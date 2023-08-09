Lionel Messi, often hailed as the football maestro of our times, isn’t just a wizard with the ball but also has a penchant for luxury cars. While his on-field rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, might not surpass his staggering eight Ballon d’Or titles, they certainly go head-to-head when it comes to their enviable car collections. With over two decades under the Barcelona banner and a trophy cabinet boasting 35 club accolades, Messi’s prowess isn’t just limited to the pitch. He’s La Liga’s top goal-scorer and has an equally impressive fleet of cars to match his football records.

In the football galaxy, Messi’s star shines the brightest, sharing the constellation with other luminaries like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Karim Benzema, and the young prodigy, Kylian Mbappe. From orchestrating magic at Camp Nou with the likes of Suarez and Neymar Jr. in the legendary MSN trio to now dazzling at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi’s journey has been nothing short of epic.

With a net worth soaring at around $620 million, Messi’s fortune is a testament to his unparalleled football journey. His earnings aren’t just from those mesmerizing goals and assists; a whopping $673 million, 4-year contract stands as the crowning jewel in sports contracts. Beyond the field, Messi’s charisma has attracted lucrative endorsements from giants like Huawei, Pepsi, and Adidas. Not stopping there, he’s ventured into the fashion world, launching his own clothing line and partnering for exclusive sportswear collections. Truly, Messi’s magic knows no bounds!

How Many Cars Does Messi Have?

Lionel Messi, with his unparalleled prowess on the football field, has an equally impressive collection of automotive marvels off it. Boasting an estimated 12–15 vehicular beauties, Messi’s garage is a testament to his refined taste in cars. From the roaring engines of Ferrari, Pagani, and Maserati to the sleek designs of Audi, especially the coveted Audi RS6 Avant Quattro, Messi’s collection is as diverse as his football skills.

As his football accolades soar, so does his passion for automobiles. The Argentinian maestro doesn’t just collect cars; he curates them. Whether it’s the elegance of a Ferrari, the power of a Pagani, or the luxury of a Maserati, Messi’s choices reflect his deep understanding and appreciation for each brand. So, gear up as we dive deep into the world of Messi’s automotive treasures!

15. Mini Cooper S Convertible

Lionel Messi, while known for his extravagant car collection, also has a soft spot for zippy little convertibles that offer both fun and functionality. Enter the Mini Cooper S Convertible – a testament to Messi’s love for cars that combine style with spirited performance. With a modest price tag of $38,400, this convertible doesn’t just cater to the elite but appeals to anyone with a penchant for driving pleasure.

Mini Cooper S Convertible Specs Price $38,400 Engine 2.0-liter Turbocharged Inline-4 engine Horsepower 189 hp Torque 207 lb-ft Transmission 8-Speed automatic 0-60 MPH 6.7 seconds Top Speed 143 mph

Now under the esteemed BMW umbrella, the Mini Cooper S Convertible has been crafted with a plush yet agile chassis, ensuring a ride that’s both comfortable and dynamic. Its heart, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, pumps out a robust 189 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this little beast can sprint from 0 to 60 in a mere 6.7 seconds, pushing its limits to a commendable top speed of 143 mph.

In essence, the 2023 Mini Cooper S Convertible is not just about top-down cruising on sunny days; it’s about experiencing the thrill of driving, something Messi surely appreciates every time he takes it for a spin.

14. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, a gift to Messi from Toyota in recognition of his footballing brilliance, is a testament to the SUV’s ruggedness and reliability. Finished in pristine white, this vehicle is designed to withstand the harshest terrains and still come out unscathed. It’s a car that, much like Messi on the pitch, promises to deliver consistently, no matter the conditions.

While the Prado is a toned-down version of the iconic Land Cruiser, it doesn’t skimp on performance or durability. It’s a more pocket-friendly alternative, offering better fuel efficiency without compromising on its off-road prowess. Though the Land Cruiser Prado doesn’t grace the US roads, its kin, the Toyota 4Runner and the luxurious Lexus GX, carry forward its legacy.

