300 Largest Cities In United States By Population 2023

by Michael Rivera
For ten groovy years, America’s big beachside cities were the place to be, gathering folks like a magnet. Then, COVID-19 crashed the party. Suddenly, everyone’s dreaming of backyard BBQs and home offices, making the ‘burbs and sunny Sun Belt spots the new cool kids on the block.

So, how did this epic switcheroo happen, and what’s it got in store for Uncle Sam’s real estate game? Dive in, and let’s ride this wave together!

Top 10 Largest U.S. Metro Areas by Population in 2023

  1. New York, New York – 18,937,000
  2. Los Angeles, California – 12,534,000
  3. Chicago, Illinois – 8,937,000
  4. Houston, Texas – 6,707,000
  5. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas – 6,574,000
  6. Miami, Florida – 6,265,000
  7. Atlanta, Georgia – 6,106,000
  8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – 5,785,000
  9. Washington, D.C. – 5,490,000
  10. Phoenix, Arizona – 4,717,000

Big Cities Were Like Party Balloons

Before the sneaky COVID-19 came around, U.S. cities were puffing up like party balloons!  Every single one of the top 25 mega-cities in the States was on a growth spree from 2010 to 2020. The census peeps spilled the beans: Southern cities were sprinting ahead in the growth race, leaving other regions eating their dust.

Now, let’s talk leaderboard: Out of the 15 speediest growing cities, the South claimed 10 spots and the West grabbed the other 5. And oh boy, Texas was the star quarterback here! Six out of those 15 cities were flaunting the Lone Star state badge. And the crown jewel? Frisco, TX!  This city was strutting around with a whopping 71.1% growth in its population over the decade. Yeehaw! 

The Great Shuffle: Sun, Suburbs, and Slippers 

The pandemic didn’t just make us pros at baking banana bread; it reshaped where we called home! While some say COVID-19 simply added fuel to the fire of existing moving trends, there’s no denying the big shuffle it caused.

First off, millennials, now older and wiser, were getting that family vibe. They started trading in their city sneakers for suburban sandals, dreaming of backyards and BBQs. Meanwhile, the sizzling Sun Belt cities, with their tempting job markets and wallet-friendly living costs, became the new “it” places for the working crowd. And let’s not forget our cool Baby Boomers, now enjoying their golden years, who were packing their bags for sunnier spots like Florida and South Carolina. 🌴

Population changes and remote work

Thanks to the pandemic, our living rooms became our boardrooms. This new remote work era meant that many could swap their tiny city flats with sky-high rents for spacious suburban homes without breaking the bank. The South and West? They rolled out the welcome mat, becoming the go-to places for these city escapees. On the flip side, iconic cities like New York and San Francisco saw their popularity dip. In fact, the U.S. Census Bureau dropped some tea in 2020-2021, revealing the big cities that faced the most significant population drop-offs. Drumroll, please… 

  • New York, NY (-305,465)
  • Los Angeles, CA (-40,537)
  • Chicago, IL (-45,175)
  • Houston, TX (-11,777)
  • Philadelphia, PA (-24,754)
  • San Diego, CA (-3,783)
  • Dallas, TX (-14,777)
  • San Jose, CA (-27,419)
  • Indianapolis, IN (-5,343).

Cities with the most growth

So, who were the winners? According to the U.S. Census Bureau May 2022 update, from 2020 to 2021, the 10 cities with the largest numeric increases in population included:

  • San Antonio, TX (+13,626)
  • Phoenix, AZ (+13,224)
  • Fort Worth, TX (+12,916)
  • Port St. Lucie, FL (+10,771)
  • North Las Vegas, NV (+9,917)
  • Cape Coral, FL (+8,220)
  • Buckeye, AZ (+8,001)
  • Frisco, TX (+7,933)
  • New Braunfels, TX (+7,538)
  • Georgetown, TX (+7,193)

Among the states represented here are Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and Florida. As you can see, warm-weather states in the South and West were (and still are) a clear favorite.

What’s Next on the Housing Horizon? 

Imagine a world where you can work from your cozy couch and still rock those PJs! As long as bosses keep giving the green light to flexible work, Americans can pick their dream zip codes. Even the 9-to-5ers might ditch the city hustle for suburban tranquility.

