300 Largest Cities In United States By Population 2023

For ten groovy years, America’s big beachside cities were the place to be, gathering folks like a magnet. Then, COVID-19 crashed the party. Suddenly, everyone’s dreaming of backyard BBQs and home offices, making the ‘burbs and sunny Sun Belt spots the new cool kids on the block.
So, how did this epic switcheroo happen, and what’s it got in store for Uncle Sam’s real estate game? Dive in, and let’s ride this wave together!
Top 10 Largest U.S. Metro Areas by Population in 2023
- New York, New York – 18,937,000
- Los Angeles, California – 12,534,000
- Chicago, Illinois – 8,937,000
- Houston, Texas – 6,707,000
- Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas – 6,574,000
- Miami, Florida – 6,265,000
- Atlanta, Georgia – 6,106,000
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – 5,785,000
- Washington, D.C. – 5,490,000
- Phoenix, Arizona – 4,717,000
Big Cities Were Like Party Balloons
Before the sneaky COVID-19 came around, U.S. cities were puffing up like party balloons! Every single one of the top 25 mega-cities in the States was on a growth spree from 2010 to 2020. The census peeps spilled the beans: Southern cities were sprinting ahead in the growth race, leaving other regions eating their dust.
Now, let’s talk leaderboard: Out of the 15 speediest growing cities, the South claimed 10 spots and the West grabbed the other 5. And oh boy, Texas was the star quarterback here! Six out of those 15 cities were flaunting the Lone Star state badge. And the crown jewel? Frisco, TX! This city was strutting around with a whopping 71.1% growth in its population over the decade. Yeehaw!
The Great Shuffle: Sun, Suburbs, and Slippers
The pandemic didn’t just make us pros at baking banana bread; it reshaped where we called home! While some say COVID-19 simply added fuel to the fire of existing moving trends, there’s no denying the big shuffle it caused.
First off, millennials, now older and wiser, were getting that family vibe. They started trading in their city sneakers for suburban sandals, dreaming of backyards and BBQs. Meanwhile, the sizzling Sun Belt cities, with their tempting job markets and wallet-friendly living costs, became the new “it” places for the working crowd. And let’s not forget our cool Baby Boomers, now enjoying their golden years, who were packing their bags for sunnier spots like Florida and South Carolina. 🌴
Population changes and remote work
Thanks to the pandemic, our living rooms became our boardrooms. This new remote work era meant that many could swap their tiny city flats with sky-high rents for spacious suburban homes without breaking the bank. The South and West? They rolled out the welcome mat, becoming the go-to places for these city escapees. On the flip side, iconic cities like New York and San Francisco saw their popularity dip. In fact, the U.S. Census Bureau dropped some tea in 2020-2021, revealing the big cities that faced the most significant population drop-offs. Drumroll, please…
- New York, NY (-305,465)
- Los Angeles, CA (-40,537)
- Chicago, IL (-45,175)
- Houston, TX (-11,777)
- Philadelphia, PA (-24,754)
- San Diego, CA (-3,783)
- Dallas, TX (-14,777)
- San Jose, CA (-27,419)
- Indianapolis, IN (-5,343).
Cities with the most growth
So, who were the winners? According to the U.S. Census Bureau May 2022 update, from 2020 to 2021, the 10 cities with the largest numeric increases in population included:
- San Antonio, TX (+13,626)
- Phoenix, AZ (+13,224)
- Fort Worth, TX (+12,916)
- Port St. Lucie, FL (+10,771)
- North Las Vegas, NV (+9,917)
- Cape Coral, FL (+8,220)
- Buckeye, AZ (+8,001)
- Frisco, TX (+7,933)
- New Braunfels, TX (+7,538)
- Georgetown, TX (+7,193)
Among the states represented here are Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and Florida. As you can see, warm-weather states in the South and West were (and still are) a clear favorite.
What’s Next on the Housing Horizon?
Imagine a world where you can work from your cozy couch and still rock those PJs! As long as bosses keep giving the green light to flexible work, Americans can pick their dream zip codes. Even the 9-to-5ers might ditch the city hustle for suburban tranquility.
Now, let’s get some tea from Realtor.com’s 2023 Housing Crystal Ball: After riding the wild rollercoaster of recent housing mania, 2023 might feel like a calm carousel ride. Remember the slowdown when mortgage rates shot up in 2022? Yep, that’s expected to keep cruising. Home prices might chill a bit, but don’t expect a full-on winter wonderland for buyers.
Here’s the twist: Even as the Fed tries to gently land the economy, rising mortgage rates won’t turn the housing scene into a buyer’s paradise. Sure, there’ll be more “For Sale” signs popping up, but those price tags? Still sky-high. And with everyone tightening their belts, dreams of snagging a bargain might remain just that – dreams.
