20 Highlights Of 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: Experience Luxury and Innovation

The mid-size three-row SUV segment has been sizzling for nearly two decades, with the past five years seeing a crescendo in its appeal. New entrants such as the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, the soon-to-launch Mazda CX-90, and Jeep Grand Cherokee L have rejuvenated the market, blending affordability with utility for bigger families, an array of coveted features, and a touch of luxury.

They’ve joined the ranks of the reliable Honda Pilot, Nissan Pathfinder, and other solid contenders to furnish a variety of choices for those wanting a spacious SUV without the bulk.

An undeniable leader in this class is Toyota’s Highlander. It rides the same wave of success as its sibling, the RAV4. However, for those yearning for extra elbow room without jumping to a behemoth like the Toyota Sequoia, there’s a fresh alternative — the Grand Highlander.

Set to dazzle in 2024, the Grand Highlander builds on the foundation set by the Highlander, boasting expanded dimensions and a “grand” array of deluxe features. Launched with fanfare in February, the Grand Highlander is set to redefine the 2024 SUV landscape, making it a compelling pick amidst the midsize three-row SUV brigade.

20 Best Features

20. Grand Highlander vs. Standard Highlander: The Spacious Showdown!

Buckle up, gearheads! Let’s talk size and swagger. At first glance, the Grand Highlander’s added 6.5 inches in length and a two-inch boost in both height and width might seem modest.

But when you’re talking about vehicles where every inch counts, this upscale version of Toyota’s classic is in a league of its own.

Hop inside, and you’ll find the Grand Highlander stretching its legs with an impressive 5.5 extra inches in that third row, clocking in at a roomy 33.5 inches. Let those passengers in the back kick back and relax!

Onboard Dimensions: The Grand Tour

Driver’s Throne: 41.7 inches of leg freedom, 56.5 inches at the hips, and 41.5 inches overhead.

Mid-ship Luxury: 39.5 inches to stretch the legs, 57 inches of hip luxury, and a headroom of 40.2 inches to fit that racing helmet (you know, just in case).

Backseat VIP Lounge: The roomiest 33.5 inches of leg space, 45.7 inches for the hips, and a comfy 37.2 inches up top.

And for all you brand loyalists out there, this puts the Grand Highlander’s third-row space right in the pole position, leaving the Honda Pilot and Kia Telluride eating its dust. Only the opulent Buick Enclave and giants like the Sequoia or GMC Yukon XL come close.

So, if you’re hunting for that perfect blend of luxury, space, and Toyota reliability, the Grand Highlander might just be your ride!

19. Highlander’s Cargo: Where Luxury Meets Luggage!

Hey auto aficionados! Ever wondered what it’d be like to drive a vehicle where practicality meets opulence? Enter the Toyota Grand Highlander – a cargo king in its own right.

This beast not only boasts legroom fit for royalty, but its cargo room is what legends are made of. The Grand Highlander stuns with a staggering 21 cubic feet of storage space right behind the rear row – that’s 5 cubic feet more than its sibling, the standard Highlander.

But wait, there’s more! Should you wish to fold those seats down, be ready to be blown away with a jaw-dropping 97.5 cubic feet of cargo expanse? Need some real-world math to digest those figures? Here you go:

Packed the car with family or friends? With all eight seats occupied in the Grand Highlander, you’re still primed to roll with up to seven standard carry-on suitcases snugly sitting in the back. It’s like having a whole other trunk back there!

Just the two of you setting off on a journey? Whether it’s a spontaneous road trip or a work-related escapade, this car’s got you covered. Behind those front seats, you’re geared up to pack a mind-boggling 30 carry-ons! We’re talking about a month-long European getaway or perhaps a professional magician’s entire gig setup!

18. The Turbo Thrill: 2.4-Liter ICE Powerhouse

Kicking things off with the turbocharged 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder. While it might seem petite on paper, don’t be fooled! This little dynamo delivers a hefty 265 horses and a staggering 310 lb-ft of torque.

Sure, it’s a bit shy on the horsepower when pitched against the V-6 giants of the competition. But paired with its smooth eight-speed auto transmission, it churns out a torque that’s 50 lb-ft more than the rivals.

It’s like bringing a sledgehammer to a knife fight! Plus, with fuel efficiency ranging between 22-24 MPG, and soaring to 28 MPG on highways, this engine is as economical as it is powerful.

17. The Eco Warrior: Basic Hybrid System

Stepping into the green realm, the 2024 Grand Highlander doesn’t shy away with its basic hybrid system. Here, the synergy of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and twin electric motors pumps out a combined 243 horsepower.

