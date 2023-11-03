How Long Does the Average Kitchen Renovation Take? A Timeframe Guide

Kitchen renovation is among the most daunting parts of home remodeling. There are several reasons for this. The kitchen is the heart of every home since members of the household spend most of their free time here.

Just think about the memorable moments you spend with your family members, having lunch or dinner. With that in mind, it becomes obvious why the kitchen renovation requires special attention.

One of the aspects that make this process significantly different is that people want their kitchens to be equally timeless, and this is not easy to achieve. Furthermore, finding the contractor that will carry out the procedure is a challenge. If you don’t know where to start looking for one, visit MyHomeQuote.

Today, we want to provide you with information on how much time you would need for an average kitchen renovation. Buckle up and let us begin.

Planning Stage (Two to Three Months)

Before you can start remodeling your kitchen space, you will need to spend some time planning how the procedure will go. While there is no definite answer on how much time you need to spend for this segment, it will take you between two and three months.

Why is the planning stage so important? Well, nobody likes wasting money on something that will require a redo in the foreseeable future.

Those who know just how costly kitchen remodeling can be know how crucial it is to pay attention to even the smallest details. Of course, deciding on a budget is the first thing you should do.

Taking all the aspects into consideration is not a small scope of work. While a timeframe between two and three months might look too long at first, you will quickly see just how demanding it can be, especially if you lack the experience.

At the same time, you should take the complexity of the project into account. If you do not feel like three months are enough for you to make things work, feel free to spend more time on the initial phase.

The more things you cover in the planning stage, the fewer problems you will late in later stages. For all these reasons, we would say that the planning stage is something you cannot do without.

Finding the Professionals (A Month)

While some might believe that seeking contractors and other professionals should be a part of the planning stage, we beg to differ. Since there are so many options on the market, you need to go through a high number of them before you can find the one that suits your needs and preferences.

Finding a proper contractor means the difference between a successful project and a failure; you can be sure of that.

Finding the professionals is a crucial factor, and you should commit enough time. We would recommend you commit at least a month before you decide.

Contractors come in countless shapes and sizes, not to mention their qualities can be as numerous as downsides. One of the things you should consult is online reviews. They provide an in-depth insight into all the most relevant elements.

Structural Changes (Month and a Half)

It is likely that your kitchen will require structural changes before the construction starts. We are talking about altering a variety of elements that might cause problems down the road.

For instance, it is possible you will need to remove the walls. Furthermore, we are talking about things such as installing new windows, framing the room properly, altering the electrical groundwork, and many more.

In some cases, you might be able to perform all of these before the construction starts. On the other hand, the chances that you will need to do these during the construction are quite high.

Surely, this can make the situation much more complex than it initially was. That’s why we’ve addressed the importance of going through the planning stage as carefully as possible. As you can imagine, these changes tend to be costly.

The time you need to commit to structural changes varies per project. There is no one-size-fits-all solution. The ultimate factor to consider is what is the design you have chosen.

If the design complements the existing structure, then you will not need to invest a lot of time. But if it does, you will need to commit up to six weeks before you can prepare everything for the final, construction, stage.

Construction (One to Two Months)

Now that we have gone through all the phases, we arrived at the final one, the construction phase. Construction depends on a variety of factors. But generally speaking, you are looking at between one and two months of fast-paced work.

We are talking about the costliest phase. Purchasing all the materials, and paying the professionals for their work will certainly require a lot of investment on your behalf.

When we are talking about the construction phase, we are not talking just about changing the layout. Other things that fall into this category are installing the hardware and other appliances.

You will not need more than a week to conclude this part of the process. Installing the hardware is probably the easiest element, especially when addressing hardware whose installment doesn’t require the help of a professional.

After all this is complete, the cleaning part begins. We cannot stress the importance of cleaning the kitchen properly. Numerous health issues can arise from not conducting a proper job.

Once again, hiring professional cleaners is a sure shot. Considering it as something that you can wrap up in a day is a massive mistake. We would advise you to commit at least three days to complete the last part of the last phase.

The Bottom Line

We completely agree with the statement that kitchen renovation is a tiring and complex procedure. However, it doesn’t have to be as nightmarish as it may seem at first. Here, you can find all the most important parts of the procedure and how much time you need to commit to each.