -10.32% lower than the national average crime rate of 2,346.0 incidents per 100,000 people, Jerome’s crime rate is significantly higher, at 55.33%, than Idaho’s overall rate of 1,354.5 incidents per 100,000 people according to Neighborhood Scout.

This suggests that living in Jerome puts me at a higher risk of experiencing various types of crimes compared to both the national and state averages.

The heightened crime rate in Jerome is a serious concern for the community’s safety and security.

While Jerome has its own unique qualities and attractions, it’s vital for me and others considering living there to stay alert and practice safety precautions.

By keeping up-to-date with local crime trends, engaging in community efforts, and working alongside law enforcement, I believe we can foster a safer environment in Jerome.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate 2,104.0 per 100,000 Above Idaho state average Violent Crime Rate High Significantly above Idaho state average Property Crime Rate High Significantly above Idaho state average Notable Crime Factors Above state and national averages for total and property crime rates.

12. Sandpoint

Idaho Sandpoint is known as one of the more perilous or least desirable places to live in Idaho. According to FBI statistics, living in Sandpoint means facing a significant risk of falling victim to both violent and property crimes.

In Sandpoint, the likelihood of encountering such crimes is estimated at 1 in 69, which is a higher-than-average crime rate for this area as noted by the Niche.

When comparing crime rates throughout Idaho, Sandpoint’s crime rate is higher than about 82% of other cities and towns in the state, regardless of their size. These statistics place Sandpoint among the most unfavorable places to live in Idaho.

Despite Sandpoint’s appealing qualities, like its beautiful natural scenery and quaint small-town atmosphere, it’s important for me to stay aware of the existing crime levels.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate High Above Idaho state average Violent Crime Rate High Above Idaho state average Property Crime Rate High Above Idaho state average Notable Crime Factors High crime rates, above state average in multiple categories.

11. Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene, situated in Kootenai County, Idaho, is home to over 50,000 people. It’s renowned for its breathtaking lakeside location and lively downtown area, attracting many tourists.

Yet, Coeur d’Alene has also gained a reputation for being a hazardous place to reside. Its total crime rate is 41% above the national average, positioning it as one of the least safe places in Idaho as noted by the US News.

The violent crime rate here is double the national average, underscoring the risks associated with living in Coeur d’Alene.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate High 41% above national average, above Idaho state average Violent Crime Rate Very High Double the national average, high risk Property Crime Rate High Above national average, above Idaho state average Notable Crime Factors High crime rates, particularly for violent crimes.

10. Lewiston

Lewiston, nestled in Nez Perce County in northern Idaho, boasts a population of over 32,000. The city is celebrated for its array of outdoor activities, such as fishing, hiking, and camping.

However, despite its scenic allure, Lewiston experiences a crime rate that exceeds the national average, with its total crime rate being 38% higher according to the Neighborhood Scout. This makes it one of the less desirable places to live in Idaho.

A major issue in Lewiston is property crime, which occurs at a rate nearly twice that of the national average.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate High Above Idaho state average Violent Crime Rate High Above Idaho state average Property Crime Rate High Above Idaho state average Notable Crime Factors High crime rates in both violent and property crime categories.

9. Payette

Payette, a quaint city in Southwestern Idaho, is home to about 7,500 people. Despite its modest size, Payette has unfortunately earned a reputation as one of Idaho’s most dangerous cities. From what I’ve learned, one key factor contributing to this notoriety is its high crime rate.

Based on recent data, Payette’s total crime rate is a staggering 70% higher than the national average according to the Best Places. This statistic alone is quite concerning.

Moreover, the rate of violent crimes, such as murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, is significantly above the national average. Hearing about these issues from friends who have visited Payette has only reinforced my concerns about the safety of this small city.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate Very High 70% above national average Violent Crime Rate Very High Significantly above national average, high risk Property Crime Rate Very High Significantly above national average Notable Crime Factors Very high crime rates, particularly for violent crimes.

