300 Largest Cities In United States By Population 2023

First off, millennials, now older and wiser, were getting that family vibe. They started trading in their city sneakers for suburban sandals, dreaming of backyards and BBQs. Meanwhile, the sizzling Sun Belt cities, with their tempting job markets and wallet-friendly living costs, became the new “it” places for the working crowd. And let’s not forget our cool Baby Boomers, now enjoying their golden years, who were packing their bags for sunnier spots like Florida and South Carolina. 🌴

The pandemic didn’t just make us pros at baking banana bread; it reshaped where we called home! While some say COVID-19 simply added fuel to the fire of existing moving trends, there’s no denying the big shuffle it caused.

Now, let’s talk leaderboard: Out of the 15 speediest growing cities, the South claimed 10 spots and the West grabbed the other 5. And oh boy, Texas was the star quarterback here! Six out of those 15 cities were flaunting the Lone Star state badge. And the crown jewel? Frisco, TX! This city was strutting around with a whopping 71.1% growth in its population over the decade. Yeehaw!

Before the sneaky COVID-19 came around, U.S. cities were puffing up like party balloons! Every single one of the top 25 mega-cities in the States was on a growth spree from 2010 to 2020. The census peeps spilled the beans: Southern cities were sprinting ahead in the growth race, leaving other regions eating their dust.

So, how did this epic switcheroo happen, and what’s it got in store for Uncle Sam’s real estate game? Dive in, and let’s ride this wave together!

For ten groovy years, America’s big beachside cities were the place to be, gathering folks like a magnet. Then, COVID-19 crashed the party. Suddenly, everyone’s dreaming of backyard BBQs and home offices, making the ‘burbs and sunny Sun Belt spots the new cool kids on the block.

Thanks to the pandemic, our living rooms became our boardrooms. This new remote work era meant that many could swap their tiny city flats with sky-high rents for spacious suburban homes without breaking the bank. The South and West? They rolled out the welcome mat, becoming the go-to places for these city escapees. On the flip side, iconic cities like New York and San Francisco saw their popularity dip. In fact, the U.S. Census Bureau dropped some tea in 2020-2021, revealing the big cities that faced the most significant population drop-offs. Drumroll, please…

New York, NY (-305,465)

Los Angeles, CA (-40,537)

Chicago, IL (-45,175)

Houston, TX (-11,777)

Philadelphia, PA (-24,754)

San Diego, CA (-3,783)

Dallas, TX (-14,777)

San Jose, CA (-27,419)

Indianapolis, IN (-5,343).

Cities with the most growth

So, who were the winners? According to the U.S. Census Bureau May 2022 update, from 2020 to 2021, the 10 cities with the largest numeric increases in population included:

San Antonio, TX (+13,626)

Phoenix, AZ (+13,224)

Fort Worth, TX (+12,916)

Port St. Lucie, FL (+10,771)

North Las Vegas, NV (+9,917)

Cape Coral, FL (+8,220)

Buckeye, AZ (+8,001)

Frisco, TX (+7,933)

New Braunfels, TX (+7,538)

Georgetown, TX (+7,193)

Among the states represented here are Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and Florida. As you can see, warm-weather states in the South and West were (and still are) a clear favorite.

What’s Next on the Housing Horizon?

Imagine a world where you can work from your cozy couch and still rock those PJs! As long as bosses keep giving the green light to flexible work, Americans can pick their dream zip codes. Even the 9-to-5ers might ditch the city hustle for suburban tranquility.

Now, let’s get some tea from Realtor.com’s 2023 Housing Crystal Ball: After riding the wild rollercoaster of recent housing mania, 2023 might feel like a calm carousel ride. Remember the slowdown when mortgage rates shot up in 2022? Yep, that’s expected to keep cruising. Home prices might chill a bit, but don’t expect a full-on winter wonderland for buyers.

Here’s the twist: Even as the Fed tries to gently land the economy, rising mortgage rates won’t turn the housing scene into a buyer’s paradise. Sure, there’ll be more “For Sale” signs popping up, but those price tags? Still sky-high. And with everyone tightening their belts, dreams of snagging a bargain might remain just that – dreams.

