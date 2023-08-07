World

Internet Speed by Country 2023: The Cyber Race

Internet Speed by Country in 2023 and 2024

The digital divide across the globe is quite stark, with internet speeds varying widely from country to country. Typically, wealthier nations, flush with resources, can pump more funds into their digital infrastructure, resulting in faster internet speeds. This is often seen in European and North American countries, which are usually ahead in the cyber race.

On the flip side, developing countries often find themselves in the slow lane of the information superhighway. A scarcity of resources and investment often leaves them trailing behind. African nations, for instance, often grapple with sluggish internet speeds due to underdeveloped infrastructure and insufficient investment.

Geography can also be a speed bump on the internet highway. Remote and rural areas around the world often experience slower speeds due to their distance from major hubs or populated areas.

The competitive landscape of internet providers also plays a significant role in a country’s internet speed. More competition often leads to lower prices and faster speeds, as providers vie for customers.

However, the digital landscape is ever-evolving, and technological breakthroughs like 5G can be a game-changer, allowing some countries to leapfrog others in terms of internet speed and accessibility.

In a nutshell, the disparity in average internet speeds across countries boils down to economic conditions, technological innovation, and market competition.

Hold on to your modems, folks! The cyber speedway has some new champions! Let’s take a thrilling ride through the rankings of the countries with the best internet speeds.

Monaco, the glamorous city-state on the French Riviera, takes the gold medal with a blistering average internet speed of 319.59 Mbps. Singapore, the Lion City, roars into second place with an impressive 300.83 Mbps. Chile, the long, thin country that stretches down the western edge of South America, clinches the bronze with a solid 298.5 Mbps.

Hong Kong, the bustling metropolis known for its skyline, is hot on their heels in fourth place with 292.21 Mbps. China, the most populous country in the world, rounds out the top five with a respectable 280.01 Mbps.

Switzerland, the land of chocolate and watches, clocks in at sixth place with 279.8 Mbps. France, the country of love and lights, secures the seventh spot with 271.33 Mbps. Denmark, the happiest country in the world, is happy to be in eighth place with 270.27 Mbps. Romania, known for its rich history and beautiful landscapes, takes ninth place with 260.97 Mbps. And finally, Thailand, the land of smiles, grins all the way to the tenth spot with 260.54 Mbps.

So, here’s the leaderboard of the digital race:

Remember, in the digital age, speed is everything! So, choose your cyber lanes wisely!

10 Countries With The Slowest Internet

Afghanistan has the slowest broadband in the world with an average speed of just 0.77Mbps. It would take 28 minutes to download a 5GB movie.

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Yemen
  3. Syria
  4. East Timor
  5. Equatorial Guinea
  6. Tajikistan
  7. Cameroon
  8. Ethiopia
  9. Burundi
  10. South Sudan

 

The Internet Is Getting Faster, But..

The digital world is picking up speed! The global average internet speed has zoomed up by a whopping 30.04% from 34.79Mbps in 2022 to 45.6Mbps in 2023. But, there’s a “but”…

The turbo boost in global internet speed is largely thanks to the developed nations. With their robust infrastructure, they’re able to adopt and roll out the latest tech marvels. On the flip side, the countries trailing behind in the digital race are seeing less development and slower adoption of high-speed infrastructure.

Size and development level of a nation play a key role in its internet speed. Smaller, more developed countries are often in the fast lane, while larger, less developed nations tend to lag behind. It’s simply easier to roll out full-fibre broadband and 5G mobile internet to a smaller population or area.