2023 might just be the year of the “Meh Market.” Not a party for buyers, nor a fiesta for sellers. It’s like both sides waiting for the other to make the first move on the dance floor.
For those brave souls ready to dive in, here’s the game plan: Stay updated, think outside the box, and pack a whole lotta patience. It’s gonna be a wild ride, but with the right moves, you can still score a win! 🎢🏡🎉
|Rank
|Geographic Area
|April 1, 2021
Estimates Base
|Population Estimate (as of July 1)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|1
|New York, NY
|8,804,194
|8,740,647
|8,459,001
|8,335,897
|2
|Los Angeles, CA
|3,898,767
|3,895,836
|3,837,986
|3,822,238
|3
|Chicago, IL
|2,746,352
|2,740,076
|2,698,029
|2,665,039
|4
|Houston, TX
|2,301,572
|2,299,867
|2,291,655
|2,302,878
|5
|Phoenix, AZ
|1,608,190
|1,612,337
|1,625,356
|1,644,409
|6
|Philadelphia, PA
|1,603,799
|1,600,600
|1,589,480
|1,567,258
|7
|San Antonio, TX
|1,434,367
|1,439,225
|1,454,020
|1,472,909
|8
|San Diego, CA
|1,386,960
|1,386,872
|1,374,484
|1,381,162
|9
|Dallas, TX
|1,304,317
|1,303,641
|1,290,711
|1,299,544
|10
|Austin, TX
|961,900
|965,768
|969,343
|974,447
|11
|Jacksonville, FL
|949,616
|951,707
|956,911
|971,319
|12
|San Jose, CA
|1,013,221
|1,009,830
|981,466
|971,233
|13
|Fort Worth, TX
|918,937
|923,576
|937,539
|956,709
|14
|Columbus, OH
|905,839
|906,266
|903,051
|907,971
|15
|Charlotte, NC
|874,607
|875,115
|882,503
|897,720
|16
|Indianapolis, IN
|887,661
|887,153
|882,420
|880,621
|17
|San Francisco, CA
|873,959
|870,393
|811,253
|808,437
|18
|Seattle, WA
|737,018
|740,520
|731,507
|749,256
|19
|Denver, CO
|715,538
|717,556
|711,323
|713,252
|20
|Oklahoma City, OK
|681,084
|683,024
|688,361
|694,800
|21
|Nashville-Davidson, TN
|689,454
|689,725
|678,134
|683,622
|22
|El Paso, TX
|678,697
|679,040
|678,475
|677,456
|23
|Washington, D.C.
|689,546
|670,868
|668,791
|671,803
|24
|Las Vegas, NV
|644,866
|646,737
|650,770
|656,274
|25
|Boston, MA
|675,632
|671,570
|654,537
|650,706
|26
|Portland. OR
|652,518
|653,294
|643,375
|635,067
|27
|Louisville/Jefferson County, KY
|632,550
|632,441
|627,709
|624,444
|28
|Memphis, TN
|631,539
|631,168
|625,982
|621,056
|29
|Detroit, MI
|639,115
|637,342
|628,167
|620,376
|30
|Baltimore, MD
|585,693
|583,139
|576,981
|569,931
|31
|Milwaukee, WI
|577,225
|576,511
|565,840
|563,305
|32
|Albuquerque, NM
|564,581
|564,855
|563,108
|561,008
|33
|Tucson, AZ
|542,656
|542,676
|541,234
|546,574
|34
|Fresno, CA
|542,252
|542,447
|543,910
|545,567
|35
|Sacramento, CA
|524,924
|525,668
|525,951
|528,001
|36
|Mesa, AZ
|504,300
|505,863
|509,339
|512,498
|37
|Kansas City, MO
|507,971
|508,183
|508,949
|509,297
|38
|Atlanta, GA
|498,722
|499,868
|492,667
|499,127
|39
|Colorado Springs, CO
|479,016
|480,292
|483,328
|486,248
|40
|Omaha, NE
|491,743
|492,601
|488,508
|485,153
|41
|Raleigh, NC
|467,762
|464,320
|469,892
|476,587
|42
|Virginia Beach, VA
|459,471
|459,646
|458,680
|455,618
|43
|Long Beach, CA
|466,775
|465,448
|454,334
|451,307
|44
|Miami, FL
|442,260
|442,799
|441,999
|449,514
|45
|Oakland, CA
|440,660
|440,873
|436,291
|430,553
|46
|Minneapolis, MN
|429,985
|430,684
|424,635
|425,096
|47
|Tulsa, OK
|413,123
|413,603
|412,770
|411,867
|48
|Bakersfield, CA
|404,440
|405,181
|409,079
|410,647
|49
|Tampa, FL
|384,661
|387,908
|392,893
|398,173
|50
|Wichita, KS
|397,547
|398,003
|396,679
|396,192
|51
|Arlington, TX
|394,257