2023 might just be the year of the “Meh Market.” Not a party for buyers, nor a fiesta for sellers. It’s like both sides waiting for the other to make the first move on the dance floor.

For those brave souls ready to dive in, here’s the game plan: Stay updated, think outside the box, and pack a whole lotta patience. It’s gonna be a wild ride, but with the right moves, you can still score a win! 🎢🏡🎉

Rank Geographic Area April 1, 2021

Estimates Base Population Estimate (as of July 1) 2021 2022 2023 1 New York, NY 8,804,194 8,740,647 8,459,001 8,335,897 2 Los Angeles, CA 3,898,767 3,895,836 3,837,986 3,822,238 3 Chicago, IL 2,746,352 2,740,076 2,698,029 2,665,039 4 Houston, TX 2,301,572 2,299,867 2,291,655 2,302,878 5 Phoenix, AZ 1,608,190 1,612,337 1,625,356 1,644,409 6 Philadelphia, PA 1,603,799 1,600,600 1,589,480 1,567,258 7 San Antonio, TX 1,434,367 1,439,225 1,454,020 1,472,909 8 San Diego, CA 1,386,960 1,386,872 1,374,484 1,381,162 9 Dallas, TX 1,304,317 1,303,641 1,290,711 1,299,544 10 Austin, TX 961,900 965,768 969,343 974,447 11 Jacksonville, FL 949,616 951,707 956,911 971,319 12 San Jose, CA 1,013,221 1,009,830 981,466 971,233 13 Fort Worth, TX 918,937 923,576 937,539 956,709 14 Columbus, OH 905,839 906,266 903,051 907,971 15 Charlotte, NC 874,607 875,115 882,503 897,720 16 Indianapolis, IN 887,661 887,153 882,420 880,621 17 San Francisco, CA 873,959 870,393 811,253 808,437 18 Seattle, WA 737,018 740,520 731,507 749,256 19 Denver, CO 715,538 717,556 711,323 713,252 20 Oklahoma City, OK 681,084 683,024 688,361 694,800 21 Nashville-Davidson, TN 689,454 689,725 678,134 683,622 22 El Paso, TX 678,697 679,040 678,475 677,456 23 Washington, D.C. 689,546 670,868 668,791 671,803 24 Las Vegas, NV 644,866 646,737 650,770 656,274 25 Boston, MA 675,632 671,570 654,537 650,706 26 Portland. OR 652,518 653,294 643,375 635,067 27 Louisville/Jefferson County, KY 632,550 632,441 627,709 624,444 28 Memphis, TN 631,539 631,168 625,982 621,056 29 Detroit, MI 639,115 637,342 628,167 620,376 30 Baltimore, MD 585,693 583,139 576,981 569,931 31 Milwaukee, WI 577,225 576,511 565,840 563,305 32 Albuquerque, NM 564,581 564,855 563,108 561,008 33 Tucson, AZ 542,656 542,676 541,234 546,574 34 Fresno, CA 542,252 542,447 543,910 545,567 35 Sacramento, CA 524,924 525,668 525,951 528,001 36 Mesa, AZ 504,300 505,863 509,339 512,498 37 Kansas City, MO 507,971 508,183 508,949 509,297 38 Atlanta, GA 498,722 499,868 492,667 499,127 39 Colorado Springs, CO 479,016 480,292 483,328 486,248 40 Omaha, NE 491,743 492,601 488,508 485,153 41 Raleigh, NC 467,762 464,320 469,892 476,587 42 Virginia Beach, VA 459,471 459,646 458,680 455,618 43 Long Beach, CA 466,775 465,448 454,334 451,307 44 Miami, FL 442,260 442,799 441,999 449,514 45 Oakland, CA 440,660 440,873 436,291 430,553 46 Minneapolis, MN 429,985 430,684 424,635 425,096 47 Tulsa, OK 413,123 413,603 412,770 411,867 48 Bakersfield, CA 404,440 405,181 409,079 410,647 49 Tampa, FL 384,661 387,908 392,893 398,173 50 Wichita, KS 397,547 398,003 396,679 396,192 51 Arlington, TX 394,257 394,212 393,278 394,602 52 Aurora, CO 386,324 386,749 