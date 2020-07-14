Summer poetry

The First Shorts Day

Adam Overland

It is in the early days of spring

When a snowfall isn’t yet out of the question

When the boulevards and gutters reveal winter’s trash collection

An unexpected 70 degrees and the quiet sun in a cloudless sky.

This is the first day that a reasonable person would wear shorts

This is the exact day — not the one before it or the many after it

This is the day that you were waiting for

That reminds you —

This is the day you realize there will be more days like this and you actually start to believe that

But soon days like this will become so common

you will forget them before they are gone.

During the slow drone of winter

you seemed to recall there having been these kinds of days

But the memory is like a postcard

sent by someone too distant to be believed.

It is only when this day presents itself again for the first time

When you went out and just Did Everything

Wearing Shorts

It is only when this day comes to an end

and tomorrow’s forecast predicts rain, and the weekend, maybe snow…

It is only then that you realize, suddenly, that this was that day

And now it’s gone.