Countries with The Fastest Internet in Europe

  1. Liechtenstein
  2. Iceland
  3. Andorra
  4. Luxembourg
  5. France
  6. Netherlands
  7. Slovakia
  8. Spain
  9. San Marino
  10. Monaco

Fastest Internet in Asia

  1. Macau
  2. Taiwan
  3. Japan
  4. Singapore
  5. South Korea
  6. Hong Kong
  7. Thailand
  8. India
  9. Philippines
  10. Malaysia

Countries with The Fastest Internet in Africa

  1. Rwanda
  2. South Africa
  3. Burkina Faso
  4. Mauritius
  5. Nigeria
  6. Madagascar
  7. Seychelles
  8. Morocco
  9. Ivory Coast
  10. Congo

In the Americas

  1. USA
  2. Canada
  3. Uruguay
  4. Barbados
  5. Chile
  6. Grenada
  7. Brazil
  8. Dominica
  9. The Bahamas
  10. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

In the Middle East

  1. Israel
  2. Qatar
  3. Bahrain
  4. UAE
  5. Kuwait
  6. Jordan
  7. Oman
  8. Saudi Arabia
  9. Turkey
  10. Palestine

World Rankings

The table below ranks countries by their average download speed in megabits per second (Mbps).

Some countries and territories have been excluded due to insufficient sample size.