390,370 393,537 53 New Orleans, LA 383,998 383,218 377,063 369,749 54 Cleveland, OH 372,632 371,817 365,389 361,607 55 Anaheim, CA 346,825 347,105 346,174 344,461 56 Honolulu, HI 350,966 348,387 346,594 343,421 57 Henderson, NV 317,310 319,039 322,421 331,415 58 Stockton, CA 320,810 321,023 322,607 321,819 59 Riverside, CA 315,014 315,469 313,912 320,764 60 Lexington-Fayette, KY 322,567 322,613 320,473 320,347 61 Corpus Christi, TX 317,863 318,047 317,828 316,239 62 Orlando, FL 307,683 307,733 309,854 316,081 63 Irvine, CA 307,665 308,974 305,096 313,685 64 Cincinnati, OH 309,561 309,574 308,685 309,513 65 Santa Ana, CA 310,555 309,921 308,771 308,189 66 Newark, NJ 311,552 310,613 307,312 305,344 67 St. Paul, MN 311,518 311,130 307,150 303,176 68 Pittsburgh, PA 302,958 302,762 305,441 302,898 69 Greensboro, NC 299,101 296,916 299,225 301,115 70 Lincoln, NE 291,105 291,576 291,476 292,627 71 Durham, NC 283,588 284,362 289,177 291,928 72 Plano, TX 285,469 286,388 288,696 289,547 73 Anchorage, AK 291,244 290,866 288,702 287,145 74 Jersey City, NJ 292,754 291,919 284,642 286,670 75 St. Louis, MI 301,574 300,483 293,562 286,578 76 Chandler, AZ 276,010 277,327 279,479 280,711 77 North Las Vegas, NV 259,520 261,191 271,124 280,543 78 Chula Vista, CA 275,500 276,041 277,008 279,170 79 Buffalo, NY 278,301 277,620 277,845 276,486 80 Gilbert, AZ 267,932 269,157 273,205 275,346 81 Reno, NV 264,147 264,965 270,025 273,448 82 Madison, WI 269,769 270,313 267,871 272,903 83 Fort Wayne, IN 263,914 264,361 266,372 267,927 84 Toledo, OH 270,880 270,266 268,744 266,301 85 Lubbock, TX 257,157 257,974 261,199 263,930 86 St. Petersburg, FL 258,356 258,997 259,083 261,256 87 Laredo, TX 255,212 255,479 255,895 256,187 88 Irving, TX 256,687 256,866 254,561 254,715 89 Chesapeake, VA 249,415 249,803 251,739 252,488 90 Glendale, AZ 248,374 248,904 249,893 252,136 91 Winston-Salem city, NC 249,562 249,793 250,922 251,350 92 Scottsdale, AZ 241,339 241,866 242,780 243,050 93 Garland, TX 246,001 245,450 242,189 240,854 94 Boise City, ID 235,712 236,018 238,021 236,634 95 Norfolk, VA 238,001 237,738 235,025 232,995 96 Port St. Lucie, FL 204,856 206,808 217,903 231,790 97 Spokane, WA 228,978 229,187 229,674 230,160 98 Richmond, VA 226,618 227,008 227,602 229,395 99 Fremont, CA 230,493 230,194 226,532 223,871 100 Huntsville, AL 215,052 216,344 218,672 221,933 101 Tacoma, WA 219,175 219,693 219,593 221,776 102 Baton Rouge, LA 226,916 226,265 224,076 221,453 103 Santa Clarita, CA 228,679 228,065 224,320 221,345 104 San Bernardino, CA 222,068 222,028 221,242 220,328 105 Hialeah, FL 223,123 222,390 220,980 220,292 106 Frisco, TX 200,536 202,742 211,081 219,587 107 Modesto, CA 218,467 218,654 218,948 218,069 108 Cape Coral, FL 193,994 195,408 203,975 216,992 109 Fontana, CA 208,387 208,620 210,540 212,475 110 Moreno Valley, CA 208,640 209,107 211,564 211,924 111 Des Moines, IA 214,125 213,814 212,538 211,034 112 Rochester, NY 211,321 211,167 211,207 209,352 113 Fayetteville, NC 208,470 208,104 209,669 208,873 114 Yonkers, NY 211,585 210,989 209,942 208,121 115 McKinney, TX 195,326 197,474 