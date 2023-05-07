Mississippi River Monsters: The Biggest Fish in The State

Mississippi is home to a diverse range of fish species, from small sunfish to massive catfish. However, when it comes to the biggest fish in the state, one species stands out above the rest: the alligator gar.

1. The Alligator Gar

The alligator gar is an ancient-looking fish that can grow to be incredibly large. They have long, narrow bodies covered in thick scales and a mouth filled with sharp teeth. Despite their intimidating appearance, they are actually quite harmless to humans.

In Mississippi, alligator gar lives on many of the state’s rivers and lakes. They prefer slow-moving, shallow water with plenty of vegetation, and can often be found lurking near the surface of the water, waiting for prey to swim by.

The Biggest Alligator Gar Ever Caught in Mississippi

The largest alligator gar ever caught in Mississippi was a staggering 327 pounds, and was caught in the Mississippi River near Vicksburg in 2011. The fish measured over 8 feet long, making it one of the largest alligator gars ever caught in the United States.

While alligator gar is not commonly targeted by anglers, they are still popular game fish due to their impressive size and unique appearance. Catching an alligator gar requires patience and skill, as they are known for their strength and ability to put up a fierce fight.

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in alligator gar conservation in Mississippi and throughout the country. Due to overfishing, habitat loss, and other factors, alligator gar populations have declined significantly in some areas. Many states, including Mississippi, have implemented regulations to protect alligator gar and ensure their long-term survival.

2. Blue Catfish

Blue catfish are one of the largest freshwater fish in North America and can grow to over 100 pounds. They are found in many of Mississippi’s rivers and lakes and are a popular game fish among anglers.

3. Flathead Catfish

Flathead catfish are another large catfish species found in Mississippi. They can grow to over 100 pounds and are known for their strength and fighting ability.

4. Striped Bass

Striped bass, also known as “stripers,” is a popular game fish in Mississippi. They can grow to over 50 pounds and are known for their speed and strength.

5. Alligator Snapping Turtle

While not a fish, the alligator snapping turtle is the largest freshwater turtle in North America and can weigh up to 200 pounds. They are found in many of Mississippi’s rivers and lakes and are known for their sharp beaks and powerful jaws.

6. Bowfin

Bowfin, also known as “Grinnell,” are long, slender fish that can grow to over 30 pounds. They are found in many of Mississippi’s rivers and lakes and are known for their aggressive feeding behavior.

Fishing in Mississippi

Fishing in Mississippi is a popular activity among locals and tourists alike, with plenty of opportunities to catch a wide variety of fish species. The state is home to numerous rivers, lakes, and reservoirs, which offer anglers a diverse range of fishing experiences.

Some of the most popular game fish species in Mississippi include largemouth bass, crappie, catfish, and bream. These species can be found in many of the state’s bodies of water, and provide a challenging and rewarding fishing experience for anglers of all skill levels.

In addition to these species, Mississippi is also known for its alligator gar, which can grow to be incredibly large and put up a fierce fight when caught. Alligator gar are a popular target for anglers looking for a unique fishing experience, and can be found in many of the state’s rivers and lakes.

In Mississippi, anglers can fish from the shore, from a boat, or even from a kayak or canoe. Many lakes and rivers offer boat ramps and fishing piers, making it easy for anglers to access the water.

Conclusion