Get ready, folks! Our beloved Ford Explorer is about to take a giant leap into the future. Yes, you heard it right! The iconic Explorer is going electric, and it’s all set to be a part of Ford’s ambitious $30 billion investment in electric vehicles by 2025. The Ford Explorer Electric (Explorer EV) is a shining beacon of Ford’s commitment to blending its legacy of crafting top-notch vehicles with cutting-edge, eco-friendly technology.

Imagine cruising down the highway in your trusted Explorer, but this time, it’s whisper-quiet, incredibly smooth, and unbelievably green. That’s the promise of the Explorer EV. It’s not just a vehicle; it’s a game-changer, a revolution on wheels set to redefine the electric SUV market. Reputation for reliability and performance is legendary, and the Explorer is expected to carry that torch into the future. This isn’t just about keeping up with the times; it’s about shaping the future of mobility.

So, buckle up and get ready for an electrifying ride into the future with the Ford Explorer EV. It’s more than just a car; it’s a statement, a commitment to a greener, more sustainable future. And trust me, you’re going to want to be a part of this journey.

Design and Aesthetics

Exterior Design: The Ford Explorer EV is expected to maintain the robust and stylish design that the Explorer line is renowned for, while also incorporating elements that highlight its electric nature. While specific design details are yet to be released, we can anticipate a sleek, modern design that aligns with the aesthetics of other electric vehicles in Ford’s lineup.

Interior Design: The inside of the Explorer is also expected to be a blend of comfort, luxury, and technology. Ford has always prioritized passenger comfort, and the Explorer EV is unlikely to be an exception. With ample space, high-quality materials, and state-of-the-art technology, the Explorer EV is set to offer a superior driving experience.

Electric Elements: The Explorer will likely feature design elements that highlight its electric nature. This could include a unique grille design, distinct badging, and perhaps even a different approach to the traditional exhaust outlets.

Space and Comfort: The Explorer EV, like its gasoline-powered counterpart, is expected to offer ample space for passengers and cargo. This makes it an excellent choice for families or anyone who needs a versatile vehicle that doesn’t compromise on comfort.

High-Quality Materials: Ford vehicles are known for their high-quality interiors, and the Explorer EV is expected to continue this tradition. Expect to find premium materials throughout the cabin, creating a luxurious and comfortable environment.

State-of-the-Art Technology: The Explorer will likely feature the latest technology from Ford. This could include a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a host of connectivity features to keep you connected on the go.

Superior Driving Experience: With its electric powertrain, the Explorer EV is expected to offer a smooth and quiet driving experience. The instant torque provided by the electric motors will also make for quick acceleration, adding a level of excitement to your daily commute.

Customization Options: Like other Ford vehicles, the Explorer will likely offer a range of customization options. This will allow buyers to tailor their vehicle to their tastes and needs, making the Explorer EV a truly personal vehicle.

Future-Proof Design: With its modern design and advanced technology, the Explorer is a vehicle that’s ready for the future. Its design will likely remain fresh and relevant for years to come, making it a smart investment.

Iconic Explorer Design: Despite its electric powertrain, the Explorer will still be an Explorer at heart. This means it will retain the iconic design elements that have made the Explorer one of the most popular SUVs on the market.

Performance and Range

Ford has a reputation for producing high-performance vehicles, and the Explorer EV is expected to live up to this reputation. While specific performance details are yet to be released, the Explorer EV is expected to offer impressive acceleration, handling, and overall driving dynamics. The electric powertrain will not only provide a smooth and quiet ride but also instant torque for quick acceleration.

Performance, driving range, and battery specifics are yet to be confirmed for the Ford Explorer, which is due to go on sale in the UK later this year. We do know that it will be available with a range of up to 311 miles, will be able to rapidly charge from 10 to 80 percent in 25 minutes, and is likely to be offered with both rear- and four-wheel-drive variants.

The top-spec Ford Explorer Premium will add massage seats and various other “luxuries” to the heated seats and keyless entry that every Explorer gets, although we notice that the Mustang Mach-E’s novelty handleless doors have been dropped in favor of conventional door handles on the Explorer.

Safety Features

This is not just an electric vehicle, it’s a fortress of safety. Ford has always prioritized the safety of its passengers, and the Explorer EV is no exception. This electric SUV is expected to come equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which include features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. These features are designed to help prevent accidents before they happen, providing an extra layer of protection for you and your loved ones.

But the safety measures don’t stop there. The Explorer is also expected to be built with passive safety features designed to protect passengers in the event of a collision. This includes multiple airbags, a sturdy body structure, and safety belts with pre-tensioners. These features work together to minimize the impact of a collision, keeping passengers safe when it matters most.

While specific details about the safety features of the Ford Explorer are yet to be released, we can expect that Ford will continue its tradition of prioritizing safety in its vehicles. As we move towards a future of electric vehicles, it’s reassuring to know that companies like Ford are not compromising on safety. With the Explorer EV, you can enjoy the benefits of electric driving without sacrificing the peace of mind that comes with knowing you’re protected.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing is also still to be confirmed, but it’s expected that the Explorer will cost under £40,000 ($48,785) in Select trim—the cheaper of the two trims initially offered on the vehicle.

Car is expected to hit the market by 2025, as part of Ford’s ambitious plan to electrify its entire lineup. While the exact pricing details are yet to be announced, it’s expected to be competitively priced to attract a broad range of customers. Ford has always been known for offering value for money, and the Explorer EV is likely to follow this trend.

