Internet Speed by Country 2023: The Cyber Race

The digital divide across the globe is quite stark, with internet speeds varying widely from country to country. Typically, wealthier nations, flush with resources, can pump more funds into their digital infrastructure, resulting in faster internet speeds. This is often seen in European and North American countries, which are usually ahead in the cyber race.

On the flip side, developing countries often find themselves in the slow lane of the information superhighway. A scarcity of resources and investment often leaves them trailing behind. African nations, for instance, often grapple with sluggish internet speeds due to underdeveloped infrastructure and insufficient investment.

Geography can also be a speed bump on the internet highway. Remote and rural areas around the world often experience slower speeds due to their distance from major hubs or populated areas.

The competitive landscape of internet providers also plays a significant role in a country’s internet speed. More competition often leads to lower prices and faster speeds, as providers vie for customers.

However, the digital landscape is ever-evolving, and technological breakthroughs like 5G can be a game-changer, allowing some countries to leapfrog others in terms of internet speed and accessibility.

In a nutshell, the disparity in average internet speeds across countries boils down to economic conditions, technological innovation, and market competition.

Let's take a thrilling ride through the rankings of the countries with the best internet speeds.

Monaco, the glamorous city-state on the French Riviera, takes the gold medal with a blistering average internet speed of 319.59 Mbps. Singapore, the Lion City, roars into second place with an impressive 300.83 Mbps. Chile, the long, thin country that stretches down the western edge of South America, clinches the bronze with a solid 298.5 Mbps.

Hong Kong, the bustling metropolis known for its skyline, is hot on their heels in fourth place with 292.21 Mbps. China, the most populous country in the world, rounds out the top five with a respectable 280.01 Mbps.

Switzerland, the land of chocolate and watches, clocks in at sixth place with 279.8 Mbps. France, the country of love and lights, secures the seventh spot with 271.33 Mbps. Denmark, the happiest country in the world, is happy to be in eighth place with 270.27 Mbps. Romania, known for its rich history and beautiful landscapes, takes ninth place with 260.97 Mbps. And finally, Thailand, the land of smiles, grins all the way to the tenth spot with 260.54 Mbps.

Monaco – 319.59 Mbps Singapore – 300.83 Mbps Chile – 298.5 Mbps Hong Kong – 292.21 Mbps China – 280.01 Mbps Switzerland – 279.8 Mbps France – 271.33 Mbps Denmark – 270.27 Mbps Romania – 260.97 Mbps Thailand – 260.54 Mbps

10 Countries With The Slowest Internet

Afghanistan has the slowest broadband in the world with an average speed of just 0.77Mbps. It would take 28 minutes to download a 5GB movie.

Afghanistan Yemen Syria East Timor Equatorial Guinea Tajikistan Cameroon Ethiopia Burundi South Sudan

The Internet Is Getting Faster, But..

The digital world is picking up speed! The global average internet speed has zoomed up by a whopping 30.04% from 34.79Mbps in 2022 to 45.6Mbps in 2023. But, there’s a “but”…

The turbo boost in global internet speed is largely thanks to the developed nations. With their robust infrastructure, they’re able to adopt and roll out the latest tech marvels. On the flip side, the countries trailing behind in the digital race are seeing less development and slower adoption of high-speed infrastructure.

Size and development level of a nation play a key role in its internet speed. Smaller, more developed countries are often in the fast lane, while larger, less developed nations tend to lag behind. It’s simply easier to roll out full-fibre broadband and 5G mobile internet to a smaller population or area.

Countries with The Fastest Internet in Europe

Liechtenstein Iceland Andorra Luxembourg France Netherlands Slovakia Spain San Marino Monaco

Fastest Internet in Asia Macau Taiwan Japan Singapore South Korea Hong Kong Thailand India Philippines Malaysia