|394,212
|393,278
|394,602
|52
|Aurora, CO
|386,324
|386,749
|390,370
|393,537
|53
|New Orleans, LA
|383,998
|383,218
|377,063
|369,749
|54
|Cleveland, OH
|372,632
|371,817
|365,389
|361,607
|55
|Anaheim, CA
|346,825
|347,105
|346,174
|344,461
|56
|Honolulu, HI
|350,966
|348,387
|346,594
|343,421
|57
|Henderson, NV
|317,310
|319,039
|322,421
|331,415
|58
|Stockton, CA
|320,810
|321,023
|322,607
|321,819
|59
|Riverside, CA
|315,014
|315,469
|313,912
|320,764
|60
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|322,567
|322,613
|320,473
|320,347
|61
|Corpus Christi, TX
|317,863
|318,047
|317,828
|316,239
|62
|Orlando, FL
|307,683
|307,733
|309,854
|316,081
|63
|Irvine, CA
|307,665
|308,974
|305,096
|313,685
|64
|Cincinnati, OH
|309,561
|309,574
|308,685
|309,513
|65
|Santa Ana, CA
|310,555
|309,921
|308,771
|308,189
|66
|Newark, NJ
|311,552
|310,613
|307,312
|305,344
|67
|St. Paul, MN
|311,518
|311,130
|307,150
|303,176
|68
|Pittsburgh, PA
|302,958
|302,762
|305,441
|302,898
|69
|Greensboro, NC
|299,101
|296,916
|299,225
|301,115
|70
|Lincoln, NE
|291,105
|291,576
|291,476
|292,627
|71
|Durham, NC
|283,588
|284,362
|289,177
|291,928
|72
|Plano, TX
|285,469
|286,388
|288,696
|289,547
|73
|Anchorage, AK
|291,244
|290,866
|288,702
|287,145
|74
|Jersey City, NJ
|292,754
|291,919
|284,642
|286,670
|75
|St. Louis, MI
|301,574
|300,483
|293,562
|286,578
|76
|Chandler, AZ
|276,010
|277,327
|279,479
|280,711
|77
|North Las Vegas, NV
|259,520
|261,191
|271,124
|280,543
|78
|Chula Vista, CA
|275,500
|276,041
|277,008
|279,170
|79
|Buffalo, NY
|278,301
|277,620
|277,845
|276,486
|80
|Gilbert, AZ
|267,932
|269,157
|273,205
|275,346
|81
|Reno, NV
|264,147
|264,965
|270,025
|273,448
|82
|Madison, WI
|269,769
|270,313
|267,871
|272,903
|83
|Fort Wayne, IN
|263,914
|264,361
|266,372
|267,927
|84
|Toledo, OH
|270,880
|270,266
|268,744
|266,301
|85
|Lubbock, TX
|257,157
|257,974
|261,199
|263,930
|86
|St. Petersburg, FL
|258,356
|258,997
|259,083
|261,256
|87
|Laredo, TX
|255,212
|255,479
|255,895
|256,187
|88
|Irving, TX
|256,687
|256,866
|254,561
|254,715
|89
|Chesapeake, VA
|249,415
|249,803
|251,739
|252,488
|90
|Glendale, AZ
|248,374
|248,904
|249,893
|252,136
|91
|Winston-Salem city, NC
|249,562
|249,793
|250,922
|251,350
|92
|Scottsdale, AZ
|241,339
|241,866
|242,780
|243,050
|93
|Garland, TX
|246,001
|245,450
|242,189
|240,854
|94
|Boise City, ID
|235,712
|236,018
|238,021
|236,634
|95
|Norfolk, VA
|238,001
|237,738
|235,025
|232,995
|96
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|204,856
|206,808
|217,903
|231,790
|97
|Spokane, WA
|228,978
|229,187
|229,674
|230,160
|98
|Richmond, VA
|226,618
|227,008
|227,602
|229,395
|99
|Fremont, CA
|230,493
|230,194
|226,532
|223,871
|100
|Huntsville, AL
|215,052
|216,344
|218,672
|221,933
|101
|Tacoma, WA
|219,175
|219,693
|219,593
|221,776
|102
|Baton Rouge, LA
|226,916
|226,265
|224,076
|221,453
|103
|Santa Clarita, CA
|228,679
|228,065
|224,320
|221,345
|104
|San Bernardino, CA
|222,068
|222,028
|221,242
|220,328
|105
|Hialeah, FL
|223,123
|222,390
|220,980
|220,292
|106
|Frisco, TX
|200,536
|202,742
|211,081
|219,587
|107
|Modesto, CA
|218,467
|218,654
|218,948
|218,069
|108
|Cape Coral, FL
|193,994
|195,408
|203,975
|216,992
|109
|Fontana, CA
|208,387
|208,620
|210,540
|212,475
|110
|Moreno Valley, CA
|208,640
|209,107
|211,564
|211,924
|111
|Des Moines, IA
|214,125
|213,814
