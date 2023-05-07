Idaho’s Hidden Gems: Most Awe-Inspiring Waterfalls You Need to See

Idaho is known for its stunning natural beauty, and one of the most impressive natural features in the state is its waterfalls. From the cascading beauty of Shoshone Falls to the dramatic drop of Mesa Falls, Idaho is home to some of the most awe-inspiring waterfalls in the country.

1. Shoshone Falls

Right on the Snake River, just outside of Twin Falls, Shoshone Falls is often referred to as the “Niagara of the West.” This stunning waterfall is over 200 feet tall and spans more than 900 feet across. The best time to visit is during the spring when snowmelt causes the falls to reach their maximum flow. Visitors can take a short hike to the observation deck for breathtaking views of the falls and the surrounding area.

2. Mesa Falls

In eastern Idaho near the town of Ashton, Mesa Falls is a breathtaking waterfall that drops over 100 feet into the Snake River. The falls are actually two separate waterfalls, Upper and Lower Mesa Falls, both of which are accessible by car and offer stunning views. In the summer, visitors can take a short hike to the base of the falls for an up-close look at the cascading water.

3. Perrine Coulee Falls

Just downstream from Shoshone Falls, Perrine Coulee Falls is a lesser-known but equally stunning waterfall. The falls drop 200 feet into a narrow canyon, making for an impressive sight. Visitors can take a short hike to the observation deck for views of the falls and the surrounding canyon.

4. Salmon Falls Creek Falls

In southern Idaho, Salmon Falls Creek Falls is a series of waterfalls that drop over 300 feet into a rugged canyon. The falls are accessible via a short hike and offer stunning views of the surrounding area. Visitors can also fish and hike in the area.

5. Moyie Falls

In northern Idaho near the town of Bonners Ferry, Moyie Falls is a beautiful waterfall that drops over 50 feet into the Moyie River. The falls are accessible via a short hike and offer stunning views of the surrounding forest. Visitors can also fish and kayak in the river below the falls.

6. Kirkham Hot Springs Waterfall

Located in the Payette National Forest, Kirkham Hot Springs is a popular spot for soaking in natural hot springs. The area is also home to a beautiful waterfall that drops over moss-covered rocks into a clear pool below.

7. Twin Falls

Twin Falls is actually a series of waterfalls on the Snake River, located just downstream from Shoshone Falls. The falls drop over 100 feet into a narrow canyon, creating a dramatic sight.

8. Upper Salmon River Falls

Located in central Idaho, the Upper Salmon River Falls is a 50-foot waterfall that drops into a deep canyon. The area is also home to hiking trails, fishing spots, and campsites.

9. Bridal Veil Falls

Located near the town of Swan Valley, Bridal Veil Falls is a stunning waterfall that drops over 100 feet into a rocky canyon. The area is also home to hiking trails and picnic areas.

10. Elk Creek Falls

Located in the St. Joe National Forest, Elk Creek Falls is a series of waterfalls that drop over 100 feet into a narrow canyon. The falls are accessible via a short hike and offer stunning views of the surrounding forest.

Plenty of Cascades to Explore

In addition to the waterfalls mentioned above, there are many other beautiful waterfalls to explore in Idaho. For example, Rimrock Lake and Falls is a picturesque waterfall located in the Boise National Forest. The falls drop over 50 feet into a crystal-clear lake, making for a stunning sight.

Another must-visit waterfall in Idaho is Mesa Verde Falls, located in the Sawtooth National Forest. It falls over 100 feet into a rocky canyon, and the surrounding area is home to hiking trails, campsites, and fishing spots. With so many beautiful waterfalls to choose from, Idaho is truly a nature lover’s paradise.

Conclusion

Idaho is home to a diverse array of stunning waterfalls, each with its own unique charm and beauty. From the thundering cascade of Shoshone Falls to the tranquil beauty of Rimrock Lake and Falls, there is no shortage of natural wonders to explore in the state.

Visitors to Idaho can choose from a variety of hiking trails, fishing spots, and campsites, making it easy to experience the natural beauty of these waterfalls up close. With its breathtaking scenery and abundance of outdoor activities, Idaho’s waterfalls are a must-see destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.