203,427 207,507 116 Worcester, MA 206,519 205,063 205,660 205,319 117 Salt Lake City, UT 199,711 200,658 201,165 204,657 118 Little Rock, AR 202,562 202,622 202,230 202,864 119 Columbus, GA 206,922 206,998 205,024 202,616 120 Augusta-Richmond, GA 202,080 202,000 200,838 202,096 121 Sioux Falls, SD 192,700 193,409 196,802 202,078 122 Grand Prairie, TX 196,138 196,278 197,427 201,843 123 Tallahassee, FL 196,171 197,926 200,289 201,731 124 Amarillo, TX 200,377 200,507 200,852 201,291 125 Oxnard, CA 202,067 202,244 202,054 200,415 126 Peoria, AZ 190,966 191,961 194,973 197,866 127 Overland Park, KS 197,249 197,722 197,597 197,726 128 Montgomery, AL 200,586 200,024 198,469 196,986 129 Birmingham, AL 200,646 200,329 197,823 196,910 130 Grand Rapids, MI 198,893 198,698 197,751 196,908 131 Knoxville, TN 190,728 191,478 193,598 195,889 132 Vancouver, WA 190,888 191,259 192,759 194,512 133 Huntington Beach, CA 198,723 198,410 196,463 194,310 134 Providence, RI 190,932 190,728 190,081 189,563 135 Brownsville, TX 186,717 186,990 187,957 189,382 136 Glendale, 196,534 195,995 192,272 189,221 137 Akron, OH 190,416 190,130 188,550 188,509 138 Tempe, AZ 180,576 181,680 181,040 185,950 139 Newport News, VA 186,243 186,033 184,764 184,306 140 Chattanooga, TN 181,057 181,560 181,163 184,086 141 Mobile, AL 187,048 186,611 185,017 183,289 142 Fort Lauderdale, FL 182,775 182,880 182,011 183,146 143 Cary, NC 174,763 175,510 177,463 180,388 144 Shreveport, LA 187,587 186,827 183,328 180,153 145 Ontario, CA 175,266 175,852 177,845 179,061 146 Eugene, OR 177,195 177,389 177,953 177,923 147 Aurora, IL 180,526 180,197 179,336 177,866 148 Elk Grove, CA 176,141 176,732 178,283 177,558 149 Salem, OR 175,472 175,931 178,105 177,487 150 Santa Rosa, CA 178,128 177,835 177,149 177,181 151 Clarksville, TN 166,739 167,499 170,912 176,974 152 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 174,624 174,571 175,169 176,336 153 Oceanside, CA 174,048 173,914 172,919 172,199 154 Springfield, MO 169,168 169,164 169,255 170,067 155 Pembroke Pines, FL 171,182 171,062 169,635 169,876 156 Garden Grove, CA 171,973 171,759 170,511 169,254 157 Fort Collins, CO 169,827 169,979 169,266 169,249 158 Lancaster, CA 173,511 173,040 170,074 169,185 159 Palmdale, CA 169,415 168,863 165,452 163,463 160 Murfreesboro, TN 152,775 153,737 156,675 162,398 161 Salinas, CA 163,542 163,296 163,076 161,020 162 Corona, CA 157,154 157,549 159,782 159,567 163 Killeen, TX 153,143 153,726 156,959 159,172 164 Hayward, CA 162,948 162,602 158,445 156,754 165 Paterson, NJ 159,759 159,153 157,905 156,661 166 Macon-Bibb, GA 157,347 157,025 155,985 156,197 167 Lakewood, CO 155,975 156,236 157,109 156,120 168 Alexandria, VA 159,461 159,125 155,203 155,525 169 Roseville, CA 147,796 148,486 152,095 154,817 170 Surprise, AZ 143,158 144,395 149,325 154,198 171 Springfield, MA 155,931 155,407 154,948 154,064 172 Charleston, SC 150,288 150,742 151,783 153,672 173 Kansas City, KS 156,606 156,287 154,789 153,345 174 Sunnyvale, CA 155,629 155,264 152,030 153,091 175 Bellevue, WA 151,864 151,766 149,791 152,767 176 Hollywood, FL 