The regenerative braking system ensures every ounce of energy is recaptured, giving it enviable fuel ratings. With an MPG hovering between 34-36, and city efficiency touching 37 MPG, this variant makes every drop of fuel count!

16. The Ultimate Fusion: Hybrid MAX Beast

Hold onto your seats, because here comes the Hybrid MAX! Boasting a monstrous 362 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, this beast stands tall as Toyota’s mightiest mid-sized SUV engine.

With a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds and towing capabilities up to 5,000 pounds, it’s all about raw power meeting impeccable efficiency.

Its tech mirrors the US-spec Toyota Crown, splitting power between two electric motors – one nestled between the engine and transmission, the other near the rear axle. And, oh boy, it comes standard with all-wheel drive!

15. The Plethora of Grand Highlander Choices

1. XLE: The entry-point, but by no means basic, with a tempting tag of $43,070.

2. Limited: Elevate luxury at $47,860, this trim delivers an upscale experience without burning a hole in the pocket.

3. Platinum: The gold standard for those seeking opulence at $54,545. Think of it as the SUV equivalent of a VIP lounge! Venturing into the world of hybrids? Fear not! The Grand Highlander has got you covered with its eco-friendly powerhouses:

4. Hybrid XLE: Clean energy meets luxury at an inviting $44,670.

5. Hybrid Limited: Up the green game and style quotient simultaneously for $51,060.

6. Hybrid MAX Limited: Hybrid finesse with added punch. Yours for $54,040.

7. Hybrid MAX Platinum: The ultimate eco-luxury experience stands tall at $58,125.

Each trim comes with its own set of bells and whistles, carefully curated to cater to every kind of driver. But here’s the cherry on top: customization! Sure, each trim has its default offerings, but Toyota knows one size doesn’t fit all.

Whether you’re yearning for that sunroof, advanced tech, or luxe upholstery, rest assured, there’s flexibility. If it’s not available straight from the factory, aftermarket specialists are always on standby, ready to soup up your ride for a touch extra.

14. All Things Connect in the Grand Highlander

Mammoth Touchscreen: Centrally nestled in its cockpit is a whopping 12.3-inch touchscreen, merging visuals with responsiveness. It’s complemented by a sharp seven-inch digital display in the gauge cluster. And for those seeking an even more futuristic vibe, a fully digital unit awaits!

Phone Meets Car: Say goodbye to messy wires! The Grand Highlander ensures you remain plugged in without actually plugging in, thanks to standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Internet On-The-Go: Whether you’re streaming your favorite podcast or ensuring your kids remain entertained, the built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot ensures you remain connected to the digital world.

A Symphony of Audio Features: With HD Radio, SiriusXM, and an Integrated Streaming capability, your journeys will resonate with the beats and rhythms of Apple Music and Amazon Music directly through the SUV.

Stay Updated, Wirelessly: Gone are the days of visiting dealerships for software updates. The Grand Highlander stays fresh and updated through over-the-air enhancements, ensuring you always have access to the latest connectivity features and convenience tools.

Hello, Toyota! Taking inspiration from the likes of luxury tech like Mercedes’ MBUX system, Toyota introduces the Connected Service Drive Connect. A simple “Hey Toyota” activates voice controls. Hunting for the nearest coffee shop or adjusting the cabin temperature has never felt so 24th-century!

13. Resonating with History

Journey Down Memory Lane: In the annals of audio greatness, 1927 marked an auditory revolution. The Lansing Manufacturing Company, a pioneer in sculpting sonic landscapes, made its foray into the world. Fast forward to the present, and they’re better known as JBL – a name synonymous with acoustic excellence. And guess who’s got their back? None other than the tech giant, Samsung. Talk about a dynamic duo!

The Grand Highlander’s Sonic Sanctuary: When you slide into this SUV, it’s not just about cruising. It’s about immersing yourself in sound. As a standard, the Grand Highlander is fitted with a JBL audio system, strategically placing 13 speakers to ensure every note, every beat, every chord envelops you.

Amp Up the Base: And for those who love to feel the bass reverberating in their souls, certain trims and options come with an 11-inch JBL subwoofer, supercharged by a dedicated amplifier. So, not only will the Grand Highlander make heads turn on the road, it’ll also make hearts throb to its beats.