|212,538
|211,034
|112
|Rochester, NY
|211,321
|211,167
|211,207
|209,352
|113
|Fayetteville, NC
|208,470
|208,104
|209,669
|208,873
|114
|Yonkers, NY
|211,585
|210,989
|209,942
|208,121
|115
|McKinney, TX
|195,326
|197,474
|203,427
|207,507
|116
|Worcester, MA
|206,519
|205,063
|205,660
|205,319
|117
|Salt Lake City, UT
|199,711
|200,658
|201,165
|204,657
|118
|Little Rock, AR
|202,562
|202,622
|202,230
|202,864
|119
|Columbus, GA
|206,922
|206,998
|205,024
|202,616
|120
|Augusta-Richmond, GA
|202,080
|202,000
|200,838
|202,096
|121
|Sioux Falls, SD
|192,700
|193,409
|196,802
|202,078
|122
|Grand Prairie, TX
|196,138
|196,278
|197,427
|201,843
|123
|Tallahassee, FL
|196,171
|197,926
|200,289
|201,731
|124
|Amarillo, TX
|200,377
|200,507
|200,852
|201,291
|125
|Oxnard, CA
|202,067
|202,244
|202,054
|200,415
|126
|Peoria, AZ
|190,966
|191,961
|194,973
|197,866
|127
|Overland Park, KS
|197,249
|197,722
|197,597
|197,726
|128
|Montgomery, AL
|200,586
|200,024
|198,469
|196,986
|129
|Birmingham, AL
|200,646
|200,329
|197,823
|196,910
|130
|Grand Rapids, MI
|198,893
|198,698
|197,751
|196,908
|131
|Knoxville, TN
|190,728
|191,478
|193,598
|195,889
|132
|Vancouver, WA
|190,888
|191,259
|192,759
|194,512
|133
|Huntington Beach, CA
|198,723
|198,410
|196,463
|194,310
|134
|Providence, RI
|190,932
|190,728
|190,081
|189,563
|135
|Brownsville, TX
|186,717
|186,990
|187,957
|189,382
|136
|Glendale,
|196,534
|195,995
|192,272
|189,221
|137
|Akron, OH
|190,416
|190,130
|188,550
|188,509
|138
|Tempe, AZ
|180,576
|181,680
|181,040
|185,950
|139
|Newport News, VA
|186,243
|186,033
|184,764
|184,306
|140
|Chattanooga, TN
|181,057
|181,560
|181,163
|184,086
|141
|Mobile, AL
|187,048
|186,611
|185,017
|183,289
|142
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|182,775
|182,880
|182,011
|183,146
|143
|Cary, NC
|174,763
|175,510
|177,463
|180,388
|144
|Shreveport, LA
|187,587
|186,827
|183,328
|180,153
|145
|Ontario, CA
|175,266
|175,852
|177,845
|179,061
|146
|Eugene, OR
|177,195
|177,389
|177,953
|177,923
|147
|Aurora, IL
|180,526
|180,197
|179,336
|177,866
|148
|Elk Grove, CA
|176,141
|176,732
|178,283
|177,558
|149
|Salem, OR
|175,472
|175,931
|178,105
|177,487
|150
|Santa Rosa, CA
|178,128
|177,835
|177,149
|177,181
|151
|Clarksville, TN
|166,739
|167,499
|170,912
|176,974
|152
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|174,624
|174,571
|175,169
|176,336
|153
|Oceanside, CA
|174,048
|173,914
|172,919
|172,199
|154
|Springfield, MO
|169,168
|169,164
|169,255
|170,067
|155
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|171,182
|171,062
|169,635
|169,876
|156
|Garden Grove, CA
|171,973
|171,759
|170,511
|169,254
|157
|Fort Collins, CO
|169,827
|169,979
|169,266
|169,249
|158
|Lancaster, CA
|173,511
|173,040
|170,074
|169,185
|159
|Palmdale, CA
|169,415
|168,863
|165,452
|163,463
|160
|Murfreesboro, TN
|152,775
|153,737
|156,675
|162,398
|161
|Salinas, CA
|163,542
|163,296
|163,076
|161,020
|162
|Corona, CA
|157,154
|157,549
|159,782
|159,567
|163
|Killeen, TX
|153,143
|153,726
|156,959
|159,172
|164
|Hayward, CA
|162,948
|162,602
|158,445
|156,754
|165
|Paterson, NJ
|159,759
|159,153
|157,905
|156,661
|166
|Macon-Bibb, GA
|157,347
|157,025
|155,985
|156,197
|167
|Lakewood, CO
|155,975
|156,236
|157,109
|156,120
|168
|Alexandria, VA
|159,461
|159,125
|155,203
|155,525
|169
|Roseville, CA
|147,796
|148,486
|152,095
|154,817
|170