2023 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Specs Price $42,500 (Approximately based on the UK pricing of the latest model) Engine 2.8-liter turbocharged diesel inline-4 Horsepower 175 hp Torque 332 lb-ft Transmission 6-Speed Manual / Automatic 0-60 MPH 12.7 seconds Top Speed 110 mph

The 2023 iteration of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is powered by a 2.8-liter turbocharged diesel inline-4 engine, churning out 175 HP and a hefty 332 lb-ft of torque. While it’s not built for speed, its 0-60 MPH time of 12.7 seconds is respectable for such a robust vehicle. With a top speed of 110 MPH, it’s more about the journey and the terrains conquered than the speed achieved. In the world of SUVs, the Prado stands as a symbol of resilience and reliability, much like Messi in the realm of football.

13. 2023 Range Rover Evoque

A touch of British elegance, the 2023 Range Rover Evoque, has found its way into Messi’s elite car collection. Representing the entry point into the luxurious world of Range Rovers, the Evoque is a crossover that beautifully marries the brand’s iconic DNA with modern luxury. Competing with stalwarts like the Volvo XC40, Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA, the Evoque starts at a competitive $46,400 in the US

2023 Range Rover Evoque Specs Price $46,400 Engine 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 Horsepower 246 hp Torque 269 lb-ft Transmission 9-speed automatic 0-60 MPH 7.0 seconds Top Speed 143 mph

12. 2017 Audi Q7 SUV

A gift from Audi to Barcelona’s star players, Messi’s garage boasts the 2017 Audi Q7. With a starting price of $49,000 back in 2017 and now priced at $58,200 in 2023, the Q7 remains a symbol of luxury and performance.

2017 Audi Q7 SUV Specs Price $55,500 Engine 3.0L Supercharged V6 Horsepower 333 hp @ 5,500 rpm Torque 325 lb-ft @ 2,900 rpm Transmission 8-speed automatic 0-60 MPH 6.2 sec Top Speed 128 MPH

11. 2015 Audi A7 Sportback

Another gem from Audi in Messi’s collection is the 2015 Audi A7 Sportback. A blend of style and luxury, the A7 Sportback stands out with its Bi-Xenon lights and plush ‘Valcona’ leather interiors.

2015 Audi A7 Sportsback Specs Price $70,765 Engine 3.0L, Supercharged V6 Horsepower 310 hp @ 5,500 RPM Torque 325 lb-ft @ 2,900 RPM Transmission 8-speed automatic 0-60 MPH 5.3 sec Top Speed 155 MPH

10. 2022 Range Rover Sport SVR

The epitome of British luxury combined with off-roading prowess, the 2022 Range Rover Sport SVR breaks the mold of traditional SUVs. With a price tag of $81,645, it’s a beast on wheels, offering unmatched power and performance.

2022 Range Rover Sport SVR Specs Price $81,645 Engine 5.0-liter supercharged V8 Horsepower 510 hp Torque 461 lb-ft Transmission 8-speed automatic 0-60 MPH 4.7 seconds Top Speed 140 mph

9. 2015 Cadillac Escalade

When you’re the world’s top-earning athlete, every choice you make becomes a statement. For Lionel Messi, the 2015 Cadillac Escalade is more than just a vehicle; it’s a reflection of his exquisite taste. Spotted celebrating an El-Classico victory with his beloved, Messi’s Escalade showcases the epitome of luxury. Its spacious interiors, adorned with high-quality leather, exude opulence, making it a perfect ride for someone of Messi’s stature.

2015 Cadillac Escalade Specs Price $95,870 Engine 6.2, Naturally Aspirated V8 Horsepower 420 hp @ 5,600 RPM Torque 460 lb-ft @ 4,100 RPM Transmission 8-speed automatic 0-60 MPH 6.1 sec Top Speed 130 MPH

While the Escalade stands tall with its powerful engine and lavish interiors, it faces stiff competition from luxury SUVs like the Mercedes Benz GL-Class, Lincoln Navigator, and the Infiniti QX80. But for Messi, the Escalade is more than just a car; it’s a symbol of his achievements and the luxurious life he’s earned through his unparalleled skills on the football field.