12. Striking the Perfect Balance

Big Isn’t Always Better: The motoring world watched in awe as Mercedes EQS unveiled its massive 56-inch integrated screen. A spectacle? Absolutely. But too big a screen can stray into the realm of distractions, risking safety.

Just Right with the Grand Highlander: Toyota believes in striking the right balance. Enter the 12.3-inch touchscreen – large enough to navigate seamlessly and yet compact enough to minimize distractions.

As the current trend tilts towards enormous screens, the Grand Highlander takes a step back, anticipating a future where functionality trumps extravagance.

11. Seated in Elegance

Redefining Luxury: Elevating the driving experience, the Grand Highlander is adorned with synthetic leather seats right from the get-go. The Softex trim enhances the grandeur, making every journey an opulent affair.

Flexible Seating Options: Need a touch of luxury? Opt for second-row captain’s chairs, reminiscent of the Sienna. Traveling with a big group? The bench seating accommodates up to eight, ensuring space and comfort for everyone.

Authentic Indulgence: For those seeking authenticity, the Limited and Platinum trims come draped in genuine leather. Whichever trim you opt for, rest assured, warmth and adjustability are paramount, with heated seats and a range of power adjustments for both the driver and front passenger.

10. Experience Digital Freedom

No Keys? No Problem: Imagine a world where your SUV’s key is on your smartphone! The Grand Highlander proudly introduces Toyota’s Digital Key feature.

Whether you’re out on a minimalistic adventure, or your child’s playful antics have landed the key fob in an unknown territory, your smartphone has your back. You can lock, unlock, or even start your SUV with just a few taps. Talk about blending convenience with technology!

Choose Your Connect: This feature, standard for the Grand Highlander, harmonizes with the Remote Connect models. With subscriptions starting at $15/month, you can tap into your Apple Music or Amazon Music while on the move, or opt for the “Go Anywhere” package for enhanced navigation experiences.

9. Safeguarding Every Journey

Reliable Co-Pilot: With the Toyota Safety System 3.0, Toyota guarantees a harmonious blend of safety and tech for peace of mind on every drive. The Grand Highlander is fortified with:

Pre-Collision System : Detects pedestrians, ensuring their safety.

: Detects pedestrians, ensuring their safety. Lane Assistance : Alerts for lane departure & ensures stability with steering assists.

: Alerts for lane departure & ensures stability with steering assists. Dynamic Cruise Control : Navigates speed intricacies for you.

: Navigates speed intricacies for you. Proactive Driving Assist: The unsung hero that softly brakes into curves or adjusts distance from cars, pedestrians, or cyclists.

Elevated Safety Features: But the safety tour doesn’t end there! Every Grand Highlander is decked out with blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts. And if you’re cruising in a higher trim, expect parking systems with automatic brakes, head-up displays, panoramic views, front cross-traffic alerts, and a digital rearview to redefine your driving experience.

8. Center of Attention: The Console

Innovative Front Console: While configurable consoles are often associated with trucks, the Grand Highlander brings this luxury to the SUV world with a unique twist. Designed with the tech-savvy in mind, the front console can be adapted to snugly fit a tablet once its internal tray is removed. For those concerned about the nuances, the console features a sliding cover that ensures easy access even with armrests in use.

Optimized Connectivity: This console doesn’t stop at merely holding your devices. With dual USB ports, you’re always connected on the go. Moreover, the dual air conditioning control ensures that those seated in the middle row travel in absolute comfort.

Exclusive Upper Trim Features: Climbing up to the top trim, the Grand Highlander takes it up a notch with a removable second-row center console storage. Beyond serving as a conventional storage, it boasts a dedicated slot for smartphones and a multi-purpose tray – ideal for those enjoying the comfort of the captain’s chairs.

7. Elevate Every Journey with Comfort & Convenience

Standard, Yet Luxurious: Toyota ensures that luxury isn’t reserved only for the higher trims. Every Grand Highlander is equipped with:

A smooth power liftgate

Handy garage door opener

Retractable second-row sunshades

Quick wireless smartphone charging

An intuitive auto-dimming mirror

Limited Trim Extravagance: Advancing to the Limited trim, the SUV showers you with:

Ventilated front seats for those hot days

First-row seat memory – because you shouldn’t have to adjust every time

A toasty heated steering wheel for chilly mornings

The convenience of ambient lighting, a “kick power” liftgate, exterior puddle lamps, and intuitive rain-sensing wipers

Platinum Elegance: The crème de la crème, the Platinum models, indulge you with:

A breathtaking panoramic moonroof

Second-row seats that can be both heated and ventilated

And for those who love taking control, paddle shifters to amp up your driving game

With the 2024 Grand Highlander, every journey isn’t just a drive, it’s an experience – wrapped in luxury, innovation, and utmost comfort

6. Exploring Beyond The Usual: The Multi-Terrain Select

Toyota’s Answer to Off-Road Adventures: While the Land Cruiser’s exit left a void in Toyota’s lineup, Grand Highlander’s Multi-Terrain Select stands tall as the brand’s nod to off-road enthusiasts.