|Surprise, AZ
|143,158
|144,395
|149,325
|154,198
|171
|Springfield, MA
|155,931
|155,407
|154,948
|154,064
|172
|Charleston, SC
|150,288
|150,742
|151,783
|153,672
|173
|Kansas City, KS
|156,606
|156,287
|154,789
|153,345
|174
|Sunnyvale, CA
|155,629
|155,264
|152,030
|153,091
|175
|Bellevue, WA
|151,864
|151,766
|149,791
|152,767
|176
|Hollywood, FL
|153,036
|152,792
|152,427
|152,650
|177
|Denton, TX
|139,861
|141,097
|147,208
|150,353
|178
|Escondido, CA
|151,074
|151,139
|150,679
|150,270
|179
|Joliet, IL
|150,374
|150,221
|150,550
|150,033
|180
|Naperville, IL
|149,559
|149,416
|149,453
|149,936
|181
|Bridgeport, CT
|148,644
|148,165
|148,571
|148,377
|182
|Savannah, GA
|147,768
|147,442
|146,438
|148,004
|183
|Mesquite, TX
|150,227
|149,666
|147,821
|147,899
|184
|Pasadena, TX
|151,897
|151,359
|148,674
|147,662
|185
|Rockford, IL
|148,662
|148,407
|147,595
|146,713
|186
|Pomona, CA
|151,445
|151,033
|147,125
|146,017
|187
|Jackson, MS
|153,705
|152,992
|149,727
|145,995
|188
|Olathe, KS
|141,283
|141,575
|143,427
|145,616
|189
|Gainesville, FL
|141,079
|142,203
|143,955
|145,214
|190
|McAllen, TX
|142,195
|142,395
|143,882
|144,579
|191
|Syracuse, NY
|148,608
|146,792
|145,823
|144,451
|192
|Waco, TX
|140,119
|140,534
|142,336
|143,984
|193
|Visalia, CA
|141,574
|141,859
|142,795
|143,966
|194
|Thornton, CO
|141,862
|142,176
|142,934
|143,282
|195
|Torrance, CA
|147,071
|146,589
|143,509
|141,126
|196
|Fullerton, CA
|143,638
|143,419
|140,559
|140,541
|197
|Columbia, SC
|136,803
|136,186
|136,394
|139,698
|198
|New Haven, CT
|134,024
|133,959
|138,731
|138,915
|199
|Hampton, VA
|137,158
|137,276
|137,847
|138,037
|200
|Miramar, FL
|134,706
|134,502
|135,380
|137,228
|201
|Victorville, CA
|134,802
|134,632
|135,921
|137,221
|202
|Warren, MI
|139,398
|139,101
|138,272
|137,107
|203
|West Valley City, UT
|140,239
|139,967
|139,065
|136,650
|204
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|137,723
|137,742
|136,872
|136,429
|205
|Stamford, CT
|135,451
|135,548
|136,688
|136,188
|206
|Orange, CA
|139,902
|139,428
|137,295
|136,178
|207
|Dayton, OH
|137,624
|137,484
|136,837
|135,944
|208
|Midland, TX
|132,524
|132,876
|131,505
|134,444
|209
|Kent, WA
|136,609
|136,580
|135,182
|134,392
|210
|Elizabeth, NJ
|137,310
|136,651
|135,543
|134,283
|211
|Pasadena, CA
|138,719
|138,304
|135,932
|134,211
|212
|Carrollton, TX
|133,432
|133,557
|133,569
|133,820
|213
|Coral Springs, FL
|134,396
|134,159
|133,141
|133,369
|214
|Sterling Heights, MI
|134,334
|134,112
|133,344
|132,567
|215
|Fargo, ND
|125,952
|125,979
|129,510
|131,444
|216
|Lewisville, TX
|125,688
|126,428
|127,214
|131,215
|217
|Meridian, ID
|117,713
|119,405
|125,774
|129,736
|218
|Norman, OK
|127,991
|128,161
|129,070
|129,627
|219
|Palm Bay, FL
|119,752
|120,154
|122,952
|129,234
|220
|Athens-Clarke, GA
|127,362
|127,243
|127,873
|128,561
|221
|Columbia, MO
|126,233
|126,486
|127,550
|128,555
|222
|Abilene, TX
|125,178
|125,404
|126,160
|127,385
|223
|Pearland, TX
|125,815
|125,989
|125,926
|126,949
|224
|Santa Clara, CA
|127,861
|127,894
|127,958
|126,930
|225
|Round Rock, TX
|119,501
|120,531
|124,041
|126,697
|226
|Topeka, KS
|126,601
|126,419
|126,124
|125,449
|227
|Allentown, PA
|125,858
|125,722
|125,772
|125,094
|228
|Clovis, CA
|120,160
|120,660
|123,007
|124,556
|229
|Simi Valley, CA
|126,373
|126,335
|126,053
|124,398
|230
|College Station, TX
|120,523