8. 2018 Audi RS6 Avant Quattro

Among the fleet of luxury cars that Lionel Messi owns, the Audi RS6 Avant Quattro holds a special place. With three Audis to his name, the RS6 stands out as the crown jewel. A memento from his glorious days at Barcelona, Messi received this deep blue beauty during an Audi event. His choice, the 2018 Audi Avant RS6 Quattro, is not just a car; it’s a statement. Its deep blue hue exudes an aura of aggression, while the interiors scream luxury. Perfect for family getaways, the spacious boot ensures that no luggage is left behind.

2018 Audi RS6 Quattro Specs Price $120,100 Engine 4.0L, Turbocharged V8 Horsepower 597 hp @ 6,800 RPM Torque 516 lb-ft @ 1,750 RPM Transmission 8-speed automatic 0-60 MPH 3.5 sec Top Speed 180 MPH

This high-performance wagon isn’t just about speed and power; it’s about making every journey memorable.

7. Audi R8 V10

With Audi’s longstanding partnership with FC Barcelona, it’s no surprise that the iconic Audi R8 V10 found its way into Messi’s collection. The maestro has been spotted on multiple occasions, cruising in both white and blue variants of the R8 V10. While the exact model year remains a mystery, the 2023 R8’s specs give us a glimpse into the kind of power and luxury Messi enjoys.

2023 Audi R8 Coupe Specs Price $158,600 Engine 5.2L V10 Horsepower 562 hp @ 8,100 rpm Torque 406 lb-ft @ 6,400 rpm Transmission 7-speed automated manual 0-60 MPH 3.6 sec Top Speed 198 MPH

The 2023 Audi R8, with its rare 5.2L V10 engine, is a testament to the brand’s commitment to performance and luxury. Whether in the Performance or the more powerful GT trim, the R8 promises an exhilarating drive.

6. 2014 Range Rover Vogue

The 2014 Range Rover Vogue is the epitome of luxury combined with ruggedness. A sleeker version of its predecessor, this model shed a significant 500 pounds, making it more agile and sporty. Its design cues, reminiscent of the Evoque, give it a contemporary look, while its core remains true to the Range Rover legacy.

2014 Range Rover Vogue Specs Price $184,105 Engine 5.0L, Naturally Aspirated V8 Horsepower 510 hp @ 6,000 RPM Torque 461 lb-ft @ 2,500 RPM Transmission 8-speed automatic 0-60 MPH 6.9 sec Top Speed 155 MPH

The Vogue is not just about aesthetics; it’s built for the adventurous at heart. Its off-roading capabilities are enhanced with features like ABS and advanced brake control, ensuring a smooth ride even on the roughest terrains.

For Messi, the 2014 Range Rover Vogue is more than just a vehicle; it’s a blend of luxury and performance, mirroring his own style on the football pitch – elegant yet powerful.

5. 2007 Ferrari F430 Spyder

In the realm of luxury sports cars, the 2007 Ferrari F430 Spyder stands as a testament to Italian craftsmanship and engineering. A prized possession in Messi’s garage, this convertible is everything one dreams of in a Ferrari. With interiors adorned in high-quality aluminum and carbon fiber, the F430 Spyder exudes opulence and sportiness in equal measure.

2007 Ferrari F430 Spyder Specs Price $201,213 Engine 4.3L, Naturally Aspirated V8 Horsepower 490 hp @ 8,500 RPM Torque 342 lb-ft @ 5,250 RPM Transmission 6-speed manual 0-60 MPH 3.8 sec Top Speed 190 MPH

Safety and performance go hand in hand in this masterpiece. Features like traction and stability control ensure a safe ride, while its impeccable performance ensures a thrilling one. The bond between the driver and the car is palpable, especially when navigating sharp turns and swift cuts.

4. 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale

Precision on the field and precision in choice of cars – that’s Lionel Messi for you. The 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale, with its pristine white shade reminiscent of his Audi R-series, is a testament to Messi’s impeccable taste. Away from the hustle and bustle of Camp Nou, post his illustrious stint with Barcelona, Messi was often spotted enjoying leisurely drives in this Italian masterpiece.

