Fall poetry

Home Repairs

Doug Wilhide

You bear down with the screwdriver

knowing it may be futile

the screw having been there for so long,

since time began, maybe,

and the slot worn almost flat.

There are no other options —

things must change

and this is where it begins:

that screw, this screwdriver and you.

Sailors and suffragists

poets and mountaineers

ball players, engineers,

pilots, painters and politicians…

have gone before and been forgotten

before others came along

to become —

the first, the fastest, the favorites, the famous.

Sometimes we stand on others’ shoulders

sometimes we slip through opened doors

sometimes we’re allowed to take a stand

sometimes we kneel, screwdriver in hand.

Always we hope for that first little budge,

that slipping of history

that hint of progress —

the smallest of movements,

that will change everything.

Hoarder

Betty Beier

There is a grandma sitting

with her stacks of clippings.

Smart and clever,

she is well-read and frightened.

She collects the news of others:

neighbors, children, clergy.

Wanting better eyesight

as light grows dim.

A starving child, she fills her soul

with treasured yellowed pages,

Gorging their ink, chewing their pulp.

Their stories give her hope.

Since those who moved through fear

are now her guests

She thinks of when she had no fear

no pain. Her daughter holds her hand

And gives her wrist a rub

a gift that has no wrap.

A pair of minds too tight

to do or say much more

Except those blue, blue drapes

could use a hem before I leave,

Could shade your room from

too bright light

And keep the dust away.