Now, let’s get some tea from Realtor.com’s 2023 Housing Crystal Ball: After riding the wild rollercoaster of recent housing mania, 2023 might feel like a calm carousel ride. Remember the slowdown when mortgage rates shot up in 2022? Yep, that’s expected to keep cruising. Home prices might chill a bit, but don’t expect a full-on winter wonderland for buyers.

Here’s the twist: Even as the Fed tries to gently land the economy, rising mortgage rates won’t turn the housing scene into a buyer’s paradise. Sure, there’ll be more “For Sale” signs popping up, but those price tags? Still sky-high. And with everyone tightening their belts, dreams of snagging a bargain might remain just that – dreams.

2023 might just be the year of the “Meh Market.” Not a party for buyers, nor a fiesta for sellers. It’s like both sides waiting for the other to make the first move on the dance floor.

For those brave souls ready to dive in, here’s the game plan: Stay updated, think outside the box, and pack a whole lotta patience. It’s gonna be a wild ride, but with the right moves, you can still score a win! 🎢🏡🎉

Rank Geographic Area April 1, 2021
Estimates Base		 Population Estimate (as of July 1)
2021 2022 2023
1 New York, NY 8,804,194 8,740,647 8,459,001 8,335,897
2 Los Angeles, CA 3,898,767 3,895,836 3,837,986 3,822,238
3 Chicago, IL 2,746,352 2,740,076 2,698,029 2,665,039
4 Houston, TX 2,301,572 2,299,867 2,291,655 2,302,878
5 Phoenix, AZ 1,608,190 1,612,337 1,625,356 1,644,409
6 Philadelphia, PA 1,603,799 1,600,600 1,589,480 1,567,258
7 San Antonio, TX 1,434,367 1,439,225 1,454,020 1,472,909
8 San Diego, CA 1,386,960 1,386,872 1,374,484 1,381,162
9 Dallas, TX 1,304,317 1,303,641 1,290,711 1,299,544
10 Austin, TX 961,900 965,768 969,343 974,447
11 Jacksonville, FL 949,616 951,707 956,911 971,319
12 San Jose, CA 1,013,221 1,009,830 981,466 971,233
13 Fort Worth, TX 918,937 923,576 937,539 956,709
14 Columbus, OH 905,839 906,266 903,051 907,971
15 Charlotte, NC 874,607 875,115 882,503 897,720
16 Indianapolis, IN 887,661 887,153 882,420 880,621
17 San Francisco, CA 873,959 870,393 811,253 808,437
18 Seattle, WA 737,018 740,520 731,507 749,256
19 Denver, CO 715,538 717,556 711,323 713,252
20 Oklahoma City, OK 681,084 683,024 688,361 694,800
21 Nashville-Davidson, TN 689,454 689,725 678,134 683,622
22 El Paso, TX 678,697 679,040 678,475 677,456
23 Washington, D.C. 689,546 670,868 668,791 671,803
24 Las Vegas, NV 644,866 646,737 650,770 656,274
25 Boston, MA 675,632 671,570 654,537 650,706
26 Portland. OR 652,518 653,294 643,375 635,067
27 Louisville/Jefferson County, KY 632,550 632,441 627,709 624,444
28 Memphis, TN 631,539 631,168 625,982 621,056
29 Detroit, MI 639,115 637,342 628,167 620,376
30 Baltimore, MD 585,693 583,139 576,981 569,931
31 Milwaukee, WI 577,225 576,511 565,840 563,305
32 Albuquerque, NM 564,581 564,855 563,108 561,008
33 Tucson, AZ 542,656 542,676 541,234 546,574
34 Fresno, CA 542,252 542,447 543,910 545,567
35 Sacramento, CA 524,924 525,668 525,951 528,001
36 Mesa, AZ 504,300 505,863 509,339 512,498
37 Kansas City, MO 507,971 508,183 508,949 509,297
38 Atlanta, GA 498,722 499,868 492,667 499,127
39 Colorado Springs, CO 479,016 480,292 483,328 486,248
40 Omaha, NE 491,743 492,601 488,508 485,153
