Haval, a subsidiary of the Chinese automotive giant Great Wall Motors, has been a prominent name in the SUV and crossover segment since its parent company’s inception in 1984.
Ranking among the top 10 car brands in its homeland of China, Haval is renowned for delivering cost-effective and comfortable family SUVs.
However, like many brands, Haval has faced its share of consumer grievances, ranging from minor inconveniences to more significant, costly repairs.
In the following article, we will delve into some prevalent concerns associated with Haval vehicles as reported by their owners.
|Model
|Mileage (miles)
|Price ($)
|2021 Haval H2
|11,184
|22,995
|2017 Haval H6
|24,854
|15,300
|2015 Haval H8
|34,800
|22,888
|2019 Haval H9 Ultra
|56,987
|32,660
|2022 Haval H6 DHT
|Not specified
|CNY 149,800 (~RM 98k)
|2022 Haval H6 DHT-PHEV
|Not specified
|CNY 168,800 to CNY 176,800 (~RM 110k to RM 115k)
|2023 GWM Haval H6
|Not specified
|From $33,990 to $45,990
Some Close Insights
I recently had a chat with a close friend who’s quite the automobile enthusiast, and he brought up Haval, the SUV-centric subsidiary of Great Wall Motors. Now, I’ve always been intrigued by the rise of Chinese automakers, and Haval’s journey since 1984 is no exception.
My friend mentioned that in China, Haval is a big deal, ranking among the top 10 car brands. Their SUVs, from what I’ve gathered, offer a blend of affordability and comfort, which is a sweet spot for many families.
However, no brand is without its hiccups. He shared some common issues Haval owners have reported, like transmission glitches and battery failures. I must say, while these concerns are valid, it’s essential to remember that many brands face similar challenges, especially as they innovate and expand.
The turbo lag issue did catch my attention, though. In today’s fast-paced world, responsive acceleration is crucial for many drivers. On the flip side, I’ve heard praises about Haval’s modern designs and their innovative infotainment system.
In my opinion, while Haval has areas to improve, they’ve shown a commendable effort in establishing themselves in the competitive SUV market. It’ll be interesting to see how they evolve and address these concerns in their future models.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Haval Vehicles:
Advantages:
- Cost-effective
- Spacious interior ambiance
- Minimal upkeep requirements
- Contemporary aesthetics
- Smooth ride quality
- Advanced 3D multi-functional dashboards
Disadvantages:
- Issues with transmission
- Rapid battery depletion
- Unusual brake sounds
- Mediocre audio system
- Delayed turbo response
- Inefficient fuel economy
6 Issues That Are Most Often
1. Persistent Transmission Issues
Transmission challenges have persistently plagued Haval vehicles. Models like the Haval H6, H9, and Jolion have all encountered various transmission-related issues throughout their production cycles.
For instance, early models of the Haval H2 faced a peculiar problem where the vehicle wouldn’t shift into reverse. Investigations pinpointed the root causes to be a defective shift lock solenoid, an impaired shifter mechanism, or a malfunctioning ignition barrel. Other noticeable symptoms were difficulties in gear shifting or an unusually loose shifter. It’s imperative for drivers to halt usage of the vehicle if they encounter such signs until a resolution is achieved.
The Haval Jolion hasn’t been immune either, with reports of gear slipping, grinding, and even a distinct burning odor when transmission issues arise. To mitigate these problems, the manufacturer emphasizes the importance of routine transmission fluid replacements to ensure smooth gear operations. Ignoring these signs and continuing to drive can potentially lead to the car becoming immobile.
A notable feature in many Haval SUVs, including the H6, is the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. However, this has been a point of contention for some owners, particularly due to its jerky behavior during acceleration.
Feedback from H6 owners indicates a lag in transmission responsiveness, especially in congested traffic scenarios. While the company attributes this behavior to the inherent nature of DCT transmissions, it doesn’t diminish the concerns raised by users.
While transmission glitches might not pose immediate safety threats, addressing them promptly is crucial. Timely intervention not only averts potential immobilization but also circumvents escalated repair costs.
2. Battery Concerns
Both the Haval Jolion and H6 have been flagged for battery issues, with instances of rapid depletion or sudden failures. These problems often manifest as low battery fluid levels or inadequate charging.
The Haval H2 hasn’t been spared either, with notable battery longevity concerns, especially after the integration of tracking devices or other auxiliary accessories.
Undoubtedly, battery complications can be inconvenient, potentially leaving drivers stranded. It’s essential to periodically inspect batteries to ensure they maintain adequate electrolyte levels and charge.
The situation becomes even more perplexing with the Haval H6, which, despite battery replacements, has had instances of complete power loss, as reported by several owners.
Typically, a well-maintained car battery should serve reliably for around four years. Many dealerships offer complimentary battery assessments, which can be invaluable in preempting issues.
A malfunctioning battery can adversely impact various car systems, from basic amenities like air conditioning and power windows to critical safety mechanisms like power steering and ABS.
Such disruptions can compromise passenger safety, especially if a vital system malfunctions during a critical moment. Hence, it’s imperative to monitor your battery’s health, particularly if it exhibits signs of deterioration.
For vehicles running on gasoline, it’s advisable to promptly replace any battery showing signs of decline. Consulting your dealership can provide insights into the most suitable battery brands that align with your Haval’s specifications.
3. Brake Noise Concerns
Several Haval H9 owners have reported an unsettling squeaking sound originating from the brake pedal, a concern that surprisingly emerges even in brand-new vehicles. This peculiar sound, reminiscent of a squeak, becomes evident each time the brake pedal is engaged.
Interestingly, the noise appears to emanate from directly beneath the driver’s foot, even though there’s no visible cause for the sound. Understandably, this mysterious noise has been a source of annoyance for many.