11 United Arab Emirates 256.04 Mbps 186.76 Mbps
12 United States of America 256.03 Mbps 189.48 Mbps
13 Japan 252.34 Mbps 150.32 Mbps
14 Spain 248.25 Mbps 166.78 Mbps
15 Hungary 245.97 Mbps 123.17 Mbps
16 Canada 240.3 Mbps 136.87 Mbps
17 Liechtenstein 240.25 Mbps 110.97 Mbps
18 Macau 221.23 Mbps 159.78 Mbps
19 Israel 216.29 Mbps 95.66 Mbps
20 New Zealand 214.47 Mbps 133.18 Mbps
21 Netherlands 209.11 Mbps 120.82 Mbps
22 Portugal 205.11 Mbps 119.06 Mbps
23 Sweden 199.11 Mbps 107.83 Mbps
24 Luxembourg 198.73 Mbps 94.39 Mbps
25 Moldova 197.28 Mbps 105.06 Mbps
26 Taiwan 194.42 Mbps 124.14 Mbps
27 Malta 188.55 Mbps 93.17 Mbps
28 Norway 186.61 Mbps 111.55 Mbps
29 Poland 183.93 Mbps 95.95 Mbps
30 Kuwait 179.32 Mbps 117.26 Mbps
31 Uruguay 177.74 Mbps 104.72 Mbps
32 Lithuania 176.5 Mbps 89.23 Mbps
33 South Korea 176.31 Mbps 95.34 Mbps
34 Latvia 173.28 Mbps 72.4 Mbps
35 Brazil 172.2 Mbps 97.52 Mbps
36 Finland 171.92 Mbps 94.39 Mbps
37 Andorra 170.11 Mbps 131.3 Mbps
38 Panama 168.86 Mbps 118.01 Mbps
39 Slovenia 160.91 Mbps 79.29 Mbps
40 Qatar 157.86 Mbps 90.86 Mbps
41 Germany 153.77 Mbps 80.69 Mbps
42 Slovakia 152.77 Mbps 59.08 Mbps
43 Ireland 151.32 Mbps 77.91 Mbps
44 Belgium 150.29 Mbps 86.7 Mbps
45 United Kingdom 145.33 Mbps 73.21 Mbps
46 Italy 144.34 Mbps 60.12 Mbps
47 Malaysia 135.4 Mbps 91.5 Mbps
48 Dominica 135.36 Mbps 82.11 Mbps
49 Philippines 132.36 Mbps 81.42 Mbps
50 San Marino 129.11 Mbps 61.32 Mbps
51 Colombia 125.86 Mbps 89.61 Mbps
52 Barbados 123.62 Mbps 78.27 Mbps
53 Saint Lucia 121.64 Mbps 75.16 Mbps
54 Bulgaria 115.15 Mbps 67.76 Mbps
55 Jordan 114.5 Mbps 74.46 Mbps
56 Serbia 114.17 Mbps 60.45 Mbps
57 Russia 113.58 Mbps 74.92 Mbps
58 Austria 113.1 Mbps 67.23 Mbps
59 Czech Republic 112.81 Mbps 52.78 Mbps
60 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 112.36 Mbps 76.59 Mbps
61 Vietnam 111.89 Mbps 80.27 Mbps
62 Argentina 111.23 Mbps 60.25 Mbps
63 Saudi Arabia 109.83 Mbps 88.12 Mbps
64 Croatia 109.27 Mbps 46.53 Mbps
65 Trinidad and Tobago 103.52 Mbps 84.84 Mbps
66 Estonia 103.48 Mbps 58.33 Mbps
67 Paraguay 99.2 Mbps 68.24 Mbps
68 Ukraine 95.2 Mbps 60 Mbps
69 Grenada 95.13 Mbps 64.02 Mbps
70 Guyana 92.05 Mbps 49.78 Mbps
71 Peru 91.68 Mbps 65.73 Mbps
72 Costa Rica 91.08 Mbps 65.3 Mbps
73 Australia 88.77 Mbps 53.06 Mbps
74 Montenegro 87.87 Mbps 54.66 Mbps
75 Oman 84.14 Mbps 59.74 Mbps
76 Palestine 82.73 Mbps 50.45 Mbps
77 Cyprus 80.97 Mbps 36.5 Mbps
78 Belarus 79.35 Mbps 50.27 Mbps
79 Bahrain 79.28 Mbps 48.32 Mbps
80 Nepal 78.55 Mbps 48.45 Mbps
81 India 77.64 Mbps 49.09 Mbps
82 Mexico 77.07 Mbps 49.91 Mbps
83 Kazakhstan 74.84 Mbps 45.27 Mbps
84 Kosovo 74.7 Mbps 53.81 Mbps
85 Armenia 73.55 Mbps 40.14 Mbps
86 The Bahamas 71.88 Mbps 45.11 Mbps
87 South Africa 70.79 Mbps 40.12 Mbps
88 Albania 68.31 Mbps 44.63 Mbps
89 Ecuador 66.78 Mbps 46.32 Mbps
90 Jamaica 65.6 Mbps 48.91 Mbps
91 Turkey 64.52 Mbps 31.86 Mbps
92 Mongolia 64.15 Mbps 52.47 Mbps
93 Uzbekistan 63.05 Mbps 45.17 Mbps
94 Brunei 62.12 Mbps 46.92 Mbps
95 Nicaragua 61.73 Mbps 41.41 Mbps
96 Burkina Faso 60.3 Mbps 44.78 Mbps
97 Saint Kitts and Nevis 59.87 Mbps 29.54 Mbps
98 Republic of Macedonia 59.84 Mbps 33.37 Mbps
99 Ghana 59.41 Mbps 27.7 Mbps
100 Bosnia and Herzegovina 58.05 Mbps 27.25 Mbps
101 Gabon 57.81 Mbps 39.72 Mbps
102 Greece 56.43 Mbps 42.79 Mbps
103 Ivory Coast 55.88 Mbps 38.92 Mbps