153,036 152,792 152,427 152,650 177 Denton, TX 139,861 141,097 147,208 150,353 178 Escondido, CA 151,074 151,139 150,679 150,270 179 Joliet, IL 150,374 150,221 150,550 150,033 180 Naperville, IL 149,559 149,416 149,453 149,936 181 Bridgeport, CT 148,644 148,165 148,571 148,377 182 Savannah, GA 147,768 147,442 146,438 148,004 183 Mesquite, TX 150,227 149,666 147,821 147,899 184 Pasadena, TX 151,897 151,359 148,674 147,662 185 Rockford, IL 148,662 148,407 147,595 146,713 186 Pomona, CA 151,445 151,033 147,125 146,017 187 Jackson, MS 153,705 152,992 149,727 145,995 188 Olathe, KS 141,283 141,575 143,427 145,616 189 Gainesville, FL 141,079 142,203 143,955 145,214 190 McAllen, TX 142,195 142,395 143,882 144,579 191 Syracuse, NY 148,608 146,792 145,823 144,451 192 Waco, TX 140,119 140,534 142,336 143,984 193 Visalia, CA 141,574 141,859 142,795 143,966 194 Thornton, CO 141,862 142,176 142,934 143,282 195 Torrance, CA 147,071 146,589 143,509 141,126 196 Fullerton, CA 143,638 143,419 140,559 140,541 197 Columbia, SC 136,803 136,186 136,394 139,698 198 New Haven, CT 134,024 133,959 138,731 138,915 199 Hampton, VA 137,158 137,276 137,847 138,037 200 Miramar, FL 134,706 134,502 135,380 137,228 201 Victorville, CA 134,802 134,632 135,921 137,221 202 Warren, MI 139,398 139,101 138,272 137,107 203 West Valley City, UT 140,239 139,967 139,065 136,650 204 Cedar Rapids, IA 137,723 137,742 136,872 136,429 205 Stamford, CT 135,451 135,548 136,688 136,188 206 Orange, CA 139,902 139,428 137,295 136,178 207 Dayton, OH 137,624 137,484 136,837 135,944 208 Midland, TX 132,524 132,876 131,505 134,444 209 Kent, WA 136,609 136,580 135,182 134,392 210 Elizabeth, NJ 137,310 136,651 135,543 134,283 211 Pasadena, CA 138,719 138,304 135,932 134,211 212 Carrollton, TX 133,432 133,557 133,569 133,820 213 Coral Springs, FL 134,396 134,159 133,141 133,369 214 Sterling Heights, MI 134,334 134,112 133,344 132,567 215 Fargo, ND 125,952 125,979 129,510 131,444 216 Lewisville, TX 125,688 126,428 127,214 131,215 217 Meridian, ID 117,713 119,405 125,774 129,736 218 Norman, OK 127,991 128,161 129,070 129,627 219 Palm Bay, FL 119,752 120,154 122,952 129,234 220 Athens-Clarke, GA 127,362 127,243 127,873 128,561 221 Columbia, MO 126,233 126,486 127,550 128,555 222 Abilene, TX 125,178 125,404 126,160 127,385 223 Pearland, TX 125,815 125,989 125,926 126,949 224 Santa Clara, CA 127,861 127,894 127,958 126,930 225 Round Rock, TX 119,501 120,531 124,041 126,697 226 Topeka, KS 126,601 126,419 126,124 125,449 227 Allentown, PA 125,858 125,722 125,772 125,094 228 Clovis, CA 120,160 120,660 123,007 124,556 229 Simi Valley, CA 126,373 126,335 126,053 124,398 230 College Station, TX 120,523 120,763 122,650 124,319 231 Thousand Oaks, CA 126,968 126,770 126,001 124,265 232 Vallejo, CA 126,083 125,886 124,773 123,564 233 Concord, CA 125,411 125,256 124,337 122,625 234 Rochester, MN 121,388 121,565 121,728 121,878 235 Arvada, CO 124,402 124,394 123,591 121,581 236 Lafayette, LA 121,398 121,445 121,486 121,389 237 Independence, MO 123,004 122,974 122,219 121,202 238 West Palm Beach, FL 117,315 117,492 117,891 120,932 