|120,763
|122,650
|124,319
|231
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|126,968
|126,770
|126,001
|124,265
|232
|Vallejo, CA
|126,083
|125,886
|124,773
|123,564
|233
|Concord, CA
|125,411
|125,256
|124,337
|122,625
|234
|Rochester, MN
|121,388
|121,565
|121,728
|121,878
|235
|Arvada, CO
|124,402
|124,394
|123,591
|121,581
|236
|Lafayette, LA
|121,398
|121,445
|121,486
|121,389
|237
|Independence, MO
|123,004
|122,974
|122,219
|121,202
|238
|West Palm Beach, FL
|117,315
|117,492
|117,891
|120,932
|239
|Hartford, CT
|121,018
|120,638
|120,867
|120,686
|240
|Wilmington, NC
|115,456
|115,756
|117,792
|120,324
|241
|Lakeland, FL
|112,640
|113,894
|117,258
|120,071
|242
|Billings, MT
|117,142
|117,205
|117,703
|119,960
|243
|Ann Arbor, MI
|123,872
|123,625
|119,070
|119,875
|244
|Fairfield, CA
|119,872
|119,874
|119,835
|119,338
|245
|Berkeley, CA
|124,324
|124,206
|114,810
|118,950
|246
|Richardson, TX
|119,464
|119,323
|118,149
|118,802
|247
|North Charleston, SC
|114,839
|115,563
|117,586
|118,608
|248
|Cambridge, MA
|118,395
|118,349
|118,082
|118,488
|249
|Broken Arrow, OK
|113,556
|113,922
|116,356
|117,911
|250
|Clearwater, FL
|117,387
|117,284
|117,093
|117,027
|251
|West Jordan, UT
|116,962
|117,024
|116,544
|116,664
|252
|Evansville, IN
|117,291
|117,364
|116,670
|115,749
|253
|League City, TX
|114,377
|114,679
|115,611
|115,418
|254
|Antioch, CA
|115,305
|115,251
|114,964
|115,264
|255
|Manchester, NH
|115,653
|115,499
|115,173
|115,141
|256
|High Point, NC
|114,117
|114,225
|114,676
|115,067
|257
|Waterbury, CT
|114,455
|114,293
|114,998
|115,016
|258
|Westminster, CO
|116,315
|116,302
|114,798
|114,533
|259
|Richmond, CA
|116,432
|116,367
|115,731
|114,301
|260
|Carlsbad, CA
|114,735
|114,896
|115,224
|114,160
|261
|Las Cruces, NM
|111,392
|111,699
|112,853
|113,888
|262
|Murrieta, CA
|110,953
|111,318
|113,006
|113,783
|263
|Lowell, MA
|115,550
|115,366
|114,288
|113,608
|264
|Provo, UT
|115,173
|115,102
|114,903
|113,523
|265
|Springfield, IL
|114,414
|114,264
|113,742
|113,273
|266
|Elgin, IL
|114,798
|114,604
|114,031
|113,177
|267
|Odessa, TX
|114,452
|114,926
|112,191
|112,906
|268
|Lansing, MI
|112,657
|112,554
|112,549
|112,537
|269
|Pompano Beach, FL
|112,056
|111,954
|111,516
|112,302
|270
|Beaumont, TX
|115,268
|114,980
|113,638
|112,089
|271
|Temecula, CA
|109,994
|110,013
|110,810
|111,752
|272
|Gresham, OR
|114,255
|114,466
|113,154
|111,621
|273
|Allen, TX
|104,645
|105,537
|107,019
|111,551
|274
|Pueblo, CO
|111,874
|111,891
|111,991
|111,456
|275
|Everett, WA
|110,602
|110,881
|110,958
|111,337
|276
|South Fulton, GA
|108,064
|108,218
|109,325
|111,158
|277
|Peoria, IL
|113,176
|112,850
|111,870
|111,021
|278
|Nampa, ID
|100,310
|101,303
|106,525
|110,951
|279
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|99,627
|104,214
|109,082
|110,602
|280
|Miami Gardens, FL
|111,644
|111,481
|111,648
|110,497
|281
|Santa Maria, CA
|109,695
|109,742
|109,647
|110,125
|282
|Downey, CA
|114,358
|113,973
|111,570
|109,934
|283
|Concord, NC
|105,318
|105,967
|108,029
|109,896
|284
|San Buenaventura (Ventura), CA
|110,736
|110,518
|110,027
|109,527
|285
|Costa Mesa, CA
|111,926
|111,797
|110,885
|109,521
|286
|Sugar Land, TX
|111,032
|110,822
|109,584
|109,414
|287
|Menifee, CA
|102,526
|103,158
|106,365
|109,399
|288
|Tyler, TX
|105,984
|106,276
|107,353
|109,286
|289
|Sparks, NV
|108,457
|108,876
