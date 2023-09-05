3. Brake Noise Concerns

Several Haval H9 owners have reported an unsettling squeaking sound originating from the brake pedal, a concern that surprisingly emerges even in brand-new vehicles. This peculiar sound, reminiscent of a squeak, becomes evident each time the brake pedal is engaged.

Interestingly, the noise appears to emanate from directly beneath the driver’s foot, even though there’s no visible cause for the sound. Understandably, this mysterious noise has been a source of annoyance for many.

Upon investigation, the manufacturer attributes this sound to the misalignment of the brake pump. They believe that the brake vacuum pump’s recoil impacts the brake connecting rod, resulting in the noise.

A temporary remedy that some Haval H6 and H9 owners have found effective involves applying a mild lubricant, such as butter, to the implicated mechanism. This lubrication seems to alleviate the noise temporarily.

A more permanent solution that has been suggested involves replacing the brake connecting rod, believed to be the primary culprit behind the noise.

While this squeaking isn’t deemed a safety hazard for either the Haval H6 or H9, it has been a significant irritant for many owners, especially during frequent stops in traffic.

Opting for a replacement connecting rod might set owners back by approximately $120, accounting for both parts and labor, though costs might vary based on location and specific dealerships.

Interestingly, some owners have identified another potential source of the noise: a malfunctioning brake light switch spring. This spring activates the brake lights each time the pedal is pressed.

The spring’s recoil within the brake light switch can sometimes produce the squeaking sound. A simple lubrication of this spring can significantly reduce or even eliminate the noise.

Most dealerships are willing to assist with this lubrication process at no charge, even for vehicles no longer under warranty.

4. Sound System Concerns

Several owners of the Haval H2, H6, and Jolion have voiced concerns about the sound system’s quality, describing it as mediocre at best. Despite the aesthetic appeal of the interior, complete with sophisticated materials and aluminum speaker grilles, the sound output from the speakers falls short of the premium experience offered by competitors.

While models like the Jolion boast an advanced infotainment system, complete with a sizable touchscreen and compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the user experience has been a mixed bag. Some users find the interface intuitive, while others find it perplexing.

Although most Haval SUVs are equipped with up to eight stereo speakers to enhance the auditory experience, the sound quality often feels subdued and lacks the depth and richness found in other brands. The result is a sound that can sometimes come across as tinny, especially in the lower bass ranges.

While a subpar sound system doesn’t compromise the vehicle’s safety, it can detract from the overall driving experience, especially during extended trips where entertainment plays a pivotal role.

The redeeming factor for many is the innovative design of the infotainment system, which somewhat compensates for the sound system’s shortcomings.

For those particularly perturbed by the lackluster audio quality, the option to upgrade to aftermarket speakers exists. However, this solution can be a costly endeavor and typically requires the expertise of a professional sound system installer.

5. Turbo Delay Issues

Experiencing turbo lag, especially during crucial driving moments like overtaking on highways, can be frustrating. It’s essential for a vehicle to have responsive turbo to execute such maneuvers efficiently. Several Haval H2 and Jolion owners have expressed dissatisfaction with the vehicle’s throttle response, citing noticeable turbo lag.

The Haval Jolion, equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, is an upgrade from the Haval H2. Despite these specs, it faces competition from vehicles like the Mazda CX-30, which, despite having similar specifications, has fewer complaints about turbo lag.

While turbo lag might not be evident during regular driving, it becomes pronounced during steep climbs or sudden accelerations from a standstill.

The engine might have adequate power, but the delayed turbo response can be off-putting for many.

6. Concerns Over Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is influenced by various factors, including the vehicle’s engine type, transmission, and driving habits. Some Haval owners have raised concerns about their vehicles consuming more fuel than anticipated. Interestingly, long-term Haval users have observed that fuel efficiency improves over time, possibly as the vehicle adapts to the driver’s habits.

For instance, a new Haval H6 might average around 9L/100km, but with prolonged use, this can drop to below 6L/100km.

The vehicle’s electronic control unit (ECU) adapts to the driver’s patterns, optimizing transmission and fuel consumption over time. Factors like aggressive driving, vehicle weight, and speeding can adversely affect fuel economy.

Additionally, components like worn-out engine filters, malfunctioning fuel injectors, and blocked fuel filters can also play a role.

Regular maintenance and timely replacements can enhance fuel efficiency.

While some complaints about Haval’s fuel consumption might stem from users transitioning from more fuel-efficient vehicles, it’s worth noting that some competitors of the Haval H6 offer better mileage.

Given the rising fuel costs, many drivers prioritize fuel efficiency, and modern Haval models now come equipped with sensors to monitor fuel consumption, aiding drivers in managing their fuel expenses.

FAQs

How does Haval’s warranty compare to other brands?

Haval typically offers a competitive warranty, but specifics can vary based on the region and model. It’s best to check with local dealerships for precise warranty details.

Is Haval considered a luxury brand in China?

While Haval offers premium features in its SUVs, it is primarily known for its cost-effective and comfortable family SUVs rather than being a luxury brand.

How does Haval’s safety rating compare to other SUVs in its class?

Haval SUVs generally come equipped with modern safety features. However, safety ratings can vary based on the model and region. It’s advisable to check local safety ratings and reviews for a comprehensive understanding.

Are there hybrid or electric models available from Haval?

As of the last update, Haval has shown interest in the electric and hybrid market, but specific availability can vary by region.

How does Haval’s resale value compare to other brands?

Resale value can fluctuate based on various factors, including the car’s condition, market demand, and region. Historically, Haval SUVs have had a decent resale value, but it’s always good to consult local dealers or marketplaces for current trends.

Final Words

Haval, with its roots in China, has made significant strides in the global automotive market, especially in the SUV segment. Their commitment to providing affordable yet comfortable vehicles has garnered them a substantial user base. While they’ve faced challenges, as any growing brand would, their continuous efforts to innovate and improve are commendable.

As with any vehicle purchase, potential buyers should conduct thorough research, consider reviews, and take test drives to ensure the car aligns with their needs and expectations. Given Haval’s trajectory, it will be intriguing to see how they further evolve in the coming years.