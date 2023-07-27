2024 Honda Ridgeline: Power, Performance, and Luxury in One Pickup Truck

Hey gearheads, buckle up because we’re about to dive into the world of Honda’s most anticipated beast, the 2024 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck. This isn’t just any truck; it’s a high-octane machine, built to conquer the wild terrains of hills and forests with ease and style. Honda Motors is gearing up to unleash this marvel in five distinct trims across North America, and we can’t wait to see it hit the roads.

Under the hood, the Ridgeline is packing some serious heat with a robust 3.5-liter V-6 engine, churning out a whopping 280 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. This isn’t just a truck; it’s a powerhouse on wheels.

Designed with the adventurous spirit in mind, this pickup truck is a dream come true for those who live for the thrill of off-road journeys. And guess what? Honda has given it a sporty twist that’s bound to turn heads wherever it goes.

But it’s not all about power and looks. The 2024 Honda Ridgeline is decked out with cutting-edge features like a wireless smartphone charger, a 7.0-inch network display, and an audio system that supports Carplay Audio and Music Streaming. And let’s not forget the premium JBL sound system that will make your journey as entertaining as it is exhilarating.

If you’re as excited as we are about the 2024 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck, stick around. We’re about to delve into everything you need to know about this beast, from its release date, price, and design to its features, speed, colors, and safety.

While we strive to provide the most accurate and up-to-date information, please remember that some of the details about the 2024 Honda Ridgeline are based on rumors and speculation. Until Honda Motors officially releases more information, some aspects of the truck may be subject to change. Stay tuned for updates!

Ridgeline Launch Timeline

Apparently, the 2024 Honda Ridgeline will be an overhaul kicking off the next, third generation. There is no abundance of facts about the upcoming model, but the vehicle’s current achievements are known for certain.https://t.co/6kWhW4UsG9 pic.twitter.com/uMDtGJSfUW — CARGlancer (@CARGlancer_NEWS) July 26, 2023

While Honda Motors has yet to officially announce the launch date for the upcoming Honda Ridgeline pickup truck, the rumor mill is churning.

According to industry insiders and major auto websites, we can expect the new Ridgeline to hit the streets either in late 2023 or early 2024 as a 2024 model. If all goes to plan, we might see pre-orders for the 2024 model opening up by the end of this year.

For those of you who can’t wait to get behind the wheel of a Ridgeline, the 2023 model is currently available and ready to roll. And don’t worry, you won’t be missing out on much as the next Ridgeline isn’t expected to undergo any major changes.

Price & Variants

As of now, Honda Motors is keeping the pricing details of the next under wraps. However, we can make some educated guesses based on the recently introduced 2023 Honda Ridgeline, which is available in four trims – Sport, RTL, RTL-E, and Black Edition, with prices ranging from $38,800 to $46,230.

We anticipate that the new will come in five trims, with the addition of a new Trailsport variant. Below, we’ve estimated the price of each trim for the upcoming Ridgeline, based on the pricing of the 2023 model.

Trims Price (Est.) Sport $40,000 RTL $43,000 RTL-E $46,000 Black Edition $48,000 TrailSport $52,000

Honda Ridgeline Engine & Performance

The upcoming Honda Ridgeline is a beast of a pickup truck, specifically engineered to tackle challenging terrains like hills and forests. Nestled under its hood is a potent powertrain that seamlessly marries performance with efficiency.

The heart of this pickup truck is a 3.5-liter V6 engine, pumping out a substantial 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a smooth-shifting nine-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a driving experience that’s both comfortable and engaging.

While the Ridgeline comes standard with front-wheel drive, an all-wheel-drive option is available for those seeking enhanced control and capability. The all-wheel-drive system can channel up to 70% of the engine’s power to the rear wheels, ensuring superior traction and performance in all weather conditions.