41 Raleigh, NC 467,762 464,320 469,892 476,587
42 Virginia Beach, VA 459,471 459,646 458,680 455,618
43 Long Beach, CA 466,775 465,448 454,334 451,307
44 Miami, FL 442,260 442,799 441,999 449,514
45 Oakland, CA 440,660 440,873 436,291 430,553
46 Minneapolis, MN 429,985 430,684 424,635 425,096
47 Tulsa, OK 413,123 413,603 412,770 411,867
48 Bakersfield, CA 404,440 405,181 409,079 410,647
49 Tampa, FL 384,661 387,908 392,893 398,173
50 Wichita, KS 397,547 398,003 396,679 396,192
51 Arlington, TX 394,257 394,212 393,278 394,602
52 Aurora, CO 386,324 386,749 390,370 393,537
53 New Orleans, LA 383,998 383,218 377,063 369,749
54 Cleveland, OH 372,632 371,817 365,389 361,607
55 Anaheim, CA 346,825 347,105 346,174 344,461
56 Honolulu, HI 350,966 348,387 346,594 343,421
57 Henderson, NV 317,310 319,039 322,421 331,415
58 Stockton, CA 320,810 321,023 322,607 321,819
59 Riverside, CA 315,014 315,469 313,912 320,764
60 Lexington-Fayette, KY 322,567 322,613 320,473 320,347
61 Corpus Christi, TX 317,863 318,047 317,828 316,239
62 Orlando, FL 307,683 307,733 309,854 316,081
63 Irvine, CA 307,665 308,974 305,096 313,685
64 Cincinnati, OH 309,561 309,574 308,685 309,513
65 Santa Ana, CA 310,555 309,921 308,771 308,189
66 Newark, NJ 311,552 310,613 307,312 305,344
67 St. Paul, MN 311,518 311,130 307,150 303,176
68 Pittsburgh, PA 302,958 302,762 305,441 302,898
69 Greensboro, NC 299,101 296,916 299,225 301,115
70 Lincoln, NE 291,105 291,576 291,476 292,627
71 Durham, NC 283,588 284,362 289,177 291,928
72 Plano, TX 285,469 286,388 288,696 289,547
73 Anchorage, AK 291,244 290,866 288,702 287,145
74 Jersey City, NJ 292,754 291,919 284,642 286,670
75 St. Louis, MI 301,574 300,483 293,562 286,578
76 Chandler, AZ 276,010 277,327 279,479 280,711
77 North Las Vegas, NV 259,520 261,191 271,124 280,543
78 Chula Vista, CA 275,500 276,041 277,008 279,170
79 Buffalo, NY 278,301 277,620 277,845 276,486
80 Gilbert, AZ 267,932 269,157 273,205 275,346
81 Reno, NV 264,147 264,965 270,025 273,448
82 Madison, WI 269,769 270,313 267,871 272,903
83 Fort Wayne, IN 263,914 264,361 266,372 267,927
84 Toledo, OH 270,880 270,266 268,744 266,301
85 Lubbock, TX 257,157 257,974 261,199 263,930
86 St. Petersburg, FL 258,356 258,997 259,083 261,256
87 Laredo, TX 255,212 255,479 255,895 256,187
88 Irving, TX 256,687 256,866 254,561 254,715
89 Chesapeake, VA 249,415 249,803 251,739 252,488
90 Glendale, AZ 248,374 248,904 249,893 252,136
91 Winston-Salem city, NC 249,562 249,793 250,922 251,350
92 Scottsdale, AZ 241,339 241,866 242,780 243,050
93 Garland, TX 246,001 245,450 242,189 240,854
94 Boise City, ID 235,712 236,018 238,021 236,634
95 Norfolk, VA 238,001 237,738 235,025 232,995
96 Port St. Lucie, FL 204,856 206,808 217,903 231,790
97 Spokane, WA 228,978 229,187 229,674 230,160
98 Richmond, VA 226,618 227,008 227,602 229,395
99 Fremont, CA 230,493 230,194 226,532 223,871
100 Huntsville, AL 215,052 216,344 218,672 221,933
101 Tacoma, WA 219,175 219,693 219,593 221,776
102 Baton Rouge, LA 226,916 226,265 224,076 221,453
103 Santa Clarita, CA 228,679 228,065 224,320 221,345
104 San Bernardino, CA 222,068 222,028 221,242 220,328
105 Hialeah, FL 223,123 222,390 220,980 220,292
106 Frisco, TX 200,536 202,742 211,081 219,587
