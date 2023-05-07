Hawaii Camping Spots: Best Destinations for an Island Rewind

Hawaii is an absolute paradise for camping enthusiasts, with a wide range of breathtaking natural beauty and a diverse range of terrain. Whether you’re looking for a beachside campsite, a rugged backcountry adventure, or a remote wilderness escape, Hawaii has something for everyone. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best camping spots in Hawaii, from the lush rainforests of Kauai to the rugged volcanic landscapes of the Big Island.

1. Polihale State Park, Kauai

Located on the westernmost tip of Kauai, Polihale State Park is a stunningly beautiful beachfront camping spot that offers incredible views of the island’s rugged Na Pali Coast. The park is only accessible by a dirt road, which can be treacherous during heavy rains, but the journey is well worth it. The beach is long and wide, with plenty of space to set up camp and explore the area. The sunsets here are legendary, and the stargazing is unparalleled.

2. Koke’e State Park, Kauai

Nestled in the heart of Kauai’s lush rainforest, Koke’e State Park offers a serene and peaceful camping experience that’s perfect for nature lovers. The park features a wide range of hiking trails that wind through the forest, offering stunning views of Waimea Canyon and the Na Pali Coast. The campgrounds here are well-maintained and offer all the basic amenities you’ll need, including picnic tables, fire pits, and restrooms.

3. Haleakala National Park, Maui

Home to one of the world’s largest dormant volcanoes, Haleakala National Park is a unique and unforgettable camping destination. It offers stunning panoramic views of the island. The park has two main camping areas, both of which offer a wide range of hiking trails and scenic viewpoints. The campsites here are basic but comfortable, with picnic tables and fire pits.

4. Wai’anapanapa State Park, Maui

Located on Maui’s eastern coast, Wai’anapanapa State Park is a beautiful and secluded camping spot that’s perfect for those looking for a little peace and quiet. The park is home to a black sand beach, towering sea cliffs, and lush green vegetation. The campsites here are located right on the beach, offering easy access to the water and incredible sunset views.

5. Namakanipaio Campground, Big Island

At the base of Mauna Kea, the tallest mountain in Hawaii, Namakanipaio Campground offers a unique camping experience. It is truly unlike any other in the state. The campground is surrounded by stunning volcanic landscapes and offers easy access to hiking trails, scenic viewpoints, and even an observatory. The campsites here are basic but comfortable, with picnic tables and fire pits.

6. Ho’okena Beach Park, Big Island

Nestled on the southwestern coast of the Big Island, Ho’okena Beach Park is a beautiful and secluded camping spot that’s perfect for those looking for a peaceful escape. The park features a wide, sandy beach and crystal-clear waters that are perfect for swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking. The campsites here are located right on the beach, offering stunning ocean views and easy access to the water.

7. Kalalau Trail, Kauai

For those seeking a more challenging camping adventure, the Kalalau Trail on Kauai’s Na Pali Coast offers a breathtaking hike and overnight camping experience. The trail is 11 miles long and takes hikers through lush valleys, towering sea cliffs, and stunning waterfalls. Along the way, hikers will encounter remote camping spots, including Hanakoa Valley and Kalalau Beach. A permit is required to camp overnight along the trail. Hikers should be prepared for rugged terrain and unpredictable weather conditions. But for those who are up for the challenge, the Kalalau Trail offers an unforgettable camping experience in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

Conclusion

Hawaii offers an abundance of stunning camping spots perfect for nature lovers, and outdoor enthusiasts. A beachside retreat, a backcountry adventure, Hawaii has it all. A peaceful escape in the heart of nature is readily available in Hawaii. Grab your tent, pack your bags, and get ready to explore some of the best camping spots in the world.