|109,681
|109,226
|290
|Greeley, CO
|108,791
|109,264
|108,631
|109,209
|291
|Rio Rancho, NM
|104,039
|104,361
|105,944
|108,082
|292
|Sandy Springs, GA
|108,068
|108,163
|107,344
|107,763
|293
|Dearborn, MI
|109,961
|109,662
|108,736
|107,710
|294
|Jurupa Valley, CA
|105,054
|105,313
|106,982
|107,609
|295
|Spokane Valley, WA
|102,983
|103,525
|105,796
|107,325
|296
|Hillsboro, OR
|106,438
|106,981
|106,916
|107,299
|297
|Davie, FL
|105,703
|106,024
|105,872
|106,513
|298
|Green Bay, WI
|107,363
|107,254
|106,346
|106,095
|299
|Centennial, CO
|108,422
|108,185
|107,332
|105,865
|300
|Buckeye, AZ
|91,535
|93,754
|101,720
|105,567
Top 20 Largest U.S. Cities by Population
New York City, NY
- Population: 8,335,897
- Nicknames: The Big Apple, The City that Never Sleeps
- Why Move Here? Iconic neighborhoods, world-class dining, and a global financial hub. Expensive but worth every penny!
- Population Shift: -5.3% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $750,000
- Rent: $4,200/month
- Cost of Living: 160 (60% above national average)
- Median Income: $70,663
Los Angeles, CA
- Population: 3,822,238
- Nicknames: City of Angels, La La Land, The Big Orange, Tinseltown
- Why Move Here? Celebs, beaches, and the Hollywood dream. Diversity and sunshine galore!
- Population Shift: -2% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $1.1M
- Rent: $3,580/month
- Cost of Living: 148 (48% above national average)
- Median Income: $69,778
Chicago, IL
- Population: 2,665,039
- Nickname: The Windy City
- Why Move Here? Lakeside beauty, foodie paradise, and architectural wonders. Cold winters but warm hearts!
- Population Shift: -3% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $350,000
- Rent: $2,210/month
- Cost of Living: 111 (11% above national average)
- Median Income: $65,781
Houston, TX
- Population: 2,302,878
- Nicknames: Space City, Bayou City, H Town, The Big Heart
- Why Move Here? Jobs, diversity, and a big Texas welcome. Forbes loves it, and so will you!
- Population Shift: -0.1% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $347,220
- Rent: $1,800/month
- Cost of Living: 94 (6% below national average)
- Median Income: $56,019
Phoenix, AZ
- Population: 1,644,409
- Nicknames: The Valley of the Sun, The Salt River Valley
- Why Move Here? Sun, hikes, and golf. A desert gem with a sunny disposition!
- Population Shift: +2.3% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $475,000
- Rent: $2,200/month
- Cost of Living: 97 (3% below national average)
- Median Income: $64,927
Philadelphia, PA
- Population: 1,567,258
- Nickname: The City of Brotherly Love
- Why Move Here? History, arts, and cheesesteaks. A blend of old and new in every corner!
- Population Shift: -2.3% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $260,000
- Rent: $1,800/month
- Cost of Living: 102 (2% above national average)
- Median Income: $52,649
San Antonio, TX
- Population: 1,472,909
- Nickname: Alamo City
- Why Move Here? History, Tex-Mex, and a vibrant community. A Texas treasure with a heart of gold!
- Population Shift: +2.5% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $303,099
- Rent: $1,800/month
- Cost of Living: 90 (10% below national average)
- Median Income: $55,084
San Diego, CA
- Population: 1,381,162
- Nickname: America’s Finest City
- Why Move Here? Beaches, startups, and sunshine. A coastal paradise with a techy twist!
