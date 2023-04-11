Leaked audio of Kyle Anderson going off on Rudy Gobert in locker room at half time

French center Rudy Gobert will miss the play-in game in Los Angeles, according to well-known NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gobert has been punished and will not play in one of the most important games of the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves, due to a conflict with a teammate.

Gobert, after a verbal exchange, attacked and punched Kyle Anderson during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The club initially sent him home after the incident on the bench in the second quarter. At that time, Minnesota was losing, but later managed to secure a win.

“We decided to send Gobert home after the incident. His behavior is unacceptable, and we will continue to address this internally,” Minnesota officials stated.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert isn’t traveling with team to LA and won’t play vs. the Lakers on Tuesday in the Play-In tournament, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Gey3twxchn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2023

The Frenchman later apologized, saying that emotions brought out the worst in him. To make matters worse for Minnesota, Jaden McDaniels, another Timberwolves player, is out of action after punching the tunnel’s edge and breaking his hand.

Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson had to be separated as things got heated in the Timberwolves huddle. 🎥 @BallySportsNORpic.twitter.com/CuGiXix6M5 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 9, 2023

Gobert will miss the Minnesota and Los Angeles Lakers game, making the Lakers favorites to advance and reach the playoffs.

Minnesota’s loss does not automatically mean they will be eliminated, as they will have a chance to play against the winner of the clash between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder. It is not yet known how long Gobert’s suspension will last, but it is known that the match against the Lakers will take place on Tuesday evening.