107 Modesto, CA 218,467 218,654 218,948 218,069
108 Cape Coral, FL 193,994 195,408 203,975 216,992
109 Fontana, CA 208,387 208,620 210,540 212,475
110 Moreno Valley, CA 208,640 209,107 211,564 211,924
111 Des Moines, IA 214,125 213,814 212,538 211,034
112 Rochester, NY 211,321 211,167 211,207 209,352
113 Fayetteville, NC 208,470 208,104 209,669 208,873
114 Yonkers, NY 211,585 210,989 209,942 208,121
115 McKinney, TX 195,326 197,474 203,427 207,507
116 Worcester, MA 206,519 205,063 205,660 205,319
117 Salt Lake City, UT 199,711 200,658 201,165 204,657
118 Little Rock, AR 202,562 202,622 202,230 202,864
119 Columbus, GA 206,922 206,998 205,024 202,616
120 Augusta-Richmond, GA 202,080 202,000 200,838 202,096
121 Sioux Falls, SD 192,700 193,409 196,802 202,078
122 Grand Prairie, TX 196,138 196,278 197,427 201,843
123 Tallahassee, FL 196,171 197,926 200,289 201,731
124 Amarillo, TX 200,377 200,507 200,852 201,291
125 Oxnard, CA 202,067 202,244 202,054 200,415
126 Peoria, AZ 190,966 191,961 194,973 197,866
127 Overland Park, KS 197,249 197,722 197,597 197,726
128 Montgomery, AL 200,586 200,024 198,469 196,986
129 Birmingham, AL 200,646 200,329 197,823 196,910
130 Grand Rapids, MI 198,893 198,698 197,751 196,908
131 Knoxville, TN 190,728 191,478 193,598 195,889
132 Vancouver, WA 190,888 191,259 192,759 194,512
133 Huntington Beach, CA 198,723 198,410 196,463 194,310
134 Providence, RI 190,932 190,728 190,081 189,563
135 Brownsville, TX 186,717 186,990 187,957 189,382
136 Glendale, 196,534 195,995 192,272 189,221
137 Akron, OH 190,416 190,130 188,550 188,509
138 Tempe, AZ 180,576 181,680 181,040 185,950
139 Newport News, VA 186,243 186,033 184,764 184,306
140 Chattanooga, TN 181,057 181,560 181,163 184,086
141 Mobile, AL 187,048 186,611 185,017 183,289
142 Fort Lauderdale, FL 182,775 182,880 182,011 183,146
143 Cary, NC 174,763 175,510 177,463 180,388
144 Shreveport, LA 187,587 186,827 183,328 180,153
145 Ontario, CA 175,266 175,852 177,845 179,061
146 Eugene, OR 177,195 177,389 177,953 177,923
147 Aurora, IL 180,526 180,197 179,336 177,866
148 Elk Grove, CA 176,141 176,732 178,283 177,558
149 Salem, OR 175,472 175,931 178,105 177,487
150 Santa Rosa, CA 178,128 177,835 177,149 177,181
151 Clarksville, TN 166,739 167,499 170,912 176,974
152 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 174,624 174,571 175,169 176,336
153 Oceanside, CA 174,048 173,914 172,919 172,199
154 Springfield, MO 169,168 169,164 169,255 170,067
155 Pembroke Pines, FL 171,182 171,062 169,635 169,876
156 Garden Grove, CA 171,973 171,759 170,511 169,254
157 Fort Collins, CO 169,827 169,979 169,266 169,249
158 Lancaster, CA 173,511 173,040 170,074 169,185
159 Palmdale, CA 169,415 168,863 165,452 163,463
160 Murfreesboro, TN 152,775 153,737 156,675 162,398
161 Salinas, CA 163,542 163,296 163,076 161,020
162 Corona, CA 157,154 157,549 159,782 159,567
163 Killeen, TX 153,143 153,726 156,959 159,172
164 Hayward, CA 162,948 162,602 158,445 156,754
165 Paterson, NJ 159,759 159,153 157,905 156,661
166 Macon-Bibb, GA 157,347 157,025 155,985 156,197
167 Lakewood, CO 155,975 156,236 157,109 156,120
168 Alexandria, VA 159,461 159,125 155,203 155,525
169 Roseville, CA 147,796 148,486 152,095 154,817
170 Surprise, AZ 143,158 144,395 149,325 154,198