The availability of the Explorer will be a significant milestone for Ford and the automotive industry as a whole. As more and more automakers shift towards electric vehicles, the Explorer EV will be a testament to their commitment to sustainability and innovation. It’s an exciting time for electric vehicle enthusiasts, and the Explorer is a model to watch out for.

Platform

The Explorer is the first of two confirmed Ford EVs that will be underpinned by VW’s MEB electric vehicle platform. This is part of a partnership where Ford in return will build VW-badged commercial vehicles in Turkey and South Africa. While it was not a condition for Ford to use the platform, the brand chose the Explorer EV’s dimensions to sit between the ID3 and ID4 so it avoids being a direct rival to the two cars.

Competitors

The electric SUV market is becoming increasingly competitive, and the Ford Explorer EV will face stiff competition from other automakers. Some of the potential competitors include the Tesla Model X, the Audi e-Tron, and the upcoming electric version of the Chevrolet Blazer. Each of these vehicles offers its own set of features and benefits, and the Explorer will need to stand out to gain a significant market share.

However, with Ford’s reputation for quality and performance, the Explorer EV is well-positioned to compete in this market. It will be interesting to see how txplorer stacks up against its competitors regarding performance, range, and overall value.

Environmental Impact

Reduced Carbon Footprint: Electric vehicles have a smaller carbon footprint over their lifetime than conventional vehicles, even when you take into account the production and disposal of their batteries. Sustainable Manufacturing: The company is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its manufacturing processes. This includes investing in sustainable practices and aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Energy Efficiency: Electric vehicles are generally more energy-efficient than their gasoline counterparts. This means that the Ford Explorer EV can travel further on the same amount of energy, reducing its overall environmental impact. Renewable Energy: If charged using renewable energy sources, the environmental impact of the Ford Explorer can be even lower. This is because the electricity used to charge the vehicle doesn’t contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Battery Recycling: Ford is also investing in battery recycling technologies. This means that when the battery in the Explorer reaches the end of its life, it can be recycled to produce new batteries, further reducing the vehicle’s environmental impact. Contribution to a Sustainable Future: By choosing the Explorer EV, customers are not only getting a high-quality vehicle, but they are also contributing to a more sustainable future. This is because they are supporting a company that is committed to reducing its environmental impact and promoting the use of clean energy.

FAQ

What charging options will be available for the Ford Explorer EV?

The Ford Explorer EV is expected to support both AC and DC fast charging. This means you can charge it at home using a standard electrical outlet or a home charging station, or at a public charging station. The vehicle is also expected to come with a mobile charger that you can use for charging on the go.

Will the Ford Explorer EV come with a warranty?

While specific warranty details for the Explorer have not been released, Ford typically offers a comprehensive warranty for its vehicles. This usually includes a basic warranty that covers the entire vehicle for a certain period or mileage, as well as a separate warranty for the powertrain and the battery.

What maintenance is required?

Electric vehicles generally require less maintenance than gasoline-powered vehicles because they have fewer moving parts. However, they still require regular maintenance to continue operating efficiently. This includes checking and replacing the brake fluid, checking the tire pressure, and inspecting the cooling system. The battery and the electric motor will also need to be inspected regularly.

Will the Ford Explorer be eligible for any tax credits or incentives?

Many countries offer tax credits and incentives for electric vehicles to encourage their adoption. In the United States, for example, buyers of new electric vehicles can qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500. However, the availability of these incentives can vary by location and the specific vehicle model. It’s recommended to check with local and national government agencies to see what incentives might be available.

How will it handle different weather conditions?

Electric vehicles can perform well in a variety of weather conditions, but cold weather can affect the range of the vehicle. This is because the battery needs to use some of its energy to heat itself to operate efficiently. However, many electric vehicles come with features like battery thermal management systems to help mitigate these effects. Ford has not yet released specific information about how the Explorer EV will perform in different weather conditions.

What is the expected resale value of the Ford Explorer EV?

The resale value of an electric vehicle can depend on several factors, including the condition of the vehicle, the mileage, and the demand for used electric vehicles in the market. While specific resale value estimates for the Explorer EV are not yet available, electric vehicles generally have good resale values due to their lower maintenance costs and the growing demand for electric vehicles.

Will the car have towing capabilities?

Many electric vehicles have impressive towing capabilities due to the high torque provided by their electric motors. While Ford has not yet released specific information about the towing capabilities of the Explorer EV, it’s expected to be capable of towing a reasonable amount given its size and the performance characteristics of electric vehicles.

What kind of tires will the Ford Explorer EV come with?

The type of tires that come with an electric vehicle can have a significant impact on its performance and efficiency. Many electric vehicles come with low rolling resistance tires, which are designed to improve the vehicle’s range.

Epilogue

Represents a significant step forward in the evolution of electric vehicles. With its anticipated high performance, impressive range, and modern design, the Explorer EV is set to be a game-changer in the electric SUV market. As we await more details about this exciting vehicle, one thing is clear: the future of driving is electric, and Ford is leading the way.

The introduction of the Explorer EV is a testament to Ford’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the Explorer EV is a clear indication that Ford is not just keeping up with the times, but actively shaping the future of mobility. Whether you’re a long-time Ford fan or new to the brand, the Explorer EV is a model to watch out for.