8. Nampa

Nampa, set in Canyon County, is a city I’ve been familiar with for a while, housing over 100,000 residents. Its picturesque parks and historic downtown have always caught my eye according to their website. However, despite its charm, Nampa is often mentioned as one of Idaho’s least desirable cities to live in.

From what I’ve gathered through recent crime statistics, Nampa’s crime rate is alarmingly 82% higher than the national average as noted by Niche. This is particularly concerning to me and others considering Nampa as a potential home.

Property crime is a major issue here. I remember a friend who lived in Nampa telling me about the frequent break-ins and thefts in their neighborhood. They mentioned that the city’s property crime rate is nearly double the national average, which only adds to my reservations about the safety of living in Nampa.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate Very High 82% above national average Violent Crime Rate Very High Significantly above national average, high risk Property Crime Rate Very High Nearly double national average Notable Crime Factors Very high crime rates, particularly for property crimes.

7. Caldwell

Caldwell, situated just west of Boise along I-84, boasts a population of around 50,000, ranking it among the larger cities in Idaho. However, its size comes with challenges.

Regrettably, Caldwell, like many other major cities in the U.S., struggles with one of the highest crime rates in Idaho, placing it high on the list of dangerous cities in the state. Based on data from the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS), Caldwell’s violent crime rate is a startling nine times the national average. It’s 43 per 1,000 residents, in stark contrast to the national figure of only 4 per 1,000.

Property crimes in Caldwell are also a significant concern, with 37 incidents per 1,000 citizens, surpassing the national average of 24.

The most frequently reported crimes in Caldwell include burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, aggravated assault, robbery, vandalism, and arson according to the FBI. These contribute heavily to Caldwell’s safety issues.

I’ve heard that law enforcement in Caldwell is dedicated but often finds themselves overstretched due to resource limitations. This situation, unfortunately, leads to criminals exploiting these gaps, resulting in a spike in criminal activities on Caldwell’s streets.

From my understanding, residents are advised to take extra safety measures, like sticking to well-lit areas at night and steering clear of suspicious individuals or situations.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate Very High Among Idaho’s highest crime rates Violent Crime Rate Very High 9 times the national average, extremely high risk Property Crime Rate Very High Significantly above national average Notable Crime Factors Extremely high violent crime rate and above-average property crime rate.

6. Mountain Home

Mountain Home, a quaint town in Elmore County, Idaho, is home to about 14,000 people. Despite its smaller size, it’s saddled with one of Idaho’s highest crime rates. The National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) reports a violent crime rate of 8 per 1,000 residents in Mountain Home (Source from above).

This rate is alarmingly higher than the national average of 4.5 per 1,000 residents, placing Mountain Home among Idaho’s more dangerous cities.

Property crime rates here are also concerning, standing at 35 per 1,000 residents, which overshadows the national average of 24 per 1,000.

A colleague of mine who lived in Mountain Home shared some insights with me. They mentioned that while the town has its peaceful areas, certain parts, especially on the outskirts and in less populated rural areas, see more frequent criminal activity. They pointed out that in these areas, police presence is less pronounced, impacting how quickly law enforcement can respond to incidents. Their experience definitely adds another layer of understanding to the statistics and reminds me that the impact of crime can vary greatly within a town like Mountain Home.

The most frequently occurring crimes in Mountain Home include burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and, on occasion, aggravated assault or robbery.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate Very High Significantly above national average Violent Crime Rate High Above national average Property Crime Rate Very High Significantly above national average Notable Crime Factors Significantly higher property crime rate, high risk for violent crimes.

5. Chubbuck

Chubbuck, situated in southeastern Idaho, is a community I’m quite familiar with, boasting around 13,000 residents. It’s celebrated for its rural lifestyle and the quaintness of a small town. However, it’s also known for something less positive – its high crime rate, placing it on my list of areas in Idaho to be cautious about.

From what the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) indicates, Chubbuck has a violent crime rate of 8.3 per 1,000 residents, which is notably higher than the national average of 4.5 per 1,000.