171 Springfield, MA 155,931 155,407 154,948 154,064
172 Charleston, SC 150,288 150,742 151,783 153,672
173 Kansas City, KS 156,606 156,287 154,789 153,345
174 Sunnyvale, CA 155,629 155,264 152,030 153,091
175 Bellevue, WA 151,864 151,766 149,791 152,767
176 Hollywood, FL 153,036 152,792 152,427 152,650
177 Denton, TX 139,861 141,097 147,208 150,353
178 Escondido, CA 151,074 151,139 150,679 150,270
179 Joliet, IL 150,374 150,221 150,550 150,033
180 Naperville, IL 149,559 149,416 149,453 149,936
181 Bridgeport, CT 148,644 148,165 148,571 148,377
182 Savannah, GA 147,768 147,442 146,438 148,004
183 Mesquite, TX 150,227 149,666 147,821 147,899
184 Pasadena, TX 151,897 151,359 148,674 147,662
185 Rockford, IL 148,662 148,407 147,595 146,713
186 Pomona, CA 151,445 151,033 147,125 146,017
187 Jackson, MS 153,705 152,992 149,727 145,995
188 Olathe, KS 141,283 141,575 143,427 145,616
189 Gainesville, FL 141,079 142,203 143,955 145,214
190 McAllen, TX 142,195 142,395 143,882 144,579
191 Syracuse, NY 148,608 146,792 145,823 144,451
192 Waco, TX 140,119 140,534 142,336 143,984
193 Visalia, CA 141,574 141,859 142,795 143,966
194 Thornton, CO 141,862 142,176 142,934 143,282
195 Torrance, CA 147,071 146,589 143,509 141,126
196 Fullerton, CA 143,638 143,419 140,559 140,541
197 Columbia, SC 136,803 136,186 136,394 139,698
198 New Haven, CT 134,024 133,959 138,731 138,915
199 Hampton, VA 137,158 137,276 137,847 138,037
200 Miramar, FL 134,706 134,502 135,380 137,228
201 Victorville, CA 134,802 134,632 135,921 137,221
202 Warren, MI 139,398 139,101 138,272 137,107
203 West Valley City, UT 140,239 139,967 139,065 136,650
204 Cedar Rapids, IA 137,723 137,742 136,872 136,429
205 Stamford, CT 135,451 135,548 136,688 136,188
206 Orange, CA 139,902 139,428 137,295 136,178
207 Dayton, OH 137,624 137,484 136,837 135,944
208 Midland, TX 132,524 132,876 131,505 134,444
209 Kent, WA 136,609 136,580 135,182 134,392
210 Elizabeth, NJ 137,310 136,651 135,543 134,283
211 Pasadena, CA 138,719 138,304 135,932 134,211
212 Carrollton, TX 133,432 133,557 133,569 133,820
213 Coral Springs, FL 134,396 134,159 133,141 133,369
214 Sterling Heights, MI 134,334 134,112 133,344 132,567
215 Fargo, ND 125,952 125,979 129,510 131,444
216 Lewisville, TX 125,688 126,428 127,214 131,215
217 Meridian, ID 117,713 119,405 125,774 129,736
218 Norman, OK 127,991 128,161 129,070 129,627
219 Palm Bay, FL 119,752 120,154 122,952 129,234
220 Athens-Clarke, GA 127,362 127,243 127,873 128,561
221 Columbia, MO 126,233 126,486 127,550 128,555
222 Abilene, TX 125,178 125,404 126,160 127,385
223 Pearland, TX 125,815 125,989 125,926 126,949
224 Santa Clara, CA 127,861 127,894 127,958 126,930
225 Round Rock, TX 119,501 120,531 124,041 126,697
226 Topeka, KS 126,601 126,419 126,124 125,449
227 Allentown, PA 125,858 125,722 125,772 125,094
228 Clovis, CA 120,160 120,660 123,007 124,556
229 Simi Valley, CA 126,373 126,335 126,053 124,398
230 College Station, TX 120,523 120,763 122,650 124,319
231 Thousand Oaks, CA 126,968 126,770 126,001 124,265
232 Vallejo, CA 126,083 125,886 124,773 123,564
233 Concord, CA 125,411 125,256 124,337 122,625
234 Rochester, MN 121,388 121,565 121,728 121,878
235 Arvada, CO 124,402 124,394 123,591 121,581