239 Hartford, CT 121,018 120,638 120,867 120,686 240 Wilmington, NC 115,456 115,756 117,792 120,324 241 Lakeland, FL 112,640 113,894 117,258 120,071 242 Billings, MT 117,142 117,205 117,703 119,960 243 Ann Arbor, MI 123,872 123,625 119,070 119,875 244 Fairfield, CA 119,872 119,874 119,835 119,338 245 Berkeley, CA 124,324 124,206 114,810 118,950 246 Richardson, TX 119,464 119,323 118,149 118,802 247 North Charleston, SC 114,839 115,563 117,586 118,608 248 Cambridge, MA 118,395 118,349 118,082 118,488 249 Broken Arrow, OK 113,556 113,922 116,356 117,911 250 Clearwater, FL 117,387 117,284 117,093 117,027 251 West Jordan, UT 116,962 117,024 116,544 116,664 252 Evansville, IN 117,291 117,364 116,670 115,749 253 League City, TX 114,377 114,679 115,611 115,418 254 Antioch, CA 115,305 115,251 114,964 115,264 255 Manchester, NH 115,653 115,499 115,173 115,141 256 High Point, NC 114,117 114,225 114,676 115,067 257 Waterbury, CT 114,455 114,293 114,998 115,016 258 Westminster, CO 116,315 116,302 114,798 114,533 259 Richmond, CA 116,432 116,367 115,731 114,301 260 Carlsbad, CA 114,735 114,896 115,224 114,160 261 Las Cruces, NM 111,392 111,699 112,853 113,888 262 Murrieta, CA 110,953 111,318 113,006 113,783 263 Lowell, MA 115,550 115,366 114,288 113,608 264 Provo, UT 115,173 115,102 114,903 113,523 265 Springfield, IL 114,414 114,264 113,742 113,273 266 Elgin, IL 114,798 114,604 114,031 113,177 267 Odessa, TX 114,452 114,926 112,191 112,906 268 Lansing, MI 112,657 112,554 112,549 112,537 269 Pompano Beach, FL 112,056 111,954 111,516 112,302 270 Beaumont, TX 115,268 114,980 113,638 112,089 271 Temecula, CA 109,994 110,013 110,810 111,752 272 Gresham, OR 114,255 114,466 113,154 111,621 273 Allen, TX 104,645 105,537 107,019 111,551 274 Pueblo, CO 111,874 111,891 111,991 111,456 275 Everett, WA 110,602 110,881 110,958 111,337 276 South Fulton, GA 108,064 108,218 109,325 111,158 277 Peoria, IL 113,176 112,850 111,870 111,021 278 Nampa, ID 100,310 101,303 106,525 110,951 279 Tuscaloosa, AL 99,627 104,214 109,082 110,602 280 Miami Gardens, FL 111,644 111,481 111,648 110,497 281 Santa Maria, CA 109,695 109,742 109,647 110,125 282 Downey, CA 114,358 113,973 111,570 109,934 283 Concord, NC 105,318 105,967 108,029 109,896 284 San Buenaventura (Ventura), CA 110,736 110,518 110,027 109,527 285 Costa Mesa, CA 111,926 111,797 110,885 109,521 286 Sugar Land, TX 111,032 110,822 109,584 109,414 287 Menifee, CA 102,526 103,158 106,365 109,399 288 Tyler, TX 105,984 106,276 107,353 109,286 289 Sparks, NV 108,457 108,876 109,681 109,226 290 Greeley, CO 108,791 109,264 108,631 109,209 291 Rio Rancho, NM 104,039 104,361 105,944 108,082 292 Sandy Springs, GA 108,068 108,163 107,344 107,763 293 Dearborn, MI 109,961 109,662 108,736 107,710 294 Jurupa Valley, CA 105,054 105,313 106,982 107,609 295 Spokane Valley, WA 102,983 103,525 105,796 107,325 296 Hillsboro, OR 106,438 106,981 106,916 107,299 297 Davie, FL 105,703 106,024 105,872 106,513 298 Green Bay, WI 107,363 107,254 106,346 106,095 299 Centennial, CO 108,422 108,185 107,332 105,865 300 Buckeye, AZ 91,535 93,754 101,720 105,567