- Population Shift: -1% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $949,900
- Rent: $3,350/month
- Cost of Living: 150 (50% above national average)
- Median Income: $89,457
Dallas, TX
- Population: 1,299,544
- Nickname: The Big D
- Why Move Here? Innovation, diversity, and a dash of southern charm. Big things happen here!
- Population Shift: -0.4% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $450,000
- Rent: $1,990/month
- Cost of Living: 97 (3% below national average)
- Median Income: $58,231
Austin, TX
- Population: 974,447
- Nicknames: Bat City, The Live Music Capital of the World
- Why Move Here? Tech, tunes, and tacos. A city that’s as unique as its slogan: “Keep Austin Weird”!
- Population Shift: +1.3% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $635,000
- Rent: $2,200/month
- Cost of Living: 107 (7% above national average)
- Median Income: $78,965
Jacksonville, FL
- Population: 971,319
- Nickname: Jax
- Why Move Here? Beach vibes with city perks. Affordable and fun-filled!
- Population Shift: +2.3% (2020-2021)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $304,900
- Rent: $1,750/month
- Cost of Living: 92 (8% below national average)
- Median Income: $58,263
San Jose, CA
- Population: 971,233
- Nickname: The Capital of Silicon Valley
- Why Move Here? Tech hub with a sunny disposition. High living standards for those in tech!
- Population Shift: -0.4% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $1.3M
- Rent: $3,570/month
- Cost of Living: 179 (79% above national average)
- Median Income: $125,075
Fort Worth, TX
- Population: 956,709
- Nicknames: Panther City, Cowtown
- Why Move Here? Western charm with modern amenities. Affordable and welcoming!
- Population Shift: +4.1% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $349,000
- Rent: $2,100/month
- Cost of Living: 95 (5% below national average)
- Median Income: $67,927
Columbus, OH
- Population: 907,971
- Nickname: Arch City
- Why Move Here? Small-town charm with big-city amenities. Young and vibrant!
- Population Shift: +0.2% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $259,900
- Rent: $1,690/month
- Cost of Living: 88 (12% below national average)
- Median Income: $58,575
Charlotte, NC
- Population: 897,720
- Nickname: The Queen City
- Why Move Here? Southern charm meets modern living. Growing and affordable!
- Population Shift: +2.6% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $417,900
- Rent: $2,010/month
- Cost of Living: 100 (national average)
- Median Income: $68,367
Indianapolis, IN
- Population: 880,621
- Nicknames: Naptown, Indy
- Why Move Here? Friendly vibes, family amenities, and the Indy 500. A blend of fun and family!
- Population Shift: -0.8% (2020-2022)
- Housing & Finances:
- Home: $239,900
- Rent: $1,530/month
- Cost of Living: 88 (12% below national average)
- Median Income: $54,321
FAQ
What city has the largest population in 2023?
I couldn’t find the specific data for 2023. However, as of my last update, New York City has traditionally been the most populous city in the U.S. Please refer to the latest census data or the aforementioned Wikipedia page for the most recent figures.
How many cities are in the US in 2023?
The U.S. has thousands of cities, but the exact number can vary based on definitions and incorporations. For a precise count for 2023, you might want to refer to the U.S. Census Bureau or a similar authoritative source.
What cities in the US have a population of 300,000?
Many cities in the U.S. have populations exceeding 300,000. Some examples include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix, among others. The exact list can be found on the aforementioned Wikipedia page.
What will be the biggest US city in 2050?
Predictions about the future can be challenging. As of now, New York City is the largest, but demographic and economic trends could change that. Cities in the Sun Belt, like Phoenix or Houston, have seen rapid growth and could potentially challenge NYC’s position in the future.
What is the largest city in all 50 states?
Answer: Each state has its most populous city. For instance, New York in New York, Los Angeles in California, and Chicago in Illinois. A full list can be found on various demographic research websites or the U.S. Census Bureau’s site.
What is the fastest-growing city in the US?
Answer: The fastest-growing city can vary year by year. In recent years, cities like Austin, TX, and Phoenix, AZ, have been among the fastest-growing. For the latest data, you might want to refer to the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual reports.
What is the world’s largest city?
Answer: The definition of “largest” can vary. If by land area, it’s Hulunbuir, China. By metropolitan area population, it’s Tokyo, Japan. By city proper population, it’s Chongqing, China. However, definitions and boundaries can affect these rankings.
The Bottom Line
Whatever happens, one thing’s for sure: While many large cities aren’t what they were pre-pandemic, they aren’t dead either. Big cities remain big – despite population declines. They also come with the cultural attractions and convenient amenities that many desire.