Property crimes are particularly problematic in Chubbuck, with a rate of 39.2 per 1,000 residents, significantly surpassing the national average of 24.1 per 1,000 according to UNDOC.

Common crimes in Chubbuck include burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and aggravated assault.

I’ve heard from the city’s police department that tackling these high crime levels is a challenge, especially with limited resources and personnel.

Moreover, a friend of mine who lived near Chubbuck shared a worrying incident. Their neighbor’s house was burglarized, a reflection of the prevalent property crimes in the area. This event was particularly unsettling as it brought to light the proximity of crime, even in what seems like a peaceful rural setting. Their experience, coupled with Chubbuck’s proximity to larger cities like Boise and Pocatello, which potentially draw criminals from outside, makes me extra cautious about the safety concerns in this seemingly tranquil town.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate Very High Significantly above national average Violent Crime Rate High Above national average Property Crime Rate Very High Significantly above national average Notable Crime Factors High crime rates, particularly for property crimes.

4. Blackfoot

Blackfoot, Idaho, a modestly sized city in Bingham County with about 11,900 residents as per the 2020 census, unfortunately ranks as one of Idaho’s most dangerous cities.

The crime rate in Blackfoot notably exceeds both the Idaho and national averages. This includes a range of violent crimes, such as assault, robbery, and murder, as well as property crimes like theft and burglary.

One primary factor contributing to Blackfoot’s high crime rate is drug use. Like many cities across the United States, Blackfoot has witnessed a surge in drug use and related criminal activities in recent years. This escalation has led to an increase in property crimes, domestic violence, and other forms of violent crime.

Furthermore, Blackfoot grapples with a higher-than-average poverty rate, as reported by the United States Census Bureau. Poverty often drives people to desperation, which can lead to criminal behavior.

Despite these challenges, Blackfoot remains a place with its own attractions, including the Idaho Potato Museum, Jensen Grove Park, and the Eastern Idaho State Fair. The city also offers a variety of restaurants, shops, and opportunities for outdoor recreation like fishing, hiking, and camping.

A story that comes to mind involves a colleague who visited Blackfoot for the Eastern Idaho State Fair. They were surprised to find the city quite charming, but their car was broken into while parked near Jensen Grove Park. This incident was a stark reminder of the city’s struggle with property crimes, despite its appealing aspects. Their experience in Blackfoot underscores the contrast between the city’s attractions and its underlying safety issues.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate Very High Above national and state averages Violent Crime Rate High Above national and state averages Property Crime Rate Very High Significantly above national and state averages Notable Crime Factors High crime rates, property crimes driven by drug use and poverty.

3. Twin Falls

Twin Falls, Idaho, presents a mixed picture regarding safety. While it’s not the most hazardous city, it’s certainly not the safest in Idaho either.

The crime rates in Twin Falls exceed the United States average, and some neighborhoods are notably risky. Downtown Twin Falls, in particular, has a reputation for property theft and vandalism.

The 2022 crime rate in Twin Falls was 232 according to City-Data.com’s crime index, which is about average for U.S. cities but still higher than 80% of them.

Violent incidents have also been reported, placing Twin Falls in the top 25% of most violent cities out of the 4,473 that reported such incidents.

A friend of mine had a firsthand experience of this. They were visiting downtown Twin Falls for a weekend getaway and witnessed a minor altercation that quickly escalated into a violent incident. This experience was eye-opening for them, as it highlighted the unexpected nature of crime in the city. It served as a stark reminder that, despite its many attractions, Twin Falls has its share of safety concerns that both residents and visitors need to be aware of.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate High Above national average, some neighborhoods are riskier Violent Crime Rate High Above national average Property Crime Rate High Above national average Notable Crime Factors Above-average crime rates, some neighborhoods with higher risk.

2. Pocatello

Pocatello, located in southeast Idaho with a population of 56,637 as per the 2020 census, unfortunately stands out as one of Idaho’s less safe locations due to its high crime rate. I’ve come across several reasons behind this unsettling status.