Upon investigation, the manufacturer attributes this sound to the misalignment of the brake pump. They believe that the brake vacuum pump’s recoil impacts the brake connecting rod, resulting in the noise.
A temporary remedy that some Haval H6 and H9 owners have found effective involves applying a mild lubricant, such as butter, to the implicated mechanism. This lubrication seems to alleviate the noise temporarily.
A more permanent solution that has been suggested involves replacing the brake connecting rod, believed to be the primary culprit behind the noise.
While this squeaking isn’t deemed a safety hazard for either the Haval H6 or H9, it has been a significant irritant for many owners, especially during frequent stops in traffic.
Opting for a replacement connecting rod might set owners back by approximately $120, accounting for both parts and labor, though costs might vary based on location and specific dealerships.
Interestingly, some owners have identified another potential source of the noise: a malfunctioning brake light switch spring. This spring activates the brake lights each time the pedal is pressed.
The spring’s recoil within the brake light switch can sometimes produce the squeaking sound. A simple lubrication of this spring can significantly reduce or even eliminate the noise.
Most dealerships are willing to assist with this lubrication process at no charge, even for vehicles no longer under warranty.
4. Sound System Concerns
Several owners of the Haval H2, H6, and Jolion have voiced concerns about the sound system’s quality, describing it as mediocre at best. Despite the aesthetic appeal of the interior, complete with sophisticated materials and aluminum speaker grilles, the sound output from the speakers falls short of the premium experience offered by competitors.
While models like the Jolion boast an advanced infotainment system, complete with a sizable touchscreen and compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the user experience has been a mixed bag. Some users find the interface intuitive, while others find it perplexing.
Although most Haval SUVs are equipped with up to eight stereo speakers to enhance the auditory experience, the sound quality often feels subdued and lacks the depth and richness found in other brands. The result is a sound that can sometimes come across as tinny, especially in the lower bass ranges.
While a subpar sound system doesn’t compromise the vehicle’s safety, it can detract from the overall driving experience, especially during extended trips where entertainment plays a pivotal role.
The redeeming factor for many is the innovative design of the infotainment system, which somewhat compensates for the sound system’s shortcomings.
For those particularly perturbed by the lackluster audio quality, the option to upgrade to aftermarket speakers exists. However, this solution can be a costly endeavor and typically requires the expertise of a professional sound system installer.
5. Turbo Delay Issues
Experiencing turbo lag, especially during crucial driving moments like overtaking on highways, can be frustrating. It’s essential for a vehicle to have responsive turbo to execute such maneuvers efficiently. Several Haval H2 and Jolion owners have expressed dissatisfaction with the vehicle’s throttle response, citing noticeable turbo lag.
The Haval Jolion, equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, is an upgrade from the Haval H2. Despite these specs, it faces competition from vehicles like the Mazda CX-30, which, despite having similar specifications, has fewer complaints about turbo lag.
While turbo lag might not be evident during regular driving, it becomes pronounced during steep climbs or sudden accelerations from a standstill.
The engine might have adequate power, but the delayed turbo response can be off-putting for many.
6. Concerns Over Fuel Efficiency
Fuel efficiency is influenced by various factors, including the vehicle’s engine type, transmission, and driving habits. Some Haval owners have raised concerns about their vehicles consuming more fuel than anticipated. Interestingly, long-term Haval users have observed that fuel efficiency improves over time, possibly as the vehicle adapts to the driver’s habits.
For instance, a new Haval H6 might average around 9L/100km, but with prolonged use, this can drop to below 6L/100km.
The vehicle’s electronic control unit (ECU) adapts to the driver’s patterns, optimizing transmission and fuel consumption over time. Factors like aggressive driving, vehicle weight, and speeding can adversely affect fuel economy.
Additionally, components like worn-out engine filters, malfunctioning fuel injectors, and blocked fuel filters can also play a role.
Regular maintenance and timely replacements can enhance fuel efficiency.
While some complaints about Haval’s fuel consumption might stem from users transitioning from more fuel-efficient vehicles, it’s worth noting that some competitors of the Haval H6 offer better mileage.
Given the rising fuel costs, many drivers prioritize fuel efficiency, and modern Haval models now come equipped with sensors to monitor fuel consumption, aiding drivers in managing their fuel expenses.
FAQs
How does Haval’s warranty compare to other brands?
Haval typically offers a competitive warranty, but specifics can vary based on the region and model. It’s best to check with local dealerships for precise warranty details.
Is Haval considered a luxury brand in China?
While Haval offers premium features in its SUVs, it is primarily known for its cost-effective and comfortable family SUVs rather than being a luxury brand.
How does Haval’s safety rating compare to other SUVs in its class?
Haval SUVs generally come equipped with modern safety features. However, safety ratings can vary based on the model and region. It’s advisable to check local safety ratings and reviews for a comprehensive understanding.
Are there hybrid or electric models available from Haval?
As of the last update, Haval has shown interest in the electric and hybrid market, but specific availability can vary by region.
How does Haval’s resale value compare to other brands?
Resale value can fluctuate based on various factors, including the car’s condition, market demand, and region. Historically, Haval SUVs have had a decent resale value, but it’s always good to consult local dealers or marketplaces for current trends.
Final Words
Haval, with its roots in China, has made significant strides in the global automotive market, especially in the SUV segment. Their commitment to providing affordable yet comfortable vehicles has garnered them a substantial user base. While they’ve faced challenges, as any growing brand would, their continuous efforts to innovate and improve are commendable.
As with any vehicle purchase, potential buyers should conduct thorough research, consider reviews, and take test drives to ensure the car aligns with their needs and expectations. Given Haval’s trajectory, it will be intriguing to see how they further evolve in the coming years.