236 Lafayette, LA 121,398 121,445 121,486 121,389
237 Independence, MO 123,004 122,974 122,219 121,202
238 West Palm Beach, FL 117,315 117,492 117,891 120,932
239 Hartford, CT 121,018 120,638 120,867 120,686
240 Wilmington, NC 115,456 115,756 117,792 120,324
241 Lakeland, FL 112,640 113,894 117,258 120,071
242 Billings, MT 117,142 117,205 117,703 119,960
243 Ann Arbor, MI 123,872 123,625 119,070 119,875
244 Fairfield, CA 119,872 119,874 119,835 119,338
245 Berkeley, CA 124,324 124,206 114,810 118,950
246 Richardson, TX 119,464 119,323 118,149 118,802
247 North Charleston, SC 114,839 115,563 117,586 118,608
248 Cambridge, MA 118,395 118,349 118,082 118,488
249 Broken Arrow, OK 113,556 113,922 116,356 117,911
250 Clearwater, FL 117,387 117,284 117,093 117,027
251 West Jordan, UT 116,962 117,024 116,544 116,664
252 Evansville, IN 117,291 117,364 116,670 115,749
253 League City, TX 114,377 114,679 115,611 115,418
254 Antioch, CA 115,305 115,251 114,964 115,264
255 Manchester, NH 115,653 115,499 115,173 115,141
256 High Point, NC 114,117 114,225 114,676 115,067
257 Waterbury, CT 114,455 114,293 114,998 115,016
258 Westminster, CO 116,315 116,302 114,798 114,533
259 Richmond, CA 116,432 116,367 115,731 114,301
260 Carlsbad, CA 114,735 114,896 115,224 114,160
261 Las Cruces, NM 111,392 111,699 112,853 113,888
262 Murrieta, CA 110,953 111,318 113,006 113,783
263 Lowell, MA 115,550 115,366 114,288 113,608
264 Provo, UT 115,173 115,102 114,903 113,523
265 Springfield, IL 114,414 114,264 113,742 113,273
266 Elgin, IL 114,798 114,604 114,031 113,177
267 Odessa, TX 114,452 114,926 112,191 112,906
268 Lansing, MI 112,657 112,554 112,549 112,537
269 Pompano Beach, FL 112,056 111,954 111,516 112,302
270 Beaumont, TX 115,268 114,980 113,638 112,089
271 Temecula, CA 109,994 110,013 110,810 111,752
272 Gresham, OR 114,255 114,466 113,154 111,621
273 Allen, TX 104,645 105,537 107,019 111,551
274 Pueblo, CO 111,874 111,891 111,991 111,456
275 Everett, WA 110,602 110,881 110,958 111,337
276 South Fulton, GA 108,064 108,218 109,325 111,158
277 Peoria, IL 113,176 112,850 111,870 111,021
278 Nampa, ID 100,310 101,303 106,525 110,951
279 Tuscaloosa, AL 99,627 104,214 109,082 110,602
280 Miami Gardens, FL 111,644 111,481 111,648 110,497
281 Santa Maria, CA 109,695 109,742 109,647 110,125
282 Downey, CA 114,358 113,973 111,570 109,934
283 Concord, NC 105,318 105,967 108,029 109,896
284 San Buenaventura (Ventura), CA 110,736 110,518 110,027 109,527
285 Costa Mesa, CA 111,926 111,797 110,885 109,521
286 Sugar Land, TX 111,032 110,822 109,584 109,414
287 Menifee, CA 102,526 103,158 106,365 109,399
288 Tyler, TX 105,984 106,276 107,353 109,286
289 Sparks, NV 108,457 108,876 109,681 109,226
290 Greeley, CO 108,791 109,264 108,631 109,209
291 Rio Rancho, NM 104,039 104,361 105,944 108,082
292 Sandy Springs, GA 108,068 108,163 107,344 107,763
293 Dearborn, MI 109,961 109,662 108,736 107,710
294 Jurupa Valley, CA 105,054 105,313 106,982 107,609
295 Spokane Valley, WA 102,983 103,525 105,796 107,325
296 Hillsboro, OR 106,438 106,981 106,916 107,299
297 Davie, FL 105,703 106,024 105,872 106,513
298 Green Bay, WI 107,363 107,254 106,346 106,095
299 Centennial, CO 108,422 108,185 107,332 105,865
300 Buckeye, AZ 91,535 93,754 101,720 105,567