Whether it’s muddy trails, rocky terrains, or snowy paths, this system ensures that Grand Highlander doesn’t falter, offering specialized driving modes for mud/sand, rock/dirt, and snow. So, while you might not tackle the Rubicon, your weekend adventures are more than covered.

Who Can Get This? Available on all-wheel-drive models and those blessed with the Hybrid MAX powertrain, your off-road dreams just got a luxury touch!

5. The Power to Pull: 5,000 Pound Max Towing

Not Just a Family Ride: While SUVs primarily resonate as family vehicles, the Grand Highlander isn’t just about comfortable rides and luxury. With a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds, those spontaneous camping trips with trailers or campers are a breeze.

Engine Might: Whether you opt for the gas-powered engine or the Hybrid Max models, rest assured, you have a robust towing capability, suitable for most moderate towing needs.

4. More Than Just Comfort: 13 Cup Holders & 7 USB Ports

Ready for Every Road Trip: Ever thought of a situation where you’d need 13 cup holders? Neither did we, until the Grand Highlander made us realize that with large families, hydration (or caffeination) is key.

Plus, with seven USB ports spread across the three rows, everyone’s devices stay charged and ready, ensuring entertainment doesn’t take a backseat, literally.

Easy Access, More Convenience: When nature calls or when it’s time for a stretch, hopping in and out of the third row is made effortless with a support grip. And yes, the second-row captain’s chairs are equipped with cup holders on their armrests, because why not?

3. The Power of Choice: Drivetrains Tailored to Your Needs

Beyond Tech: In today’s technologically driven world, choosing between front-wheel and all-wheel drive can seem a tad traditional. But there’s more to it than meets the eye. While all-wheel drive offers better traction and control in varying conditions, front-wheel drive shines when it comes to fuel efficiency.

Fuel Efficiency Breakdown: Go with the front-wheel drive, and you’re looking at an impressive 24 mpg combined. Opt for the all-wheel drive, and you’ll get around 22 mpg. However, for those eco-conscious drivers, the Hybrid variants provide an intriguing mix of fuel efficiency and performance, thanks to their electric motors.

2. New Kid On The Block: Stellar Reliability Ratings

Trust Matters: You’re making a significant investment when you buy a car, and the last thing you’d want is to second-guess your decision every time something goes awry. While the 2024 Grand Highlander is the newest member of the Toyota family, it’s already making waves in the reliability department.

Ratings to Reckon With: Even with its debut, Consumer Reports, using data from related vehicles, has given the Grand Highlander a commendable 4 out of 5 in both reliability and customer satisfaction. This speaks volumes about Toyota’s commitment to delivering a product that stands tall in the crowded SUV market.

1. Waiting Might Be The Hardest Part: Delivery Delays on the Hybrid

Internet Whispers: Let’s face it, the internet is rife with rumors, and when it comes to the Grand Highlander Hybrid, the chatter is all about the wait time. Numerous sources suggest a significant wait time for the hybrid variant, extending from a year to even two in some cases.

Reason for the Hold-Up: Production issues and a shortage of manufacturing supplies are cited as primary reasons for this delay. So, if you’re considering putting down a deposit on this eco-friendly beauty, a chat with the dealership to clarify expected delivery timelines might save you some potential heartache down the road.

FAQ

How much horsepower does the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander have?

The Hybrid MAX Platinum model boasts 362 net combined horsepower.

What changes to the 2023 Highlander?

Specific changes from the 2023 model are not mentioned on the website. However, the 2024 Grand Highlander is described as having more space and a new exterior design.

What is the most luxurious Highlander?

The most luxurious model is the Hybrid MAX Platinum, priced at $58,125.

Is the 2023 Highlander going to be bigger?

The 2024 Grand Highlander is designed with more space, suggesting it might be larger than its predecessors.

Is the 2023 Highlander smaller?

It’s not explicitly mentioned, but the 2024 Grand Highlander is described as having more space, which might suggest it’s larger than the 2023 model.

