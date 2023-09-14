How Business Travelers Can Cut Airport Taxi Costs: Savings at Every Stop

When you’re a business traveler, costs are your life. It is not for free, and it can get really expensive. The goal is to find a way to cut your costs and make a saving at every stop possible. When you fly often from airport to airport, it quickly becomes clear that one of the biggest expenses you will have over time is the taxi costs.

The goal of this article is to help every business traveler cut these costs. It’s not too hard. A little bit of strategic planning, mixed with using the right tools, the power of foresight and it can be done.

Plan Ahead

When it comes to any form of transportation you need to be able to plan. A lack of planning could result in much bigger costs. Cost-saving is a priority for most business travelers, and the best way to cut them as much as possible is to plan and have partners such as AtoB. How should you approach your planning? As we said, it is not hard, and here’s how can you do it with our help:

Research rates – Today, you have so many apps and websites that delve deep into price comparisons. By visiting one of these websites or apps you can compare the taxi rates at your destination. So, when you land, you’ll know the best choice available.

Read Reviews – Customer reviews run the world. Make your mission to read as many as possible to find out which services are most cost-effective.

Make Reservations – The easiest way to go around costly taxi services is to reserve your ride in advance. Book your transportation weeks and even months in advance. This is a surefire way to save money.

Make Use of Ridesharing

Ridesharing is quite a popular way of transportation all over the world. Top-notch services in this branch such as Lyft and Uber already made a huge name for themselves in the ridesharing industry.

People who travel on business can easily take advantage of ridesharing by simply making a few price comparisons, choosing the proper service, and of course, being on the lookout for quite frequent promotions service in this department offers. Promo codes, special events, and bonus rides are a thing in the world of airport taxis.

Public Transportation Options

Airports are a transportation hub in the majority of cities they’re located. Thus, they are very well connected to the city centers and hotels, and all of it is made possible through public transportation and not only taxi rides. When you’re at an airport and you want to save money on transportation you have different options.

The most common ones include airport shuttles, buses, trams, and of course trains. Before you decide which ride suits you the best it is vital that you make inquiries about the dates of arrivals and departures of airport shuttles, buses, trams, and trains to be able to make an informed decision.

Search Loyalty Programs and Rewards

If you’re a frequent business traveler the chances, are you will often use the same taxi service. What this means is that you are showing loyalty. When you give loyalty, you expect some to be received back. The good news is that the transportation companies are thinking the same way.

So, when you notice that you’re always using the same company, make sure that you install their app, and become a member of their Enroll&Save program which will track your rides, give out bonus points, and result in lower fees or free rides. In addition to programs like these, you can always seek promotional offers, and referral benefits that come your way when you’re taking a ride recommended by a friend or a colleague.

Collegiate Ridesharing

Many companies send employees from different departments on the same trip. Due to the lack of communication, it is possible to have a misunderstanding and go your separate way from the airport. The worst part is that people from the same company usually stay at the same hotel. So, why not share the ride? This can be arranged quickly and with a few sentences.

When you share a ride with a colleague you can make it much easier on your wallet. The best part is that you do not have to share a ride only with colleagues from your company. With a bit of networking, you can find out when someone is on a plane from a similar branch and the two of you can share a ride from an airport regardless.

Travel at Off-Peak Times

Taxi fares are much affected by timing. The price is not the same during the peak as it is during off-peak. So, when you travel, aim to arrive at an airport when it’s not rush hour. This is when rates are lower which can be a great way to directly save money from taxi fares. If this is the way you want to go you need to do a little research and find platforms that list compared prices from rush-hour and besides it.

Taxi Apps and Discounts

As a business traveler, you must certainly know that airports have their dedicated taxi services. If you haven’t noticed you need to start paying attention. In addition to having taxis right at the spot, they also have mobile apps created for the sole purpose of catering to their clients.

Once you become a frequent user, the app will register you, which will result in personalized and exclusive offers for you as one of their clients. While this will directly cause cutting costs it has additional perks. As a regular client, you will have an advantage when it comes to booking your next rides.

Summary

Saving on taxi rides can be done. If you pay a little attention to what we said above, you can do it with ease. There are a few approaches you can use and find the one that suits your needs the best. Negotiating fare rates is possible even with a simple conversation, a few questions, and knowing the local norms. In the end, it is important to know that saving is possible and that there are easily accessible means to do it.