104 Mauritius 53.91 Mbps 26.53 Mbps
105 Bangladesh 52.9 Mbps 34.85 Mbps
106 Kyrgyzstan 52.6 Mbps 48.47 Mbps
107 Belize 51.6 Mbps 40.72 Mbps
108 Seychelles 48.8 Mbps 30.86 Mbps
109 Tajikistan 45.96 Mbps 32.09 Mbps
110 Egypt 45.82 Mbps 45.79 Mbps
111 Republic of the Congo 45.57 Mbps 29.58 Mbps
112 Rwanda 43.36 Mbps 10.15 Mbps
113 Indonesia 43.35 Mbps 24.32 Mbps
114 El Salvador 42.95 Mbps 31.3 Mbps
115 Iraq 42.69 Mbps 21.27 Mbps
116 Laos 42.43 Mbps 28.33 Mbps
117 Venezuela 41.48 Mbps 14.49 Mbps
118 Senegal 41.35 Mbps 21.77 Mbps
119 Madagascar 40.94 Mbps 30.62 Mbps
120 Togo 40.16 Mbps 29.63 Mbps
121 Dominican Republic 38.1 Mbps 19.28 Mbps
122 Guatemala 37.06 Mbps 27.02 Mbps
123 Honduras 35.99 Mbps 29.4 Mbps
124 Azerbaijan 35.7 Mbps 26.95 Mbps
125 Lesotho 35.46 Mbps 17.33 Mbps
126 Somalia 35.06 Mbps 8.34 Mbps
127 Antigua and Barbuda 35.05 Mbps 27.14 Mbps
128 Cambodia 34.65 Mbps 20.22 Mbps
129 Bolivia 33.79 Mbps 24.94 Mbps
130 Morocco 33.77 Mbps 17.97 Mbps
131 Bhutan 33.64 Mbps 17.27 Mbps
132 Sri Lanka 32.54 Mbps 20.09 Mbps
133 Western Sahara 30.44 Mbps 15.14 Mbps
134 Georgia 30.28 Mbps 25.97 Mbps
135 Mali 30 Mbps 22.88 Mbps
136 Haiti 29.51 Mbps 15.71 Mbps
137 Ethiopia 28.44 Mbps 5.19 Mbps
138 Fiji 26.92 Mbps 14.04 Mbps
139 Myanmar 26.8 Mbps 18.98 Mbps
140 Mauritania 26.58 Mbps 23.74 Mbps
141 Djibouti 26.5 Mbps 7.36 Mbps
142 Angola 26.36 Mbps 14.89 Mbps
143 Maldives 25.32 Mbps 10.45 Mbps
144 Malawi 24.74 Mbps 8.77 Mbps
145 Iran 24.44 Mbps 11.62 Mbps
146 Nigeria 24.22 Mbps 11.84 Mbps
147 Cameroon 23.49 Mbps 8.41 Mbps
148 Benin 22.3 Mbps 14.55 Mbps
149 Suriname 22.05 Mbps 11.49 Mbps
150 Tanzania 22.05 Mbps 12.99 Mbps
151 Zimbabwe 21.79 Mbps 8.52 Mbps
152 Uganda 21.25 Mbps 10.72 Mbps
153 Democratic Republic of the Congo 21.09 Mbps 10.24 Mbps
154 Lebanon 20.71 Mbps 7.27 Mbps
155 Kenya 20.54 Mbps 9.6 Mbps
156 Zambia 19.36 Mbps 8.66 Mbps
157 Namibia 19.29 Mbps 8.28 Mbps
158 Sierra Leone 19.13 Mbps 11.6 Mbps
159 Pakistan 17.02 Mbps 10.28 Mbps
160 Liberia 16.95 Mbps 7.35 Mbps
161 Guinea 16.4 Mbps 8.48 Mbps
162 Niger 16.07 Mbps 4.47 Mbps
163 Vanuatu 16.06 Mbps 9.4 Mbps
164 Libya 15.9 Mbps 8.86 Mbps
165 Botswana 14.11 Mbps 7.52 Mbps
166 Algeria 13.86 Mbps 11.01 Mbps
167 Tunisia 11.88 Mbps 8.15 Mbps
168 Mozambique 11.51 Mbps 6.29 Mbps
169 Yemen 11.44 Mbps 3.9 Mbps
170 Sudan 11.34 Mbps 5.04 Mbps
171 Syria 11.06 Mbps 3.16 Mbps
172 The Gambia 10.63 Mbps 6.44 Mbps
173 Burundi 9.62 Mbps 4.9 Mbps
174 Afghanistan 9.28 Mbps 2.25 Mbps
175 Turkmenistan 8.84 Mbps 2.45 Mbps
176 Cuba 7.21 Mbps 1.91 Mbps

Final Words

In conclusion, the digital divide across the globe is a stark reality that reflects the economic, infrastructural, and competitive landscapes of different countries. While countries like Monaco, Singapore, and Chile lead the pack with blazing internet speeds, others like Afghanistan, Yemen, and Syria lag behind due to various challenges.

However, the digital landscape is ever-evolving, and with technological advancements like 5G, there’s hope for countries currently in the slow lane of the information superhighway. As we move further into the digital age, it’s crucial for nations worldwide to invest in their digital infrastructure and ensure that their citizens have access to fast and reliable internet. After all, in today’s interconnected world, internet speed is not just a luxury, but a necessity.

