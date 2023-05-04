Minnesota Fish: The Biggest Species Anglers Should Know About

Minnesota is home to a variety of freshwater fish species, including some of the largest fish in North America. Anglers and fishing enthusiasts from all over the world come to Minnesota in search of trophy catches, and with good reason: the state has some of the best fishing in the country. In this article, we’ll take a look at the biggest fish in Minnesota and where you might be able to find them.

1. Lake Sturgeon

The lake sturgeon is one of the largest fish in Minnesota, with some individuals reaching lengths of up to 8 feet and weighing more than 200 pounds. These prehistoric-looking fish are found in many of Minnesota’s lakes and rivers but are most commonly found in the Mississippi River and its tributaries. Lake sturgeon are a protected species in Minnesota, and anglers are required to release any sturgeon they catch.

2. Muskellunge

The muskellunge, or muskie, is a top predator in many of Minnesota’s lakes and rivers. These fish can grow to be over 50 inches long and weigh more than 50 pounds. Muskies are known for their aggressive behavior and hard-fighting nature, making them a popular game fish for anglers in Minnesota. Some of the best muskie fishing in the state can be found in Lake Vermilion, Leech Lake, and Lake Minnetonka.

3. Northern Pike

The northern pike is another top predator in Minnesota’s waters and can be found in many of the state’s lakes and rivers. These fish can grow to be over 4 feet long and weigh more than 40 pounds. Northern pike are known for their sharp teeth and aggressive behavior and are a popular game fish for anglers in Minnesota. Some of the best northern pike fishing in the state can be found in Lake of the Woods, Mille Lacs Lake, and the St. Louis River.

4. Flathead Catfish

The flathead catfish is the largest catfish species in Minnesota, with some individuals weighing over 50 pounds. These fish can be found in the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers, as well as many of the state’s large lakes. Flathead catfish are known for their bottom-feeding behavior and can be caught using live bait, such as large minnows or cut bait.

5. Channel Catfish

The channel catfish is another species of catfish in Minnesota. While not as large as the flathead, it can still reach impressive sizes of over 30 pounds. These fish live in many of the state’s rivers and lakes. They are popular for their hard-fighting nature and good table fare. Some of the best channel catfish fishing in Minnesota is available in the iconic Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers.

6. Lake Trout

Lake trout are a coldwater fish species that can be found in many of Minnesota’s larger lakes, including Lake Superior, Lake Vermilion, and Lake of the Woods. These fish can grow to be over 3 feet long and weigh more than 30 pounds. Lake trout are known for their beautiful coloration and delicious flesh, making them a popular game fish among anglers in Minnesota.

7. Walleye

The walleye is one of the most popular game fish species in Minnesota. It has excellent flavor and it is hard-fighting by nature. While not as large as some of the other fish species on this list, walleye can still reach impressive sizes of over 10 pounds. These fish live in lakes and rivers alike. The best walleye fishing in Minnesota takes place in Lake Mille Lacs, Lake Winnibigoshish, and the Rainy River.

Conclusion: The Biggest Fish in Minnesota are Diverse

Minnesota is home to a diverse range of freshwater fish species, including some of the largest fish in North America. Whether you are an experienced angler or just starting out, there are plenty of opportunities to catch trophy-sized fish in Minnesota’s lakes and rivers. Just remember to follow all of the state’s fishing regulations. Practice catch-and-release whenever possible to help protect these amazing species for future generations.