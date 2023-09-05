Everything You Need to Know About Auto Warranties

If you’ve ever considered buying a car, you’ll probably also think about getting an auto warranty. After all, owning a vehicle comes with significant financial responsibilities. You might wonder if auto warranties are just a scam.

Why invest in something you might not even need? In reality, auto warranties act as a safety net for all vehicle owners, offering peace of mind through financial protection against unforeseen repair costs and replacements.

In this all-encompassing article, we’ll explore the world of auto warranties, uncovering types, benefits, costs, the selection process, and the steps involved in filing a claim.

What Is an Auto Warranty?

In essence, an auto warranty represents a contract between a vehicle owner and a warranty provider, a dealership, or a third-party provider that comes into effect after the vehicle manufacturer’s warranty expires.

This agreement aims to cover the costs of certain component repairs and replacements for a specific period or mileage limit in exchange for a monthly or annual subscription.

Types of Auto Warranties

To understand what auto warranties are and what they aim to accomplish, you must differentiate between the types of auto warranties on the market.

Manufacturer’s warranty: This type is typically offered to new cars as it covers most parts and systems, alongside services like rental car coverage. While it may cover many components, the coverage frame is around three years or 36,000 miles, which can be very limited.

Extended manufacturer’s warranty: This comes after the manufacturer’s warranty expires. A manufacturer will typically offer an extension of their warranty with different levels to choose from.

Aftermarket extended warranty (extended car warranty): Otherwise known as a vehicle service contract, this type is sold by third-party companies and extends past the manufacturer’s warranty. It’s characterized by various customization options and includes more components compared to the original manufacturer’s warranty. Most companies offer various types of plans that can either supplement your factory coverage, cover your car from bumper to bumper, or cover basic parts like the powertrain of your vehicle.

It is crucial to keep in mind that the majority, if not all, of these warranties do not provide coverage for components that naturally wear down with usage and time. Examples include tires, brake pads, routine maintenance, and general wear and tear.

Additional Benefits of Auto Warranties

Auto Warranties often come with additional perks that ensure owners of both new and used cars feel reassured on the road. Such benefits can manifest in the form of increased resale value, rental car reimbursement, and roadside assistance that covers towing, winching, lockout services, and battery jump-starts.

Auto Warranties: What Isn’t Covered?

Auto warranties come with a bunch of exclusions that can vary based on the provider. It’s super important to get a grip on these exclusions because they can mess with your repair costs. Some common exclusions include things like cosmetic damage, neglect, normal wear and tear, routine maintenance, and aftermarket modifications.

To avoid any surprises or getting your warranty claim denied, make sure to read the fine print and understand what’s excluded from your warranty. Knowing what’s not covered helps you set realistic expectations and make smart decisions about repairs and maintenance. Having a clear understanding of the exclusions will make it easier to navigate through different car warranty plans.

Cost of an Auto Warranty

Auto warranty prices can vary based on several factors, such as the car’s condition, age, mileage, model, duration, and deductible. On average, manufacturer warranties can range from $500 to $3,000. Extended contracts, on the other hand, can cost anywhere between $1,000 and $5,000, or even more. At first glance, it might appear to be a significant expense.

However, it is a wise investment to carefully consider. Take the time to delve deeper and explore customer reviews, and you will find that a reliable car warranty plan can save you a substantial amount of money in the long run.

Pros & Cons of Extended Warranties

Extended warranties offer valuable financial protection against expensive repairs, providing peace of mind by reducing the burden of covering the entire expense in the event of a breakdown. However, it’s important to consider the cost-effectiveness, especially for reliable vehicles with low chances of major issues.

To make an informed decision, carefully weigh the cost of warranties against the potential savings on repairs and maintenance. Additionally, keep in mind that these warranties may have limitations and exclusions on coverage. Before finalizing your decision, take the time to thoroughly review the warranty plans offered by different car warranty providers.

Making the Decision: Should You Get an Extended Auto Warranty?

Considering your vehicle’s reliability and age is crucial when deciding on an extended auto warranty. Compare potential repair costs to the warranty price, research different providers for reputation and coverage, assess your budget and consult with a trusted mechanic or car expert.

How to Choose the Right Warranty

When contemplating the purchase of an extended car warranty, several factors warrant consideration. These include the cost, coverage, duration of the warranty, the provider of such coverage, and the reputation of said provider.

We recommend checking out customer reviews on reputable websites such as Trustpilot to read about people’s experiences and assessments, which will aid you in making your final decision.

Consider these steps to choose the best auto warranty: 1. Research and compare providers and plans. 2. Assess your coverage needs. 3. Look for reputable providers with positive reviews. 4. Understand the terms and conditions. 5. Get quotes from multiple providers for price and coverage comparisons.

Filing an Auto Warranty Claim

In the event of a breakdown or when facing an issue, you’ll need to file a claim with your vehicle service contract provider. The process varies depending on the car warranty company and contract, but it typically involves contacting the provider and following whatever procedures they require of you, which often entails providing documents and giving a detailed description of the problem.

The warranty provider will then evaluate the claim and either approve it or deny it. If it gets approved, you can then bring it to an authorized repair shop, or in some cases, to any repair shop, provided you present the receipts the next business day.

Are Auto Warranties Worth the Cost?

Considering the potential benefits, auto warranties can be worth the cost. They provide peace of mind and financial protection against unexpected repairs. However, the value of an auto warranty depends on individual circumstances and the reliability of the vehicle. Budget and potential repair costs should also be considered.

Concluding Thoughts

Having an auto warranty is a great investment. Not only does it save you money on repairs, but it also provides you with peace of mind, assuring your car’s protection. It is crucial to familiarize yourself with the various types of warranties, their coverage, and associated costs. Be sure to read the contract carefully and ask questions to ensure you’re getting the best service tailored to your car.