Top 20 Largest U.S. Cities by Population

New York City, NY 

  • Population: 8,335,897
  • Nicknames: The Big Apple, The City that Never Sleeps
  • Why Move Here? Iconic neighborhoods, world-class dining, and a global financial hub. Expensive but worth every penny!
  • Population Shift: -5.3% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $750,000
    • Rent: $4,200/month
    • Cost of Living: 160 (60% above national average)
    • Median Income: $70,663

Los Angeles, CA 

  • Population: 3,822,238
  • Nicknames: City of Angels, La La Land, The Big Orange, Tinseltown
  • Why Move Here? Celebs, beaches, and the Hollywood dream. Diversity and sunshine galore!
  • Population Shift: -2% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $1.1M
    • Rent: $3,580/month
    • Cost of Living: 148 (48% above national average)
    • Median Income: $69,778

Chicago, IL 

  • Population: 2,665,039
  • Nickname: The Windy City
  • Why Move Here? Lakeside beauty, foodie paradise, and architectural wonders. Cold winters but warm hearts!
  • Population Shift: -3% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $350,000
    • Rent: $2,210/month
    • Cost of Living: 111 (11% above national average)
    • Median Income: $65,781

Houston, TX 

  • Population: 2,302,878
  • Nicknames: Space City, Bayou City, H Town, The Big Heart
  • Why Move Here? Jobs, diversity, and a big Texas welcome. Forbes loves it, and so will you!
  • Population Shift: -0.1% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $347,220
    • Rent: $1,800/month
    • Cost of Living: 94 (6% below national average)
    • Median Income: $56,019

Phoenix, AZ 

  • Population: 1,644,409
  • Nicknames: The Valley of the Sun, The Salt River Valley
  • Why Move Here? Sun, hikes, and golf. A desert gem with a sunny disposition!
  • Population Shift: +2.3% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $475,000
    • Rent: $2,200/month
    • Cost of Living: 97 (3% below national average)
    • Median Income: $64,927

Philadelphia, PA 

  • Population: 1,567,258
  • Nickname: The City of Brotherly Love
  • Why Move Here? History, arts, and cheesesteaks. A blend of old and new in every corner!
  • Population Shift: -2.3% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $260,000
    • Rent: $1,800/month
    • Cost of Living: 102 (2% above national average)
    • Median Income: $52,649

San Antonio, TX 

  • Population: 1,472,909
  • Nickname: Alamo City
  • Why Move Here? History, Tex-Mex, and a vibrant community. A Texas treasure with a heart of gold!
  • Population Shift: +2.5% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $303,099
    • Rent: $1,800/month
    • Cost of Living: 90 (10% below national average)
    • Median Income: $55,084

San Diego, CA 

  • Population: 1,381,162
  • Nickname: America’s Finest City
  • Why Move Here? Beaches, startups, and sunshine. A coastal paradise with a techy twist!
  • Population Shift: -1% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $949,900
    • Rent: $3,350/month
    • Cost of Living: 150 (50% above national average)
    • Median Income: $89,457

Dallas, TX 

  • Population: 1,299,544
  • Nickname: The Big D
  • Why Move Here? Innovation, diversity, and a dash of southern charm. Big things happen here!
  • Population Shift: -0.4% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $450,000
    • Rent: $1,990/month
    • Cost of Living: 97 (3% below national average)
    • Median Income: $58,231

