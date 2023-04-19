Minnesota Wild Animals Tour: Top 6 Places to See Incredible Wildlife

Minnesota, also known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” is a state in the Midwestern United States that boasts diverse landscapes, including forests, prairies, and wetlands.

As a result, it is home to a wide variety of wild animals that captivate nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers alike. From majestic mammals to colorful birds, Minnesota’s wilderness is teeming with fascinating creatures that are sure to leave you in awe.

Gray Wolf (Canis lupus)

The gray wolf is an iconic and captivating species that roams the forests of Minnesota. Also known as the timberwolf (hence the name of the state’s NBA team, the Minnesota Timberwolves), it is the largest wild member of the dog family and is known for its distinctive howling.

Gray wolves are skilled hunters and play a vital role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem by controlling populations of deer and other prey animals. Although they are elusive and usually avoid human contact, hearing their haunting howls in the wilderness can be an unforgettable experience.

Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus)

As the national bird and symbol of the United States, the bald eagle is a majestic and awe-inspiring sight. Minnesota is home to a significant population of bald eagles, and they can often be spotted soaring high in the sky or perched on tree branches near lakes and rivers.

With their striking white heads and an impressive wingspan, bald eagles are a symbol of wilderness and freedom, and observing them in their natural habitat is a truly breathtaking experience.

White-tailed Deer (Odocoileus virginianus)

The white-tailed deer is a graceful and elegant species that is commonly found in Minnesota’s forests and fields. Known for their distinctive “flag” tail that they raise when alarmed, white-tailed deer are skilled runners and jumpers, capable of leaping over obstacles with ease.

They are also a popular game species among hunters and a frequent sight for wildlife photographers and nature enthusiasts.

Common Loon (Gavia immer)

The common loon is a unique and striking bird that is often associated with Minnesota’s lakes. With its distinct black and white plumage, red eyes, and haunting call, the common loon is a beloved symbol of Minnesota’s wilderness.

Loons are excellent divers and swimmers, and they can often be spotted gliding on the water or diving for fish. Observing a loon family with their cute chicks riding on their backs is a special treat for wildlife enthusiasts.

Black Bear (Ursus americanus)

The black bear is a fascinating and elusive species that inhabit the forests of northern Minnesota. Black bears are known for their incredible strength and agility, and they are skilled climbers and swimmers.

Despite their name, black bears can have different coat colors ranging from black to cinnamon or even white. Encountering a black bear in the wild can be a thrilling experience, but it’s important to remember to observe them from a safe distance and not to feed them, as they are wild animals.

Moose (Alces alces)

The moose is an awe-inspiring and massive species that is occasionally spotted in the northern parts of Minnesota. With their towering antlers and imposing size, moose are the largest members of the deer family. Observing a moose in the wild can be a rare and thrilling experience, as they are known for their elusive nature and preference for remote habitats.

Bobcat (Lynx rufus)

The bobcat is a fascinating and elusive wildcat species that can be found in Minnesota’s forests and prairies. Bobcats are known for their distinctive tufted ears, short tails, and spotted coats. They are skilled hunters and are known to prey on small mammals such as rabbits and rodents.

Bobcats are excellent stalkers and prefer to hunt at dawn and dusk. Spotting a bobcat in the wild can be a rare and thrilling experience, as they are known for their elusive nature and stealthy movements.

Trumpeter Swan (Cygnus buccinator)

The trumpeter swan is a magnificent and graceful bird that is known for its large size and distinctive trumpet-like call. Minnesota is home to one of the largest populations of trumpeter swans in the United States, and they can often be spotted in wetlands and lakes across the state.

With their striking white plumage, graceful necks, and an impressive wingspan, trumpeter swans are a sight to behold and a favorite among birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts.

Eastern Timber Rattlesnake (Crotalus horridus)

The eastern timber rattlesnake is a fascinating and venomous snake species that is found in the hardwood forests of southeastern Minnesota. While they are shy and elusive, timber rattlesnakes are known for their distinctive rattling tail, which they use as a warning when they feel threatened.