A major contributor to Pocatello’s high crime rate is drug use. Known for drug trafficking and homelessness issues, Pocatello experiences elevated property crimes, including theft, burglary, and vandalism.

Drug-related issues also escalate violent crimes like assault and domestic violence. Another factor in Pocatello’s safety challenges is its high poverty rate. The United States Census Bureau reports that Pocatello’s poverty rate surpasses the national average, often leading to desperation and criminal activities.

Pocatello is plagued with various crimes, from property and drug-related offenses to violent acts and even white-collar crimes like embezzlement and fraud.

The city, however, is making efforts to curtail these issues. The Pocatello Police Department has embraced community policing strategies and increased street patrols and surveillance to deter criminal activities.

Despite its reputation for being unsafe, Pocatello offers several attractions, including museums, art galleries, and ample outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, and skiing.

A colleague once shared their experience in Pocatello. They were cautious due to the city’s reputation but were pleasantly surprised by the vibrant cultural scene and beautiful outdoor spaces. However, they also noticed a visible police presence, especially in areas known for higher crime rates, which served as a reminder of the city’s ongoing efforts to tackle its safety challenges. In sum, while Pocatello’s high crime rate, poverty, and drug issues contribute to its unsafe image, it’s still a city with much to offer, provided one remains vigilant and aware of their surrounding.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate High Above national and state averages Violent Crime Rate Very High Above national and state averages, drug use and poverty contribute Property Crime Rate High Above national and state averages Notable Crime Factors High crime rates, drug use, homelessness, and poverty contribute to crime.

1. Garden City

Garden City, nestled in Ada County, Idaho, is considered one of the state’s most perilous cities. It has a population of 12,316 as of the 2020 census and, despite being almost encircled by Boise, maintains its distinct identity.

Unfortunately, Garden City is notorious for its high crime rate and insufficient safety measures. In recent years, there’s been an uptick in violent crimes, including robberies and shootings, which has been a cause of concern for me.

Chances of Becoming a Victim of a Violent Crime1 IN 5,757 according to the Neighborhood Scout.

Additionally, issues like drug trafficking and gang activity are prevalent. Another factor contributing to Garden City’s unsafe reputation is its high poverty rate coupled with a lack of resources.

Many residents struggle to afford basic needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, leading some towards criminal activities out of desperation. despite these challenges, Garden City still has its draws.

It boasts attractions like Chinese gardens, Memorial Stadium, the Pierce-Borah House, and even offers gambling. The city’s nightlife is quite vibrant, with numerous bars and restaurants that appeal to visitors.

A friend of mine visited Garden City last summer and, while they enjoyed the cultural spots and nightlife, they also mentioned having to be extra cautious, especially after dark due to the city’s safety reputation.

So, while Garden City stands out as a risky area in Idaho, it’s not without its charms. With the right precautions, visitors can still appreciate all that Garden City has to offer, while staying mindful of the potential risks.

Crime Statistic Rate Notes Total Crime Rate High Above national and state averages Violent Crime Rate Very High Above national and state averages, drug trafficking, gangs, and poverty Property Crime Rate High Above national and state averages Notable Crime Factors High crime rates, drug trafficking, gang activity, and poverty issues.

Turnover: 7 Safest Places in Idaho 2023

Rexburg: Known for its low violent and property crime rates, Rexburg is the safest city in Idaho. It’s a city with a strong sense of community and is home to Brigham Young University-Idaho. Hailey: A small town with a rich history and vibrant culture, Hailey offers a safe environment with low crime rates. Middleton: This city has seen improvements in its safety rankings and is known for its friendly atmosphere and growing community. Preston: A quaint town with historical significance, Preston boasts low crime rates and a peaceful living environment. Meridian: Despite being one of the larger cities in Idaho, Meridian maintains low crime rates and a high quality of life. Moscow: Home to the University of Idaho, Moscow is a vibrant college town with a strong sense of community and safety. Rupert: Though small, Rupert is a safe city with a tight-knit community feel.

Methodology