Austin, TX 

  • Population: 974,447
  • Nicknames: Bat City, The Live Music Capital of the World
  • Why Move Here? Tech, tunes, and tacos. A city that’s as unique as its slogan: “Keep Austin Weird”!
  • Population Shift: +1.3% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $635,000
    • Rent: $2,200/month
    • Cost of Living: 107 (7% above national average)
    • Median Income: $78,965

Jacksonville, FL 

  • Population: 971,319
  • Nickname: Jax
  • Why Move Here? Beach vibes with city perks. Affordable and fun-filled!
  • Population Shift: +2.3% (2020-2021)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $304,900
    • Rent: $1,750/month
    • Cost of Living: 92 (8% below national average)
    • Median Income: $58,263

San Jose, CA 

  • Population: 971,233
  • Nickname: The Capital of Silicon Valley
  • Why Move Here? Tech hub with a sunny disposition. High living standards for those in tech!
  • Population Shift: -0.4% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $1.3M
    • Rent: $3,570/month
    • Cost of Living: 179 (79% above national average)
    • Median Income: $125,075

Fort Worth, TX 

  • Population: 956,709
  • Nicknames: Panther City, Cowtown
  • Why Move Here? Western charm with modern amenities. Affordable and welcoming!
  • Population Shift: +4.1% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $349,000
    • Rent: $2,100/month
    • Cost of Living: 95 (5% below national average)
    • Median Income: $67,927

Columbus, OH 

  • Population: 907,971
  • Nickname: Arch City
  • Why Move Here? Small-town charm with big-city amenities. Young and vibrant!
  • Population Shift: +0.2% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $259,900
    • Rent: $1,690/month
    • Cost of Living: 88 (12% below national average)
    • Median Income: $58,575

Charlotte, NC 

  • Population: 897,720
  • Nickname: The Queen City
  • Why Move Here? Southern charm meets modern living. Growing and affordable!
  • Population Shift: +2.6% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $417,900
    • Rent: $2,010/month
    • Cost of Living: 100 (national average)
    • Median Income: $68,367

Indianapolis, IN 

  • Population: 880,621
  • Nicknames: Naptown, Indy
  • Why Move Here? Friendly vibes, family amenities, and the Indy 500. A blend of fun and family!
  • Population Shift: -0.8% (2020-2022)
  • Housing & Finances:
    • Home: $239,900
    • Rent: $1,530/month
    • Cost of Living: 88 (12% below national average)
    • Median Income: $54,321

FAQ

What city has the largest population in 2023?

I couldn’t find the specific data for 2023. However, as of my last update, New York City has traditionally been the most populous city in the U.S. Please refer to the latest census data or the aforementioned Wikipedia page for the most recent figures.

How many cities are in the US in 2023?

The U.S. has thousands of cities, but the exact number can vary based on definitions and incorporations. For a precise count for 2023, you might want to refer to the U.S. Census Bureau or a similar authoritative source.

What cities in the US have a population of 300,000?

Many cities in the U.S. have populations exceeding 300,000. Some examples include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix, among others. The exact list can be found on the aforementioned Wikipedia page.

What will be the biggest US city in 2050?

Predictions about the future can be challenging. As of now, New York City is the largest, but demographic and economic trends could change that. Cities in the Sun Belt, like Phoenix or Houston, have seen rapid growth and could potentially challenge NYC’s position in the future.

What is the largest city in all 50 states?

Answer: Each state has its most populous city. For instance, New York in New York, Los Angeles in California, and Chicago in Illinois. A full list can be found on various demographic research websites or the U.S. Census Bureau’s site.

What is the fastest-growing city in the US?

Answer: The fastest-growing city can vary year by year. In recent years, cities like Austin, TX, and Phoenix, AZ, have been among the fastest-growing. For the latest data, you might want to refer to the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual reports.

What is the world’s largest city?

Answer: The definition of “largest” can vary. If by land area, it’s Hulunbuir, China. By metropolitan area population, it’s Tokyo, Japan. By city proper population, it’s Chongqing, China. However, definitions and boundaries can affect these rankings.

The Bottom Line

Whatever happens, one thing’s for sure: While many large cities aren’t what they were pre-pandemic, they aren’t dead either. Big cities remain big – despite population declines. They also come with the cultural attractions and convenient amenities that many desire.