Top 20 Largest U.S. Cities by Population

New York City, NY

Population: 8,335,897

Nicknames: The Big Apple, The City that Never Sleeps

Why Move Here? Iconic neighborhoods, world-class dining, and a global financial hub. Expensive but worth every penny!

Population Shift: -5.3% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $750,000 Rent: $4,200/month Cost of Living: 160 (60% above national average) Median Income: $70,663



Los Angeles, CA

Population: 3,822,238

Nicknames: City of Angels, La La Land, The Big Orange, Tinseltown

Why Move Here? Celebs, beaches, and the Hollywood dream. Diversity and sunshine galore!

Population Shift: -2% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $1.1M Rent: $3,580/month Cost of Living: 148 (48% above national average) Median Income: $69,778



Chicago, IL

Population: 2,665,039

Nickname: The Windy City

Why Move Here? Lakeside beauty, foodie paradise, and architectural wonders. Cold winters but warm hearts!

Population Shift: -3% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $350,000 Rent: $2,210/month Cost of Living: 111 (11% above national average) Median Income: $65,781



Houston, TX

Population: 2,302,878

Nicknames: Space City, Bayou City, H Town, The Big Heart

Why Move Here? Jobs, diversity, and a big Texas welcome. Forbes loves it, and so will you!

Population Shift: -0.1% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $347,220 Rent: $1,800/month Cost of Living: 94 (6% below national average) Median Income: $56,019



Phoenix, AZ

Population: 1,644,409

Nicknames: The Valley of the Sun, The Salt River Valley

Why Move Here? Sun, hikes, and golf. A desert gem with a sunny disposition!

Population Shift: +2.3% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $475,000 Rent: $2,200/month Cost of Living: 97 (3% below national average) Median Income: $64,927



Philadelphia, PA

Population: 1,567,258

Nickname: The City of Brotherly Love

Why Move Here? History, arts, and cheesesteaks. A blend of old and new in every corner!

Population Shift: -2.3% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $260,000 Rent: $1,800/month Cost of Living: 102 (2% above national average) Median Income: $52,649



San Antonio, TX

Population: 1,472,909

Nickname: Alamo City

Why Move Here? History, Tex-Mex, and a vibrant community. A Texas treasure with a heart of gold!

Population Shift: +2.5% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $303,099 Rent: $1,800/month Cost of Living: 90 (10% below national average) Median Income: $55,084



San Diego, CA

Population: 1,381,162

Nickname: America’s Finest City

Why Move Here? Beaches, startups, and sunshine. A coastal paradise with a techy twist!

Population Shift: -1% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $949,900 Rent: $3,350/month Cost of Living: 150 (50% above national average) Median Income: $89,457



Dallas, TX

Population: 1,299,544

Nickname: The Big D

Why Move Here? Innovation, diversity, and a dash of southern charm. Big things happen here!