In essence, the powertrain of the new Honda Ridgeline is a testament to Honda’s engineering prowess, offering impressive performance, efficiency, and capability. Whether you’re navigating rough terrains, climbing steep hills, or hauling heavy loads, the Ridgeline is up to the task.

Safety Features

The Honda Ridgeline has always been a crowd-pleaser, renowned for its advanced features and comfort. The latest iteration takes safety to a new level with a host of features and enhancements.

The new Ridgeline comes equipped with driver-assistance technology designed to keep both the driver and passengers safe during their journey. Features like lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking work in unison to prevent accidents before they happen.

The new Ridgeline also boasts an Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure, designed to minimize the risk of injury to passengers and the driver in the event of a collision.

In addition to these, the new includes a plethora of safety features that ensure the safety of passengers and the driver during any road trip.

Ridgeline Colors

Sonic Gray Pearl

Radiant Red Metallic

Obsidian Blue Pearl

Pacific Pewter Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Modern Steel Metallic

Crystal Black Pearl

Lunar Silver Metallic

Interior

The interior of the new Honda Ridgeline is a blend of luxury and durability, packed with modern features and safety enhancements. The same interior design ethos will be carried forward into the next Ridgeline.

The new Ridgeline comfortably seats five, with each seat meticulously crafted for comfort and support. Side airbags are standard across all seats, and power adjustments, as well as heating and cooling functions, are available for front and rear seats. These features ensure that fatigue is kept at bay during long journeys.

The dashboard houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen display, equipped with a host of connectivity features like a smartphone wireless charger, audio system, premium sound system, JBL audio system, and music streaming.

Features

The new 2024 Honda Ridgeline is a sport pickup truck that offers an array of advanced infotainment and connectivity features to enhance your driving experience. So that you can get entertainment and safety while walking on the road, you can see all these features below.

strong and powerful engine

safe to drive

Large cabin space

smartphone wireless charger

7.0-in Inch Touchscreen Display

audio system

Carplay & Audio

Premium sound system

JBL audio system

Music streaming

FAQ

What are the off-road capabilities of the 2024 Honda Ridgeline?

Given its robust 3.5-liter V-6 engine and the availability of an all-wheel-drive option, we can expect it to perform well in off-road conditions.

What are the dimensions of the 2024 Honda Ridgeline?

Considering the dimensions of the 2023 model, we can expect the 2024 model to be similar in size. The 2023 Ridgeline measures approximately 210 inches in length, 78 inches in width, and 70 inches in height.

Will it have a manual transmission option?

There is no mention of a manual transmission option, and given current trends in the automotive industry, it’s unlikely that a manual transmission will be offered.

What are the cargo space dimensions of the 2024 Honda Ridgeline?

The 2023 model has a cargo bed that measures approximately 64 inches in length, 60 inches in width (50 inches at the wheel wells), and 16.7 inches in depth. We can expect similar dimensions for the 2024 model.

What kind of tires does come with?

Considering the 2023 model, which comes with 18-inch wheels and all-season tires, we can expect similar or slightly upgraded tires for the 2024 model.

Does the 2024 Honda Ridgeline have a sunroof?

However, considering that the 2023 Ridgeline RTL-E and Black Edition trims come with a standard one-touch power moonroof, it’s likely that at least some trims of the 2024 model will feature a sunroof.

Final Words

In conclusion, the 2024 Honda Ridgeline is shaping up to be a game-changer in the pickup truck segment. With its robust engine, advanced safety features, and luxurious interior, it’s clear that Honda is pulling out all the stops to deliver a truck that’s not only powerful and capable but also comfortable and technologically advanced.

Whether you’re an off-road enthusiast or a daily commuter, the Ridgeline promises to deliver a driving experience that’s second to none. While we wait for more official details from Honda Motors, the anticipation continues to build. So, gearheads, stay tuned for more updates on this high-octane beast!

Sources of Info:

https://www.motortrend.com/cars/honda/ridgeline/2024/

https://www.edmunds.com/honda/ridgeline/2024/