How to Switch Web Hosting Providers: Your Complete Handbook – 2023 Guide

We’re not prepared to claim that in everyone’s life, there will come a moment to change hosting providers. But, if you are the one who is about to make this decision, but is not sure how to proceed, we have you covered. Doing it is not a hard task if you’re aware of what you are doing.

This is why we are here. This article needs to serve you as a guide to success. Below, you will find a simple path to approach this issue. So, everything you must do is to keep reading this article, take it one step at a time, and finish this daunting task. Let’s start.

Find Another Hosting Provider

The place where we will start. To switch between providers, you need to have two – your current one and the future one. So, the ideal location where everyone who desires to do this needs to begin his journey is finding new hosting. What you must learn is that this industry is a very competitive domain. It’s because of that fact you must make your pick with precision in the sea of multiple offers.

What’s necessary is insurance that the new hosting is better than your current version and not simply a change of scenery without too many vital details improved. This is why it is paramount to select trustworthy providers that can guarantee the quality of their services and the likes of those you can find if you click here.

Save Your Website’s Files

The new web hosting service will contain quite a bit of the old website content you’ve created. First of all, the information from your previous website and hosting must be saved. The more age your website has, the more data you will need to save. But, do not worry too much.

This is a straightforward process. Your only worry is to ensure that you record everything in its entirety. We are talking about every line of text, pictures, and of course plugins, uploads, and everything related to its work.

Create a New FTP Account

This is the part where you must be extra careful. We’re not yet close to switching to a new provider. First, you must create an FTP account with your current host. In the future, the need to transfer this data will arise, and when we arrive at that part you will need to give a permit to your new hosting to read and save your old data.

It’s here that the FTP account comes into play. To make the connection between them, you will have to use FileZilla or similar tools. The named one is deemed as one of the finest in the business in this domain.

Linke The FileZilla and Your Current Hosting

As you probably noticed, we’re still on the old hoisting issues. Yet, we are safely closing in on the new option. What’s required to be done, is to connect your newly installed FileZilla and your old hosting account. Once the two are in a knot, you must type the name of the domain you own into the field: Host.

Once you have done this, type a number into the field: Port. This number is usually 12. Here, you can begin the transfer by using the Quickconnect option.

Download The Files

When you get around FileZilla, which is quite a straightforward tool, you should begin the download. When this process starts, it is necessary to create a new empty folder. In this location, you will copy all of your web files.

This is the part of the ordeal where the entire database of the old domain will be stored s in one place. Now, you will not be able to carry it over that simply. Instead, you must make a new database that will contain this information but is tied to your new provider and their hosting options. The steps are clear: download, export, create a new database, import, and finally modify everything you deem necessary.

The New Upload

Finally, we are face to face with the new provider. This is the moment when you must upload the entirety of the old database to the new host. To achieve this, you will need to make a brand new FTP account with the new hosting outlet.

Once it’s up, the new FTP account needs to be synced with FileZilla. This is where you will notice that you are doing the identical process all over again just in reverse. When the two are aligned, you can begin uploading your old information to the new web hosting.

Test Your Website

While it might seem that the work is almost over, there are quite a few things left to do. First, you must test your new domain. There can be a few errors that pop up during the transfer of your data from old to new hosting. When this happens, you mustn’t launch it immediately as everyone will be able to view any error that has remained.

To avoid public embarrassment, the majority of hosting providers allow their users to test everything in a virtual environment or to provide them with a temporary URL. So, while you are in the testing phase, make sure that you look into your new website hosting end to end to ensure that you are re-launching a quality product.

DNS Update

We are at a stage where it is a must to update your DNS settings. You need to align them with your new provider. It is necessary that the website now points towards your new hosting service. The Domain name System is in charge of translating your IP address to the domain name. If you do not know how to handle this end of the business you should consult online professionals or read an DNS guide on your own.

Either way, you must not skip this part, or your website will not function as it should. The DNS of your domain needs to be in line with your new host. This is a process that consumes quite a lot of time, so you should be prepared for it, and also notify your website visitors about the incoming change.

Bottom Line

Transferring between hosting providers can be a hard task, but it doesn’t have to be impossible. With a little of our help through this guide, you can do it all on your own. As we said at the start of this article, it is a straightforward process and millions have done it before. So can you. Just take it one step at a time.