Population Shift: -0.4% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $450,000 Rent: $1,990/month Cost of Living: 97 (3% below national average) Median Income: $58,231



Austin, TX

Population: 974,447

Nicknames: Bat City, The Live Music Capital of the World

Why Move Here? Tech, tunes, and tacos. A city that’s as unique as its slogan: “Keep Austin Weird”!

Population Shift: +1.3% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $635,000 Rent: $2,200/month Cost of Living: 107 (7% above national average) Median Income: $78,965



Jacksonville, FL

Population: 971,319

Nickname: Jax

Why Move Here? Beach vibes with city perks. Affordable and fun-filled!

Population Shift: +2.3% (2020-2021)

Housing & Finances: Home: $304,900 Rent: $1,750/month Cost of Living: 92 (8% below national average) Median Income: $58,263



San Jose, CA

Population: 971,233

Nickname: The Capital of Silicon Valley

Why Move Here? Tech hub with a sunny disposition. High living standards for those in tech!

Population Shift: -0.4% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $1.3M Rent: $3,570/month Cost of Living: 179 (79% above national average) Median Income: $125,075



Fort Worth, TX

Population: 956,709

Nicknames: Panther City, Cowtown

Why Move Here? Western charm with modern amenities. Affordable and welcoming!

Population Shift: +4.1% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $349,000 Rent: $2,100/month Cost of Living: 95 (5% below national average) Median Income: $67,927



Columbus, OH

Population: 907,971

Nickname: Arch City

Why Move Here? Small-town charm with big-city amenities. Young and vibrant!

Population Shift: +0.2% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $259,900 Rent: $1,690/month Cost of Living: 88 (12% below national average) Median Income: $58,575



Charlotte, NC

Population: 897,720

Nickname: The Queen City

Why Move Here? Southern charm meets modern living. Growing and affordable!

Population Shift: +2.6% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $417,900 Rent: $2,010/month Cost of Living: 100 (national average) Median Income: $68,367



Indianapolis, IN

Population: 880,621

Nicknames: Naptown, Indy

Why Move Here? Friendly vibes, family amenities, and the Indy 500. A blend of fun and family!

Population Shift: -0.8% (2020-2022)

Housing & Finances: Home: $239,900 Rent: $1,530/month Cost of Living: 88 (12% below national average) Median Income: $54,321



FAQ

What city has the largest population in 2023?

I couldn’t find the specific data for 2023. However, as of my last update, New York City has traditionally been the most populous city in the U.S. Please refer to the latest census data or the aforementioned Wikipedia page for the most recent figures.

How many cities are in the US in 2023?

The U.S. has thousands of cities, but the exact number can vary based on definitions and incorporations. For a precise count for 2023, you might want to refer to the U.S. Census Bureau or a similar authoritative source.

What cities in the US have a population of 300,000?

Many cities in the U.S. have populations exceeding 300,000. Some examples include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix, among others. The exact list can be found on the aforementioned Wikipedia page.

What will be the biggest US city in 2050?

Predictions about the future can be challenging. As of now, New York City is the largest, but demographic and economic trends could change that. Cities in the Sun Belt, like Phoenix or Houston, have seen rapid growth and could potentially challenge NYC’s position in the future.

What is the largest city in all 50 states?

Answer: Each state has its most populous city. For instance, New York in New York, Los Angeles in California, and Chicago in Illinois. A full list can be found on various demographic research websites or the U.S. Census Bureau’s site.

What is the fastest-growing city in the US?

Answer: The fastest-growing city can vary year by year. In recent years, cities like Austin, TX, and Phoenix, AZ, have been among the fastest-growing. For the latest data, you might want to refer to the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual reports.

What is the world’s largest city?

Answer: The definition of “largest” can vary. If by land area, it’s Hulunbuir, China. By metropolitan area population, it’s Tokyo, Japan. By city proper population, it’s Chongqing, China. However, definitions and boundaries can affect these rankings.

The Bottom Line

Whatever happens, one thing’s for sure: While many large cities aren’t what they were pre-pandemic, they aren’t dead either. Big cities remain big – despite population declines. They also come with the cultural attractions and convenient amenities that many desire.