Illinois Waterfalls Tour: Top 10 Places With Stunning Cascades

Illinois may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of breathtaking waterfalls, but this Midwest state is home to several stunning waterfalls that are worth a visit. From hidden gems to popular tourist attractions, here are some of the most stunning waterfalls in Illinois.

1. Starved Rock State Park Waterfalls

This is not a single waterfall but a place that has many. The Starved Rock State Park is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts in Illinois. The park boasts 18 canyons, many of which feature stunning waterfalls. Some of the most impressive waterfalls in the park include French Canyon Falls, Wildcat Canyon Falls, and LaSalle Canyon Falls. Visitors can hike along the park’s trails to view these waterfalls and the beautiful scenery surrounding them.

2. Ferne Clyffe Waterfall

Located in Goreville, Ferne Clyffe State Park is home to a beautiful waterfall that cascades over a rocky ledge. The waterfall is surrounded by lush vegetation and towering trees, creating a serene and peaceful environment. Visitors can take a short hike to reach the waterfall and enjoy a picnic or hike on the park’s other trails.

3. Cedar Falls

In the Shawnee National Forest, Cedar Falls is a picturesque waterfall that cascades over towering rock formations. The waterfall is surrounded by the forest’s towering trees and vibrant flora, making it a popular destination for nature lovers. Visitors can take a short hike to reach the waterfall and enjoy the breathtaking scenery.

4. Matthiessen State Park Waterfalls

Present in Oglesby, Matthiessen State Park features several stunning waterfalls, including Cascade Falls and Devil’s Paint Box Falls. These waterfalls are surrounded by lush vegetation and towering rock formations, creating a scenic and peaceful environment. Visitors can hike along the park’s trails to view these waterfalls and the park’s other attractions.

5. Kaskaskia Canyon Waterfall

Located in the Shawnee National Forest, Kaskaskia Canyon features a beautiful waterfall that cascades over a rocky ledge. Towering trees and vibrant flora surround the waterfall, creating a serene and peaceful environment. Visitors can take a short hike to reach the waterfall and enjoy the stunning scenery.

6. Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve

Situated in Darien, Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve is a beautiful natural area that features a waterfall cascading over a rocky ledge. Visitors can hike along the preserve’s trails to reach the waterfall and enjoy the serene environment and beautiful views.

7. Ferne Clyffe Waterfall Trail

In addition to the waterfall at Ferne Clyffe State Park mentioned earlier, the park also features a scenic trail that leads visitors through a forested area to a beautiful waterfall. The trail is a great option for hikers and nature lovers looking for a peaceful escape.

8. Bork Falls

Located in Dixon, Bork Falls is a lesser-known waterfall that offers stunning views and a peaceful atmosphere. Visitors can hike along a trail to reach the waterfall, which cascades over a rocky ledge into a tranquil pool below.

9. St. Louis Canyon Waterfall

Located in Starved Rock State Park, St. Louis Canyon features a beautiful waterfall cascading over a rocky cliff. Visitors can take a short hike to reach the waterfall and enjoy the stunning scenery and peaceful environment.

10. Hennepin Canal Parkway State Park Waterfall

Available in Sheffield, Hennepin Canal Parkway State Park is a scenic natural area that features a small but beautiful waterfall. The waterfall is surrounded by lush vegetation and towering trees, making it a peaceful and picturesque destination for visitors.

Conclusion

Illinois may not be such a famous place for waterfalls, but the state is home to several breathtaking cascades that are worth a visit. From hidden gems to popular tourist attractions, these waterfalls offer stunning views and peaceful environments for visitors to enjoy.