Timber rattlesnakes play an important role in maintaining balanced ecosystems by controlling populations of small mammals, but they are also a protected species in Minnesota due to their declining numbers and are rarely encountered by humans.

Lynx (Lynx lynx)

Although closely related to the bobcat and often confused for it (and vice versa), these two are separate species. The lynx is a rare and elusive wildcat species that is found in the boreal forests of northeastern Minnesota.

Lynx are known for their tufted ears, short tails, and spotted coats, and they are skilled hunters that primarily prey on snowshoe hares. Spotting a lynx in the wild can be an incredibly rare and special experience, as they are elusive and typically avoid human contact.

Best Places to See the Wild Animals

Those are some truly fascinating wild animals that make the Minnesota wild frontier a place to respect and awe at. If you really want to see the wildlife up close and personal, here is where to make your way:

1. Superior National Forest

Located in northeastern Minnesota, Superior National Forest is a vast wilderness area that spans over 3.9 million acres and offers prime habitat for a variety of wildlife. This area is known for its healthy populations of gray wolves, moose, and lynx.

The forest is crisscrossed with miles of scenic trails that offer opportunities for wildlife viewing, including the popular Echo Trail and the Superior Hiking Trail. In the winter, visitors can also go on a guided snowmobile or dogsled tours to spot these elusive animals in their natural habitat.

2. Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is a pristine and remote wilderness area located in northeastern Minnesota that offers unparalleled opportunities for wildlife viewing. This vast area of interconnected lakes and rivers is home to diverse wildlife, including black bears, loons, and otters.

Visitors can paddle through the serene waterways on a canoe or kayak, camp along the lakeshore, and keep an eye out for wildlife along the shores or in the surrounding forests. Guided tours and outfitters are available to help visitors navigate and make the most of their wildlife-viewing experiences.

3. North Shore of Lake Superior

The North Shore of Lake Superior is a scenic and picturesque region along the shores of the largest freshwater lake in the world. This area is known for its rugged beauty and offers opportunities to spot a variety of wildlife, including bald eagles, deer, and wolves.

The Superior Hiking Trail, which runs along the North Shore, provides excellent vantage points for wildlife viewing, especially during the fall when the leaves change color and the animals are more active. In addition, several state parks along the North Shore, such as Gooseberry Falls State Park and Tettegouche State Park, offer designated wildlife viewing areas and trails.

4. Voyageurs National Park

Voyageurs National Park is a water-based national park located in northern Minnesota that offers unique opportunities to spot wildlife from the comfort of a boat. The park is known for its pristine lakes, interconnected waterways, and dense forests, which provide habitat for a wide range of wildlife, including loons, beavers, otters, and moose. Visitors can take guided boat tours or rent their own watercraft to explore the park and look for wildlife along the shorelines or in the secluded bays.

5. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge

Located in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge is an oasis of wilderness in an urban setting.

This refuge encompasses over 14,000 acres of wetlands, forests, and grasslands, providing crucial habitat for diverse wildlife, including waterfowl, bald eagles, white-tailed deer, and many species of migratory birds. Visitors can explore the refuge on designated trails, participate in guided nature walks or wildlife viewing programs, and observe the fascinating wildlife that calls this urban refuge home.

Conclusion: The Land of 10,000 Lakes Awaits

In conclusion, Minnesota’s wilderness is home to a diverse array of fascinating wild animals that capture the imagination and awe of nature enthusiasts. From majestic mammals like the gray wolf, black bear, and moose, to striking birds like the bald eagle and common loon, to elusive and intriguing species like the bobcat, timber rattlesnake, and lynx, Minnesota offers a unique and captivating wildlife experience.

If you have the opportunity to explore Minnesota’s wilderness, keep your eyes peeled for these amazing wild animals, but always remember to observe them from a safe distance and respect their natural habitat.