2012 Maserati GranTurismo MCStradale Specs Price $240,000 Engine 4.7L, Naturally Aspirated V8 Horsepower 444 hp @ 7,000 RPM Torque 376 lb-ft @ 4,750 RPM Transmission 6-speed automatic 0-60 MPH 4.5 sec Top Speed 186 MPH

The MC Stradale isn’t just any Maserati; it’s the fastest one ever produced by the brand. A blend of luxury and performance, it’s a car that promises an exhilarating driving experience.

3. Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

In the world of luxury sports cars, the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG stands out, and it’s no surprise that it’s part of Lionel Messi’s elite collection. As the world’s top footballer, Messi’s choice of the SLS AMG mirrors his own journey – handcrafted to perfection, just like his skills on the pitch. This car isn’t just about speed; it’s about cruising in style, reminiscent of Messi’s swift and graceful dribbles towards the goal.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Specs Price $642,490 Engine 6.2L, Naturally Aspirated V8 Horsepower 563 hp @ 6,800 RPM Torque 479 lb-ft @ 4,750 RPM Transmission 7-speed automatic 0-60 MPH 3.5 sec Top Speed 201 MPH

The interiors of the SLS AMG are a testament to luxury and craftsmanship. Premium leather seats, a matte finish, and impeccable build quality make every drive an experience. While the boot space might be on the smaller side, the car’s performance and aesthetics more than make up for it.

2. 2010 Pagani Zonda Tricolore

Beyond the conventional luxury cars, Messi’s collection boasts of the elite Pagani Zonda Tricolore, a hypercar that stands as a testament to his refined taste and love for unparalleled performance. This isn’t just any car; it’s a masterpiece that resonates with Messi’s own stature in the world of football. While it might draw comparisons to the likes of the Lamborghini Aventador, the Zonda Tricolore sets itself apart with its unique carbon fiber and titanium tub.

2010 Pagani Zonda Tricolore Specs Price $1,600,000 Engine 7.3L, Naturally Aspirated V12 Horsepower 661 hp @ 6,150 RPM Torque 575 lb-ft @ 4,000 RPM Transmission 6-speed automatic 0-60 MPH 3.6 sec Top Speed 217 MPH

Its sleek design and top-tier performance make it a favorite in Messi’s collection, mirroring his own agility and precision on the pitch.

1. 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti

Timelessness is a virtue, and for Lionel Messi, it’s not just about the present but also cherishing the classics. Topping his illustrious car collection is the iconic 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, a testament to racing heritage and timeless beauty. Rumors swirl that Messi outbid his on-field rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, to secure this vintage masterpiece during an auction at the Artcurial Motorcars auction house in 2016.

1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti Specs Price $30 million Engine 4.0L, Naturally Aspirated V12 Horsepower 390 hp @ 4,700 RPM Torque N/A Transmission 4-speed manual 0-60 MPH N/A Top Speed 186 MPH

Not just a classic, this Ferrari holds the title of being the most expensive car ever auctioned, a fitting addition to the garage of football’s greatest.

Final Words

In the vast universe of football, Lionel Messi’s star has always shone the brightest, both on and off the pitch. His unparalleled skills, unmatched records, and an illustrious career spanning over two decades have cemented his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time. But beyond the stadiums and roaring crowds, Messi’s passion for luxury cars offers a glimpse into the man behind the legend. Each car in his collection tells a story, reflecting his journey, his tastes, and his love for the finer things in life.

From the timeless elegance of the 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti to the modern marvels like the Pagani Zonda Tricolore, Messi’s garage is as diverse and impressive as his football records. It’s not just about luxury or speed; it’s about cherishing the art, the engineering, and the legacy each vehicle represents.

As Messi continues to dazzle the world with his football magic, his car collection stands as a testament to his journey, his achievements, and his undying passion for excellence. In the end, whether it’s football or cars, Lionel Messi’s name is synonymous with greatness, and his legacy will undoubtedly inspire generations to come.